Tennessee Man Sentenced In London To 25 Years For Meth Trafficking
Officials report 39-year-old Marlon Jermaine Johnson of Nashville, Tenn. was sentenced this week in federal court to 25 years in prison. He was sentenced for the possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possession of a gun while trafficking and possession of a gun by a convicted felon. Evidence used during a trial showed on Nov. 18, 2018, Johnson was involved in a high-speed chase with Knox County Sheriff’s Department, through a Corbin neighborhood where he ultimately crashed into a gate and a parked car. After he crashed his car, he took off and ran into a cemetery where officers were able to arrest him. Police searched his car and found more than one kilogram of meth and a loaded gun. Johnson was convicted in July of this year. Under federal law, Johnson must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. He will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years after his release from prison.
“Lights Over London” Drone Christmas Light Show Coming To London
One of Kentucky’s most “Christmassy” towns is getting even brighter this year as London welcomes a synchronized drone light show to be held downtown on Friday, December 16. A total of 160 programmed drones will take to the sky at 8 p.m. for Lights Over London, a Christmas drone show presented by City of London Tourism, UAVs operating in harmony to display 3D imagery, animations, lighting and other features. Sky Elements Drones from Ft. Worth, Texas will launch the drone show from the former Marymount Hospital hill above Town Center Park. Though Town Center will be the prime viewing area, most locations in town west of Main Street will be a great spot to see the light display since the show will face west. Most downtown parking areas on the west side of Main Street will be great for viewing the show. The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. on December 16th at Town Center Park. Live music, Christmas carols, and other entertainment will take place at Town Center before and after the drone show. Lights Over London is a perfect companion to Lights Around London, a driving tour of homes and businesses in and around London decorated for Christmas that runs through December. For complete info about the holidays in London check out www.visitlondonky.com/christmas.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Announces Their ‘Operation Polar Express” Toy Drive
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has announced their “Operation Polar Express” toy drive for children that otherwise may not have much of a Christmas this year. A collection box is set up at the sheriff’s office for donations. Sheriff Root says toys can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm through December 22nd. Toys will be distributed to deserving children on December 23rd. Deputy Allen Turner is coordinating the program.
Laurel County Assault Suspect Turns Himself In To Police
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says K-9 Deputy Brian France arrested 26-year-old Travis Hall of East Bernstadt. Hall surrendered to deputies at the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office after he was involved in an incident off Highway 1376 just outside London that led to an assault on a woman in a car and endangered the six children inside. Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, the woman told them she got into a fight with Hall while he was driving and he hit her between 10 and 12 times in the face. She told police he nearly crashed the car, putting the kids in danger. The woman was taken to a hospital where doctors discovered she had bleeding on the brain and a fractured bone around her eye. She was later taken to a trauma center in Tennessee for further treatment. Hall is charged with assault and seven counts of wanton endangerment. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
KSP Warning Of Scams In The Area
Kentucky State Police is investigating phone scams in our area. Citizens have received calls from someone stating they are a trooper with KSP and there is civil litigation against them. The caller then demands an immediate payment over the phone to avoid being arrested. Another scam has a caller targeting registered sex offenders and requesting them send $450-$1000 for a DNA test or they will face arrest. Both of these are scams. Law enforcement will NOT call you to inform of an arrest warrant. These agencies will not ask anyone for money, banking/personal information or make threats of arrest. KSP would like to remind everyone to never share your Social Security Number or other personal information online or by phone.
Three Counties In The Region, Including Laurel, Selected To Take Part In Post Election Audits
Three counties in our region were selected Monday as part of a standard post-election audit from the Kentucky Attorney General’s office. Laurel, Rowan and Breathitt were among the 12 that were selected at random. The others are Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Oldham, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian and Daviess. The audits will be conducted by the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations. During the 2022 legislative session, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 216, which expanded the Attorney General’s ability to perform an independent inquiry into potential election irregularities. The legislation states that the number of randomly selected counties cannot be less than five percent of all the counties in the state or up to 12 counties. The audit has to be conducted within 20 days of the election. After completing independent investigations in each of the counties selected, DCI and the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions will present their findings to the grand jury and chief circuit judge of each audited county.
Laurel County Police Are Warning Citizens Of “Porch Pirates”
After Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, many folks are expecting packages at the door. However, Public Information Officer Deputy Gilbert Acciardo with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, says with the increase in deliveries comes an increase in thefts. He says they see an increase in thefts this time of year. Acciardo recommends folks buy home security cameras, since they have become relatively affordable. Law enforcement officials are hoping a new law passed in July will also slow ‘porch piracy’ this holiday season. House Bill 23 changed the punishment for ‘porch piracy’ by changing it from a misdemeanor to a felony. Acciardo recommends checking your mail regularly, and do not let your packages sit out overnight. Many delivery services also have tracking apps so you can know exactly when your package arrives. You can also have your local Post Office hold your package while you are out of town.
