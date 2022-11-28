Read full article on original website
KLEM
Margaret Catton – Citizen of the Day
Margaret Catton of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Wednesday, November 30. Margaret is with M. Catton and Co. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
Colton Dennison – Citizen of the Day
Officer Colton Dennison is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Tuesday, November 29. Officer Dennison is the new full time police officer in Remsen. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Siouxland Postal worker retires after nearly 40 years
Kim Rathman has been with the Postal Service since 1984 working during the morning shift. She has been behind the counter at the post office since 1992.
KLEM
Margaret “Peg” Niehus
Margaret “Peg” Niehus 90 of Remsen, IA, Passed away at Bavarian Meadows Assisted Living in Remsen IA. Nov. 28th 2022, peacefully surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, IA with Father Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Doug Heeren assisting. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen, IA. Visitation with family present will be 4-7 p.m. on Friday, there will be a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5:30 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Online condolences may be sent at www.fischfh.com.
Christmas Acres opens for 26th year
For 26 years, the Scheitlers have decked out their property with over 150,000 lights, numerous inflatables, and other holiday displays, drawing folks from all over the tri-state area.
Pursuit goes through cornfield, ends at Le Mars porch
Deputies with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office were led on a high-speed pursuit that resulted in injuries.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center starting bowling league
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Recreation Department is spreading the word about a new activity on offer this winter: Bowling. Open to those age 18 and up, Sioux Center recreational bowling will take place at Dordt University’s four-lane bowling alley, located at the lower level of the university’s Campus Center, according to Sioux Center Recreation Department coordinator Doug Mosher.
KLEM
KLEM News for Tuesday, November 29
The first significant snowfall of the year has led to a steady stream of accidents around Plymouth County. Earlier today, Plymouth County Chief Deputy Rick Singer said accidents started to occur as road conditions deteriorated before sunup. Road conditions are uneven today. Some injuries in the accidents today, but not...
nwestiowa.com
Hodgson enlists as Lyon veterans director
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County filled an open seat not on the ballot Nov. 8 with Ned Hodgson set to take over the Veterans Service Office. “All of the frustrations, all of the claims — I’ve had 10 surgeries over four years to get me back to walking again,” Hodgson said. “I know where they’ve been. I’ve been in their shoes. It’s a passion of mine.”
Former Woodbury County Sheriff withdraws as supervisor’s appointee
Former Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew told KCAU 9 he is going to withdraw his name from the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors position.
nwestiowa.com
One book unites Sioux County
REGIONAL—Sioux County residents have been brought together this year by something unlikely — an unsolved murder that took place in rural Iowa at the turn of the 20th century. The selected book for this year’s “One Book, One Sioux County” yearlong reading program was “Midnight Assassin: A Murder...
Marijuana dispensary opens in North Sioux City
What started as an effort to lobby for South Dakota marijuana turned into a boots on the ground operation that will soon open its doors.
BBQ Opened In 1946 Closes After Death of Owner
Over the years we have seen barbeque joints come and go. Sadly, we've had our share make their mark here in Sioux Falls only to flame out altogether. One was Big Rig BBQ which when it came on the scene I couldn't get enough of their pulled pork. Still missing them today.
kiwaradio.com
Payloader Destroyed In Fire Near Inwood Tuesday Evening
Inwood, Iowa– A payloader was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, near Inwood. According to Inwood Fire Chief Troy Van Beek, at about 5:20 p.m., the Inwood Fire Department was called to the report of a barn fire at 2301 240th Street, five miles east of Inwood.
siouxlandnews.com
Old South Sioux Walmart that has sat empty for years has a new tenant
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — An old eyesore in South Sioux City is getting a facelift and a new business!. The City of South Sioux City confirmed that Dakota Supply Group is expanding into Nebraska and will be taking over the old Walmart in South Sioux City at 2727 Cornhusker Drive.
kiwaradio.com
Larchwood Woman Taken To Hospital After Rock Rapids Accident
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Larchwood woman was taken to a nearby hospital after an accident on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, near Rock Rapids. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Venus Van Tilburg of Larchwood was westbound on Highway 9 west of Rock Rapids near the west junction of Highway 75 at the NuStar tanks in a 2010 Chevy pickup, when she apparently lost control of the vehicle due to icy roads.
Another commercial flock in Nebraska infected by avian flu
The highly contagious, lethal avian influenza has struck another commercial flock in Nebraska, the state Department of Agriculture has reported.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council greenlights $104K grant for campground near Big Sioux River
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, approved a resolution to accept more than $104,000 in grant funding for the Big Sioux River Campground development project. The resolution authorizes the Parks and Recreation Department to accept a Resource Enhancement and Protection...
nwestiowa.com
Pickup strikes pedestrian in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A pedestrian received minor injuries when he was struck by a pickup about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Orange City. Sixteen-year-old Beau Wayne Webber of Orange City was making a right turn from Second Street Southeast onto Frankfort Avenue Southeast when his 2000 Ford F-150 pickup’s passenger side mirror struck 65-year-old Terry Lee Hofmeyer of Orange City as he was crossing the street, according to the Orange City Police Department.
kicdam.com
Motion to Suppress Evidence Heard in Dickinson County Murder Case
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Attorneys on both sides of a Northwest Iowa murder case are arguing what should and should be allowed to be presented when it goes to trial. Right now 27 year old Christian Goyne Yarns from Spirit Lake is set to stand trial on 1st degree murder next week in Buena Vista County. He’s accused of shooting 24 year old Shelby Woizeschke on the morning of February 3rd in the parking lot of her employer in Milford. She succumbed to those injuries a few days later at a Sioux Falls hospital.
