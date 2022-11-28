Read full article on original website
Related
TJ Holmes’ joke about giving wife Marilee Fiebig ‘reasons’ to leave resurfaces amid ‘affair’ claims
Good Morning America anchor TJ Holmes’ joke about giving his wife, Marilee Fiebig, “reasons” to leave has resurfaced following reports about his alleged romance with his co-anchor Amy Robach.As the news about the TV hosts’ rumoured relationship has been circulating, Holmes’ old Facebook tribute to his wife, who he reportedly split from in August, has gone viral. In March 2020, Holmes posted two images of Fiebig as part of the “10-year-challenge,” which is when social media users would share one recent photo alongside another from 10 years ago.In the caption, the news anchor gushed over his wife and praised...
Ye again suspended from Twitter after posting swastika in Star of David
A timeline of Kanye West's controversial Twitter account as he is banned again
Kanye West has been banned from Twitter for a second time following a series of increasingly outrageous and offensive anti-semitic comments.The rapper, who now goes by Ye, posted a now-deleted image of a swastika over the Star of David following his car crash appearance on Alex Jones’s InfoWars.He then posted a picture of a half-naked Elon Musk on his feed, writing: “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet.“That is fine,” Musk replied, before adding “This is not,” on the swastika tweet.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterYe then went to Truth Social and posted a screenshot which confirmed...
Creatorworld Debates Future of Twitter Under Elon Musk
While video-based platforms like TikTok and YouTube hogged most of the attention and optimism at influencer convention CreatorWorld, industry insiders had wildly differing views instead on the future of Twitter, the embattled social news service. Alex Dwek of Nas Company is betting on the outsized personality of Twitter boss Elon Musk, and the nature of the digital public square, to pull the company through. “I’m so bullish on Twitter. Twitter still has, I think, some form of monopoly on real time news and insights. And I think as long as Elon Musk can keep that core and build out, it has a...
