E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $250 Crossbody Bag for Just $49

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Offering Free & Cheap Burgers Throughout December

McDonald's is rolling out a series of deals for December just like it did last year, only now it comes with 100% less Mariah Carey. This year's promotion is similar to what you saw last year. There will be a lot of discounts and a few merch drops as well. Though, this year it will also let you enter to win a McGold Card that gets you free food for life (or 50 years, which is a lot still). You can enter to win that prize for you and three friends in the app daily while the December deals are running.
CBS News

Best stocking stuffer 2022 deals and gift ideas

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. When holiday shopping this season, don't forget those stocking stuffers. Little kids, adults and everyone in between enjoys unwrapping all...
NBC News

60+ best Cyber Monday deals under $100 to shop right now

Cyber Monday is almost over, but the deals are still ongoing. Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are still offering notable discounts on everything from home and kitchen gadgets to beauty and wellness essentials. And many of these sales offer plenty of discounted items under $100. SKIP...
TheStreet

Amazon Needs to Kill Alexa, Maybe Exit Echo Devices

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report had a grand plan to infiltrate every home in America -- maybe in the world -- using its devices to put a store into everyone's living room. It was a simple idea, whereby the company would make easy-to-use voice-based devices that ran off a powerful artificial-intelligence system that would serve as a low-cost virtual assistant.
Thrillist

Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99

Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
CNET

5 Cyber Monday Deals to Splurge On: High-Cost Items Worth the $$$

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Not every Cyber Monday deal is worth entertaining. It may be enticing to snatch up a $200 TV, but sometimes retailers are just trying to get of old inventory or they're pawning off lower-quality products. Yet, you can still score some pretty good deals out there on high-quality items -- you might just have to look higher up the price list.
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Cookies for National Cookie Day

There aren’t a whole lot of food holidays in December. National Cookie Day is one of the few in the month, and it is about as simple as food holidays get. On December 4, the nation celebrates cookies. The celebration couldn’t be more basic. Head to a restaurant and you might land yourself a free cookie. To increase the odds of a free cookie landing in your hand, we’ve pulled together all the restaurants that have cookie deals. You’ll find deals at places like Potbelly Sandwich Shop, Jimmy John’s, and many other places.
AOL Corp

10 Secret Santa gifts under $25 you’ll wish you kept for yourself

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you already have a few Secret Santa...
CNET

8 Best Buy Cyber Monday Deals Amazon Can't Beat

Cyber Monday technically starts tomorrow, but Best Buy has already moved from Black Friday deals to these new offerings. All of the big retailers are still offering thousands of deals across a wide variety of products, including cameras, laptops, and smart home devices. Amazon might be hard to beat when it comes to discounts, but that's exactly what Best Buy is doing with these eight gadgets.
CNET

Amazon Spin and Win: Last Chance to Play to Win $20 in Credit

If you're already shopping Amazon's Cyber Monday deals, don't miss out on its Spin & Win game you can play in the Amazon app to potentially save more money. There are six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.

