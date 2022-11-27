Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
20 of the best gifts under $20 that will please just about anyone this holiday season
So you only shopped for yourself at this...
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Cyber Monday for $49
Walmart has a number of amazing Cyber Monday kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and...
Why Sam's Club Could Soon Be More Customer-Friendly Than Costco
Sam's could have the edge when it comes to customer service.
Amazon is giving away free Echo Dots and smart plugs for Cyber Week
When it comes to the best free stuff from Amazon, nothing beats free money. That’s why you definitely need to see our guide on Amazon gift card deals that let you score free Amazon credit. But there are other great freebies lurking on Amazon. And in this guide, the...
Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $250 Crossbody Bag for Just $49
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Offering Free & Cheap Burgers Throughout December
McDonald's is rolling out a series of deals for December just like it did last year, only now it comes with 100% less Mariah Carey. This year's promotion is similar to what you saw last year. There will be a lot of discounts and a few merch drops as well. Though, this year it will also let you enter to win a McGold Card that gets you free food for life (or 50 years, which is a lot still). You can enter to win that prize for you and three friends in the app daily while the December deals are running.
CNBC
This 30-year-old mom quit her job at Amazon. Now she makes $40,000 a month in passive income: 'I work just 2 hours a day'
In 2021, I accepted a job at Amazon as a resource manager for an annual salary of $124,000. I was 29, and it was the most money I'd ever been offered. I also started two side hustles earlier that year to bring in extra money. My husband Jay and I had just bought our first home, and I was due to have our first child in September 2021.
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Giving Out Its Secret McGold Card That Gets You Free Food for Life
McDonald's is breaking out a bunch of deals for December like it did last year with its series of Mariah Carey-inspired offers. The big difference this year is that the chain is offering burger enthusiasts the chance to win one of its secret McGold Cards that get you free food for life. (Or, at least, pretty close to it.)
Attention Costco Shoppers: You May Have the Wrong Type of Membership
You need to read this to make sure you have the right membership tier.
Best stocking stuffer 2022 deals and gift ideas
When holiday shopping this season, don't forget those stocking stuffers. Little kids, adults and everyone in between enjoys unwrapping all...
60+ best Cyber Monday deals under $100 to shop right now
Cyber Monday is almost over, but the deals are still ongoing. Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are still offering notable discounts on everything from home and kitchen gadgets to beauty and wellness essentials. And many of these sales offer plenty of discounted items under $100. SKIP...
Amazon Needs to Kill Alexa, Maybe Exit Echo Devices
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report had a grand plan to infiltrate every home in America -- maybe in the world -- using its devices to put a store into everyone's living room. It was a simple idea, whereby the company would make easy-to-use voice-based devices that ran off a powerful artificial-intelligence system that would serve as a low-cost virtual assistant.
Amazon's top 10 best-selling items of Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Fire TV Stick, Apple AirPods, and more helped the online retailer hit big over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Thrillist
Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99
Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
Kate Spade Surprise 24-Hour Flash Sale: Score a $359 Tote Bag for $79, a $697 Purse Trio for $189 & More
Kate Spade Surprise 24-Hour Flash Sale: Score a $359 Tote Bag for $79, a $697 Purse Trio for $189 & More
CNET
5 Cyber Monday Deals to Splurge On: High-Cost Items Worth the $$$
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Not every Cyber Monday deal is worth entertaining. It may be enticing to snatch up a $200 TV, but sometimes retailers are just trying to get of old inventory or they're pawning off lower-quality products. Yet, you can still score some pretty good deals out there on high-quality items -- you might just have to look higher up the price list.
Thrillist
Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Cookies for National Cookie Day
There aren’t a whole lot of food holidays in December. National Cookie Day is one of the few in the month, and it is about as simple as food holidays get. On December 4, the nation celebrates cookies. The celebration couldn’t be more basic. Head to a restaurant and you might land yourself a free cookie. To increase the odds of a free cookie landing in your hand, we’ve pulled together all the restaurants that have cookie deals. You’ll find deals at places like Potbelly Sandwich Shop, Jimmy John’s, and many other places.
AOL Corp
10 Secret Santa gifts under $25 you’ll wish you kept for yourself
If you already have a few Secret Santa...
CNET
8 Best Buy Cyber Monday Deals Amazon Can't Beat
Cyber Monday technically starts tomorrow, but Best Buy has already moved from Black Friday deals to these new offerings. All of the big retailers are still offering thousands of deals across a wide variety of products, including cameras, laptops, and smart home devices. Amazon might be hard to beat when it comes to discounts, but that's exactly what Best Buy is doing with these eight gadgets.
CNET
Amazon Spin and Win: Last Chance to Play to Win $20 in Credit
If you're already shopping Amazon's Cyber Monday deals, don't miss out on its Spin & Win game you can play in the Amazon app to potentially save more money. There are six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
