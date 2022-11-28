ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Tide Safety Finished For Season After Foot Injury

The Chicago Bears have had a dismal 2022 season, totaling a 3-9 record through November. The Monsters of the Midway are in full-on "rebuild mode" as Ryan Poles is in his first season as general manager, therefore the losses are to be expected. Unfortunately for Bears, the hurdles continue to...
CHICAGO, IL
Tide 100.9 FM

Texans Players Honor John Metchie With #MyCauseMyCleats

On July 24, 2022, John Metchie III announced that he was diagnosed with leukemia and would likely miss the 2022 NFL season. Fortunately for Metchie, he has APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), which is the most curable form of leukemia. Week 13 of the NFL season is designated as #MyCauseMyCleats, which...
HOUSTON, TX
Tide 100.9 FM

UAB Blazers Goes Off The Radar For Next Football Coach

The University of Alabama in Birmingham football team just completed its 2022 football season with a 37-27 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Blazers were led by interim head football coach Bryant Vincent, who was thrust into the head coaching position in June after Bill Clark stepped down due to health issues.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy