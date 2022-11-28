Read full article on original website
petapixel.com
Chinese Police are Searching Phones for Instagram as Protests Mount
As protests around China’s zero-Covid policy mount, police appear to be searching phones for apps like Instagram, Twitter, and Telegram, which are banned in the country, with the goal of stopping photos of the protests from being released. The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and German news outlet DW News...
petapixel.com
China Accused of Altering World Cup Broadcast to Hide Maskless Fans
China has been accused of censoring maskless fans at the World Cup on state TV to maintain the illusion that the country’s strict zero-COVID rules aren’t dissimilar from the outside world. As protestors have taken to the streets in Beijing and Shanghai to condemn President Xi Jinping’s harsh...
Putin ‘has lost nearly 160 generals and colonels among 1,500 officers’ since Russia invaded Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has lost more than 1,500 military officers – including nearly 160 generals and colonels – since Russia invaded Ukraine nine months ago, according to an open-source tally which echoes the findings of other independent investigations.The Kremlin has been guarded in its public admissions regarding the scale of millitary losses in Ukraine, with the most recent official figure of 5,397 – given in September by defence minister Sergei Shoigu – sitting significantly lower than Western estimates.In stark contrast, the United States’ top general Mark Milley suggested earlier this month, as the Russians retreated from Kherson, that Moscow and...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says It Recovers Guns, Cash From Properties of Pro-Kremlin Politician
KYIV (Reuters) - Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officials found weapons and Russian cash on Wednesday after searching properties in around Kyiv linked to a pro-Russian former politician, the agency said. In a statement, the SBU said its searches of homes and offices belonging to Yevhen Murayev, who it said...
americanmilitarynews.com
Iran threatens World Cup team families with ‘torture’ if players don’t ‘behave’: Report
Iran is threatening its national soccer team with dire consequences if players don’t “behave” at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after they appeared to signal solidarity with Iran’s ongoing protests last week, a source told CNN. The anonymous source said Iran’s players were summoned by...
Putin Ally Threatens Critical Viewer on TV: 'We Are Going To Find You'
Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov read a letter from a viewer asking him to "stop presenting lies as the truth."
Agriculture Online
Mexico president says seeking deal with U.S. after meeting on GMO corn
MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico is seeking a deal with the United States after talks with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Monday regarding Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn in 2024, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday. The United States threatened legal action Monday evening...
Ukraine Boasts of Destroying 9,000 Russian Military Vehicles Since War Began
The General Staff of the Armed Forces Facebook page has insisted Ukraine forces will continue to have success against Russia every day.
China used Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal for propaganda: Pentagon
WASHINGTON – China capitalized on President Biden’s mishandled US troop pullout from Afghanistan last year, using the ensuing chaos in propaganda meant to erode international support for America, according to the Defense Department’s latest China Military Power report released Tuesday. “In 2021, the PRC employed multiple diplomatic tools in an attempt to erode US andpartner influence, such as highlighting the US withdrawal from Afghanistan,” the Pentagon said in the report, using the official acronym for the People’s Republic of China. While the US rescued nearly 130,000 Americans and Afghan allies from Kabul during the month-long flight from Kabul, thousands more were left...
dailyhodl.com
Russian President Vladimir Putin Calls for International Blockchain-Based Payments System: Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly calling for an international payments system based on distributed ledger technology. According to the Russian state-owned news agency TASS, Putin says that a blockchain-based international payments system is much more suitable in today’s world. “It is possible to create a new system of...
americanmilitarynews.com
China whines US warship ‘trespassed’ into waters China falsely claims is theirs
The Chinese military has accused a U.S. warship of trespassing and violating Chinese sovereignty after the U.S. ship sailed near islands in the South China Sea that China claims as its territory but that the international community has rejected. The incident comes as China has been building up its naval forces to back up its territorial claims throughout the Indo-Pacific region and challenge U.S. dominance in the region.
Donald Trump Had Dinner With a Bunch of Antisemites, and I Feel Fine | Opinion
Former President Donald Trump had dinner with antisemites and I'm having trouble getting worked up about it.
WGMD Radio
US considers supplying Ukraine, Eastern European allies with nearly 100-mile strike weapons
The U.S. is reportedly weighing a proposal from Boeing to supply Ukraine and Eastern European allies with munitions that will allow troops to strike Russian targets within nearly 100 miles. Boeing’s proposed system – dubbed Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) – has a range of roughly 94 miles and would...
brytfmonline.com
Ukraine, Ukraine War | British intelligence: Russian missile attacks have little effect
Every morning, British intelligence comes up with a new report on the Ukraine war, which is disseminated through the Ministry of Defence’s social media channels. The reports of NATO countries usually criticize the war of the Russians, and Thursday edition No exception. – Since October 2022, Russia has repeatedly...
Essence
3 Black Women Explorers Share Their Experiences On Hookup Culture While Traveling Abroad
"We’re lowering our inhibitions, trying different experiences, meeting new friends, and possibly having fun with new lovers." As a single Black woman who loves exploring, I’ve met many people worldwide who have become friends and lovers. I’ve traveled to over 50 cities across 15 different countries and have called New York, Rome, Playa del Carmen, and London “home” at some point. I used to travel primarily with friends, but with shifting priorities and growing responsibilities, I’ve found myself traveling alone more often—which means I meet men more often.
grid.news
Ukraine has an insatiable need for ammunition, but the US doesn’t have an endless supply
Ukraine is using a lot of ammunition. Western countries have agreed to send a lot more. The question is, how much is left?. As of last month, the United States had already provided more than 1 million rounds of artillery shells and more than 115,000 mortar rounds to Ukraine. That’s on top of the more sophisticated deliveries of guided ammunition for systems like the HIMARS mobile rocket launcher and the NASAMS air defense system. Ukraine’s insatiable appetite for ammunition is understandable. It’s locked in a war of attrition with an adversary, Russia, that for most of the last nine months has relied heavily on its advantages in terms of sheer power. At one point in the summer, Russia was firing as many as 20,000 artillery shells per day. And in recent weeks, Russia has been launching massive missile and drone barrages on Ukrainian cities — 96 missiles across the country in one day last week — a strategy meant to sow terror but also to deplete Ukraine’s air defenses. Ukraine has to keep pace with this rate of fire just to stay in the war. All in all, it’s a rate of artillery use not seen anywhere in the world since the Korean War.
