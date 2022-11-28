Margaret “Peg” Niehus 90 of Remsen, IA, Passed away at Bavarian Meadows Assisted Living in Remsen IA. Nov. 28th 2022, peacefully surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, IA with Father Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Doug Heeren assisting. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen, IA. Visitation with family present will be 4-7 p.m. on Friday, there will be a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5:30 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Online condolences may be sent at www.fischfh.com.

