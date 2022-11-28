Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How You Can Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Tree LightingDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
Local police warn of increased car thefts during holidays
Pawtucket police said they have seen a 35% increase in car break-ins this time of year.
somersetpd.org
Somerset Police Suspect Arrested in Louisiana on Child Enticement Charges Following Month-Long Investigation
SOMERSET — Chief Todd Costa reports that a suspect in a month-long Somerset Police investigation has been arrested by Louisiana State Investigators on an outstanding warrant issued by Somerset Police. CARLOS NORMAND, AGE 33, OF SCOTT, LOUISIANA, was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued by Somerset Police on the...
ABC6.com
‘It is not legal to drive and smoke marijuana’: Drug recognition expert talks cannabis legalization, keeping roadways safe
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It’s day one of marijuana being legal in Rhode Island, which has some residents questioning how safe our roadways will be, and how this will impact public safety. Motorcycle officer and patrolman Jose Deschamps is a 28-year veteran of the Providence Police Department, and...
Pawtucket veteran, 95, sent hundreds of Christmas cards
George Dowling's daughter, Suzan, made what she thought was a small request back in 2014: "Please send my father a Christmas card."
ABC6.com
Pawtucket man helps stop Providence car thief who drove away with 3-year-old
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department arrested Osvaldo Vasquez Tuesday night after car was stolen with a 3-year-old girl in the back seat. Vasquez faced a Providence District Court judge Wednesday. In court, prosecutors said that “the incident was observed by a witness” who followed the stolen...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Breaking and Entering in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent breaking and entering in the area of 125 Warren Street. At about 7:47 AM on Monday November 28, 2022, the two suspects were observed utilizing burglarious tools to enter the building. Once inside, they attempted to gain access to the mailroom and several mailboxes before fleeing the area.
2 Fall River men charged after incident that triggered Amber Alert
Two Fall River men were arrested following an altercation that triggered an Amber Alert for a Dartmouth mother and her infant son.
westernmassnews.com
State Police cancel AMBER Alert issued following Dartmouth abduction
DARTMOUTH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police canceled an earlier AMBER Alert issued out of Bristol County. They said that 21-year-old Jeremias Cabral of Fall River allegedly forced his way into the victim’s Dartmouth apartment around 11:20 a.m. Thursday. During an altercation, he reportedly showed a knife and took six-month-old Grayson Benson, fled the building, and got into a car.
Police searching for Christopher Keeley, suspect in Marshfield double homicide
UPDATE: Jeep that suspect fled in found empty in Marshfield homicide investigation, police say. Authorities named Christopher Keeley, 27, as a suspect on Wednesday morning in the double homicide investigation in Marshfield. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Keeley is the main suspect in what police are describing as...
Fall River police officer Nicholas Hoar arrested, accused of beating man in custody with baton
A Fall River Police Officer who is accused of beating a man in custody with a baton was arrested by federal agents Wednesday, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ Office said. Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and...
Turnto10.com
Cars crashing into stores: A deadly problem in Southern New England
(WJAR) — A deadly problem is going largely untracked: cars crashing into storefronts. It happened in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts Tuesday night as cars hit two different CVS stores and dozens of other times just in the past year. In each of those incidents no one inside the...
New Bedford Police Investigate Cumberland Farms Armed Robbery
NEW BEDFORD — Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a New Bedford convenience store early Monday morning. According to New Bedford police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola, at around 2 a.m. Monday, a man dressed all in black went into the Cumberland Farms at 810 Rockdale Ave. at the intersection with Kempton Street.
quincyquarry.com
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders #quincypolice
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders. – News about elsewhere reported by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News has yet again scooped its media brethren with word as to what apparently went terribly wrong in the middle of the night last night in Marshfield. While...
The Beloved Railway Cafe Location Has Been Sold to a Popular BBQ Eatery Out of Dartmouth
There's some exciting news sprouting from the recent closing of a Somerset staple that might excite BBQ lovers. A heartbreaking announcement spread across the town of Somerset just before Thanksgiving stating that the beloved Railway Cafe will be shutting its doors due to circumstances that were "out of the owner's hands".
Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes
The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in Rhode Island – Hodgepodge of Motels, an Armory, a hospital, …
Photos of RI State House event – credit “Redeye”. The Governor’s Christmas Tree Lighting happened last night with dozens of homeless Rhode Islanders in attendance. The event happened while 50 mph winds blew tents and people living outdoors. There were some chants and shouts directed toward the Governor that he failed on his promise – to offer housing to all in need by Thanksgiving.
RI to open warming station for homeless inside Cranston Street Armory
The state will be opening a 24-hour warming station inside the Cranston Street Armory.
fallriverreporter.com
Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer
The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge
The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Officer pleads not guilty to federal charges, released at arraignment
BOSTON – A Fall River Police Officer arrested today in connection with an alleged assault with a baton on a man in Fall River Police custody has pleaded not guilty. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of false reports.
Comments / 0