Read full article on original website
Hazel Clark
3d ago
Racial Issues and such Conflicts of Differences needs to be taught by parents or by Outside Groups / Counselors who can help a person deal with Differences in Cultures of Nationalities.What are School Counselors doing to earn their money ?Students and Teachers need to Focus on Issues which will help that student become a Productive Adult in Today's Society.
Reply(5)
7
Ghostman13
3d ago
...teachers that cross the line and impose their weirdness on our children should be barred from any contact with children and put on a no contact list.
Reply
6
Comments / 11