Sunny and cool Thursday ahead of a long-term rainy pattern
A gray and rainy weather pattern sets up over Alabama after a sunny Thursday. Check the video forecast for the latest. It gets cold around Alabama tonight: lows in the upper 20s in the usual cold pockets north and east of Birmingham to around 32°F in town and south/west toward Tuscaloosa and Clanton.
Drone captures footage of tornado in Mississippi
Numerous tornadoes were reported across the Deep South yesterday during a severe weather episode. Though some of the tornadoes occurred after dark and over rough terrain, storm chasers were still able to grab fascinating footage. You've probably seen plenty of videos of tornadoes filmed from the ground, but have you...
Multiple tornadoes confirmed in Alabama from late night storms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A total of eight tornadoes including one fatal EF-2 tornado in Montgomery County struck Alabama late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Seven of those tornadoes occurred in Central Alabama. A 39-year-old woman and her eight-year-old son died in Flatwood, Alabama early Wednesday morning in that EF-2...
Mississippi storms spawn tornadoes
JACKSON, Miss. — Several tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as storms rolled through Mississippi. The National Weather Service reported at least 21 tornadoes reported across the state during the severe weather event. Damage will be assessed by the National Weather Service Wednesday. More details on number of confirmed tornadoes and their strengths to follow.
Images, videos of tornado in South Mississippi fill social media Tuesday evening
Images and video of a tornadic storm in the Bsssfield lit up Twitter Tuesday evening as a series of strong storms were moving across the area in south Mississippi. Below are some of the images from the storm that were tweeted and retweeted in social media Tuesday. ….. …. ….
NOW: Active tornado warnings, watches across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tornadoes, damaging winds, and heavy rain are likely for many areas of Mississippi Tuesday as a strong storm system enters the area. These afternoon and evening storms will have a greater risk to become long-lived, long-tracked storms that could be intense. Here’s an active list of...
Severe weather in Mississippi: How you can prepare your home
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With severe weather expected to move through Mississippi on Tuesday, the Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS) is making sure that all homeowners understand all necessary weather preparation tips. Sarah Dillingham, a senior meteorologist at IBHS, said implementing a severe weather plan is a great start. “You and your families […]
Storms damaged 27 homes in Choctaw, Lowndes, Oktibbeha counties
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tuesday’s storms damaged six homes in Choctaw County, 20 homes in Lowndes County and a single home in Oktibbeha County. That’s according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) first preliminary report published on Thursday. So far, five counties have reported damage. Jasper...
Photos: Deadly storms destroy Miss. fire station
CALEDONIA, Miss. — Tornadoes caused havoc in Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday, and the deadly storms continued Wednesday. A fire station in Caledonia, Miss., was destroyed along with a grocery store and a house, the Associated Press reported. Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Cindy Lawrence told WTVA-TV that...
Storm recap: damaged homes, collapsed road, fire station destroyed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday’s storm system brought tornadoes, heavy rain, and even hail to some areas of Central Mississippi. Not everyone was impacted by the severe weather, but mother nature left an unmistakable mark in several counties. Here’s a recap of some of the effects of the storm:...
5 Mississippi towns that go all out for Christmas
This article is presented by Visit Mississippi. Mississippi is filled with towns that do Christmas right. The state is known for its year-round hospitality, but something about the holiday season makes the warmth feel even more magical. Several Hallmark movie-worthy small towns are filled to the brim with good cheer, so a visit to this Southern state is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
LIST: Severe weather threat prompts school closures
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday is an Alert Day as a strong system will be approaching Central Mississippi yielding two rounds of severe storms. The threat of inclement weather has prompted school districts to cancel classes Tuesday or dismiss students early. Here’s an active list of the closures/early dismissals for...
Video: Rare white bald eagle spotted in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared a rare sighting of a white bald eagle. "Oklahoma seems to be a great place to spend the winter – especially if you're an eagle," department officials posted to social media. They said Justin Briley saw and took...
Alabama State Troopers report increase in traffic-related deaths for 2022
There was a slight increase in traffic-related fatalities investigated by the Alabama State Troopers in 2022. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said there were eight fatalities during the 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Travel period from Nov. 23 until Nov. 27. In 2021, there were seven fatalities. "I would like to...
Holiday closures announced for Alabama Post Office locations
The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced the dates they'll be closed for the upcoming holidays. Since Christmas and New Year's Day fall on Sundays, the USPS locations in Alabama and nationwide will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The USPS says there will also be...
Investigation launched after person walking in Mississippi woods discovers human remains
A person walking in the woods in north Mississippi notified law enforcement when they stumbled upon what appeared to be human remains on Sunday. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reports that deputies were contacted on Nov. 27 about the startling discovery in the Saltillo area. Deputies later determined that what...
Mississippi Insight for Nov. 27, 2022: Mississippi’s Hospitals in Crisis
Mississippi. And more and more of our neighbors face the prospect of their communities becoming healthcare deserts. We learn more with testimony from a hearing by the state's Senate Public Health Committee.
Woman hits $1.1 million jackpot at Mississippi casino slot machine
It wasn’t the sound of Christmas bells, but the sound of a $1.1 million jackpot at a Mississippi casino that made one Alabama woman’s holiday weekend especially bright. The woman won more than $1 million on Sunday when she bet on a progressive slot machine. The woman, who...
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
Mississippi accepting submissions for next car tag design
MISSISSIPPI — You can help design Mississippi’s new car tag. Governor Tate Reeves announced that the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting design submissions for the state’s next official car tag. The submission process opened Nov. 1. Proposed designs must be submitted by the end of the...
