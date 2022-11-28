Read full article on original website
Retired U.S. Army Major Appointed to Substance Addiction Council
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- A retired U.S. Army Major from central Minnesota has been appointed to the Governor's Advisory Council on Opioids, Substance Use, and Addiction. Governor Tim Walz has appointed Major John Donovan of Big Lake to the panel. Donovan currently serves as the Board Chair for the...
Ridlehoover Finalist for Anoka-Hennepin Superintendent Search
SARTELL (WJON News) - The superintendent of the Sartell-St. Stephen school district is a finalist for another superintendent position. Jeff Ridlehoover is one of two finalists selected by The Anoka-Hennepin School Board following Wednesday night's final round of interviews. Ridlehoover says while he loves working in Sartell, this was truly...
Photography, Micro Wedding Space Opens in Downtown Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A vacant building along Benton Drive in Sauk Rapids has been renovated into a part photography studio and part event space. Jennifer Kenning is the owner of the business called Curate at 20 North Benton Drive. PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO. The front room closest to the street...
Feedback Sought on Zimmerman Intersection Design
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- Sherburne County is working to create a new interchange at a busy intersection in the city of Zimmerman and they want feedback on the design plans. The county is working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city on a plan to improve the intersection of Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4, also known as Freemont Avenue.
Students’ Quick Thinking Avoids Potential Threat At ROCORI
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - The ROCORI School District took swift action after reports of a potential threat at the school Tuesday. High School Principal Ryan Hauge says an unsubstantiated social media post indicated there was a potential threat to ROCORI schools. Hauge says the post was based on information...
Sartell to Hold Public Hearing On New THC Ordinance
SARTELL (WJON News) - The Sartell City Council will hold a public hearing Monday establishing an ordinance in the city retailers can sell legal cannabinoid products. Staff has been working with other area cities on creating consistent licensing and rules since the city approved a THC moratorium back in July, which expires at the end of this year.
Santa Claus And Live Reindeer Set To Appear In Albertville This Weekend
Shoppers at the Albertville Premium Outlets will have a chance to visit with Santa and his (live) reindeer friends! The event is slated for this Saturday and Sunday (December 3rd and 4th) from 10 a.m. to Noon. Photos with Santa and his antlered friends will be free. Santa will be...
Ways You Can Help Victims of the Recent Ogilvie Home Invasion
Thanks to a caring friend of the couple, we were informed of a terrible incident that happened in central Minnesota to a couple that makes helping others a part of their daily lives. You may have read the story recently of the terrible home invasion and attack on these two...
Dollar General Store to Open in Sartell
SARTELL (WJON News) - Another dollar store is coming to Sartell. City officials say Dollar General has submitted plans to open a store, next to O'Riley Auto Parts along Riverside Avenue. The building has sat empty and was most recently a Family Dollar Store. City staff says the building is...
Sherburne County Included in Winter Weather Advisory
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has included Sherburne County in a Winter Weather Advisory. It will be in effect from 4:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of three to six inches are expected. The highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake Wisconsin.'
Skip Santa’s Lap, Instead Get a Picture with The Grinch in Sauk Centre
Pictures on Santa's lap can happen any year, this year switch things up and get your kid's Christmas photos taken with The Grinch. On December 3rd the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who are making the trip from Whoville to Sauk Centre for a Grinchmas celebration at The Zone Nutrition. Ho,...
Cold Spring Police Chief Recalls Tragic Night Decker Was Murdered
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - Tuesday marks the 10th anniversary of former Cold Spring Officer Tom Decker's death. In 2012, Decker was conducting a welfare check near a downtown Cold Spring bar when he was ambushed, shot and killed. Cold Spring Police Chief Jason Blum says that day put a...
Three People Hurt in Stearns County Crash
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in Wakefield Township southwest of Cold Spring. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 71-year-old Virginia Sharples was making a left turn from her driveway to head north on...
