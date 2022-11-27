ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison

A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...

