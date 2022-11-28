Buffalo mass shooting suspect pleads guilty to murder, terror charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Payton Gendron, the white gunman who killed 10 Black shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo pleaded guilty to murder and terror charges on Monday.

Gendron, 19, faces an automatic life sentence in prison for murder and hate-motivated terrorism, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported.

On May 14, Gendron drove for about three hours from his home in Conklin, which is near Binghamton, and used a legally-purchased semiautomatic rifle to gun down victims at a Tops Friendly Market.

Investigators said Gendron wanted to kill as many Black people as possible and chose the store because of its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood

Authorities called the attack a racially-motivated hate crime. Gendron was found to have ties to white supremacy and extremist ideologies.

"Our client plead guilty to every count of the indictment with the full knowledge he'll spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance of parole. Though the federal case continues, his actions today ensure that there will be no state court trial, and he will not appeal. This critical step represents a condemnation of the racist ideology that fueled his horrific actions on May 14th," said Gendron's defense attorney Brian Parker.

"His decision to plead guilty will deliver the families some justice, but it will not end the racism that drove him to kill in the first place. That horrific day was the byproduct of a white supremacy so blatant that its followers don't hide under a hood - they livestream their hate for everyone to see," said Rev. Al Sharpton.

Gendron faces separate federal hate crime charges that could carry the death penalty. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.