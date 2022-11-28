ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Breaking and Entering in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent breaking and entering in the area of 125 Warren Street. At about 7:47 AM on Monday November 28, 2022, the two suspects were observed utilizing burglarious tools to enter the building. Once inside, they attempted to gain access to the mailroom and several mailboxes before fleeing the area.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

State Police cancel AMBER Alert issued following Dartmouth abduction

DARTMOUTH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police canceled an earlier AMBER Alert issued out of Bristol County. They said that 21-year-old Jeremias Cabral of Fall River allegedly forced his way into the victim’s Dartmouth apartment around 11:20 a.m. Thursday. During an altercation, he reportedly showed a knife and took six-month-old Grayson Benson, fled the building, and got into a car.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Police Investigate Cumberland Farms Armed Robbery

NEW BEDFORD — Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a New Bedford convenience store early Monday morning. According to New Bedford police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola, at around 2 a.m. Monday, a man dressed all in black went into the Cumberland Farms at 810 Rockdale Ave. at the intersection with Kempton Street.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes

The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
WAREHAM, MA
rinewstoday.com

Homeless in Rhode Island – Hodgepodge of Motels, an Armory, a hospital, …

Photos of RI State House event – credit “Redeye”. The Governor’s Christmas Tree Lighting happened last night with dozens of homeless Rhode Islanders in attendance. The event happened while 50 mph winds blew tents and people living outdoors. There were some chants and shouts directed toward the Governor that he failed on his promise – to offer housing to all in need by Thanksgiving.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer

The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge

The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
NEWBURYPORT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy