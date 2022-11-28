ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegeville, MN

103.7 THE LOON

Ridlehoover Finalist for Anoka-Hennepin Superintendent Search

SARTELL (WJON News) - The superintendent of the Sartell-St. Stephen school district is a finalist for another superintendent position. Jeff Ridlehoover is one of two finalists selected by The Anoka-Hennepin School Board following Wednesday night's final round of interviews. Ridlehoover says while he loves working in Sartell, this was truly...
SARTELL, MN
Feedback Sought on Zimmerman Intersection Design

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- Sherburne County is working to create a new interchange at a busy intersection in the city of Zimmerman and they want feedback on the design plans. The county is working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city on a plan to improve the intersection of Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4, also known as Freemont Avenue.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
Sartell to Hold Public Hearing On New THC Ordinance

SARTELL (WJON News) - The Sartell City Council will hold a public hearing Monday establishing an ordinance in the city retailers can sell legal cannabinoid products. Staff has been working with other area cities on creating consistent licensing and rules since the city approved a THC moratorium back in July, which expires at the end of this year.
SARTELL, MN
Dollar General Store to Open in Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) - Another dollar store is coming to Sartell. City officials say Dollar General has submitted plans to open a store, next to O'Riley Auto Parts along Riverside Avenue. The building has sat empty and was most recently a Family Dollar Store. City staff says the building is...
SARTELL, MN
Sherburne County Included in Winter Weather Advisory

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has included Sherburne County in a Winter Weather Advisory. It will be in effect from 4:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of three to six inches are expected. The highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake Wisconsin.'
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
Three People Hurt in Stearns County Crash

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in Wakefield Township southwest of Cold Spring. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 71-year-old Virginia Sharples was making a left turn from her driveway to head north on...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

