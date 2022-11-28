ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going

A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst

LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
Bitcoin price is on its 'last stand' as per ECB Director who warns banks against promoting it

In a strongly worded blog post, the Director General of the European Central Bank Ulrich Bindseil warns about the dangers of investing in Bitcoin now that the cryptocurrency's price seems to have stabilized after the bankruptcy of crypto's second largest exchange FTX prompted a nosedive in value. He is of the opinion that this is a dead cat bounce and Bitcoin is "on the road to irrelevance," while "big Bitcoin investors have the strongest incentives to keep the euphoria going" while they are unwinding their trades.
Crypto lender Genesis allegedly owes $900M to Gemini’s clients: Report

Crypto lender Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) allegedly owe $900 million to Gemini’s clients, according to a Financial Times report disclosed on Dec. 3, citing people familiar with the matter. The issue derives from the FTX dramatic collapse in November. Crypto exchange Gemini operates a...
ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
