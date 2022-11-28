Read full article on original website
Run-Off Election Places Tim Gray as Chancery Clerk
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. One thing about elections, the vote counting is always interesting. I’m not sure how many years I have covered Simpson County Elections for MageeNews. I guess I would say about 12 years. When our MageeNews.com crew began reporting and filming, we had to hang out the windows in the Circuit Clerk’s office to get any type of internet signal! Through the years, the internet at the court house has improved…but I learned at many elections you can’t always count on streaming services.
Tim Gray wins Chancery Clerk Position
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tim Gray defeated Tameika Smith 2,328 to 962 in the run-off for Chancery Clerk of Simpson County. The voter boxes came...
Remember, Vote Tuesday
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 is voting day in Simpson County for the run off for Chancery Clerk. Tim Gray and Tameika Smith are going head to head for the position formerly held by Tommy Joe Harvey.
Mississippi governor pleased Jackson ‘mayor will no longer be overseeing’ water system beleaguered by ‘incompetence’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves response over the Justice Department’s decision to intervene in the Jackson water crisis:. It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the Mayor will no longer be overseeing the city’s water system. It is now out of the city’s control, and will be overseen by a federal court.
Unofficial results show Gibbs, Hodges win Hinds County judicial runoffs
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Unofficial results show that Rep. Debra Gibbs and Assistant District Attorney Tametrice Hodges have won runoff races for judicial spots in Hinds County. With 27 of 27 precincts reporting, Hodges received 1,387 votes, more than twice the 604 votes received by Gayla Carpenter-Sanders to win Chancery...
Mendenhall Christmas Parade Rescheduled
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mendenhall Christmas Parade has been rescheduled to Monday, December 5, 2022 due to potential weather. MageeNews.com is an online news source...
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal for severe weather system
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As a severe weather system enters Louisiana and Mississippi Tuesday afternoon, several Pine Belt schools are taking precautions with early dismissals. The following schools announced early dismissal for Tuesday, Nov. 29:. Bright Beginnings at West Ellisville Baptist Church - 1:30 p.m. Covington County School District.
Local Citizen ZaKeshia Lema Fezelle Missing.
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee Police Department is looking for a missing person ZaKeshia Lema Fezelle. Fezelle was last seen on Sunday, November 27,2022, around 01:00 PM leaving her residence in Magee. Fezelle is described as a 37 year old black female, approximately 5ft 6in tall and weighs approximately 216 lbs. Fezelle could possibly be in her car, a 2018 black Nissan Versa with a Mississippi Tag number 974N41. If located contact the Magee Police Department at 601-849-2366.
Jackson mayor ‘pleased‘ with city’s new water system agreement
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it had filed a proposal in federal court that would “appoint an interim third-party manager to stabilize the city of [Jackson’s] public drinking water system and build confidence in the systems’ ability to supply safe drinking water to the system’s customers.”
The Sights & Sounds of Christmas @ FBC
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The public is invited to celebrate the sights and sound of Christmas on Sunday, December 4, 2022 beginning at 5:00PM at First Baptist Church Magee.
Pine cone dropped: Laurel’s Downtown Countdown discontinued
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street announced Tuesday it’s discontinuing its signature New Year’s event, the Downtown Countdown. In a Facebook post, the organization said the event, while fantastic, didn’t rise to their standards of supporting merchants and the overall health of downtown Laurel due to the timing inherent in a New Year’s Eve event.
SCSD Employee Awarded Grant from Mississippi Professional Educators
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. SCSD Employee Awarded Grant from Mississippi Professional Educators. Simpson County School District (SCSD) employee Leslie May is now the recipient of...
Memorial Service @ Colonial Chapel
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home will host a Memorial Service Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. A tree will be provided...
Local animal welfare organization has 100,000 reasons to celebrate this Giving Tuesday
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Richland, MS- Mississippi Spay & Neuter (MS SPAN) is planning to raise money for their spay and neuter fund this GivingTuesday, a global giving movement that has been driven by individuals, charities, businesses, and communities across the US and in countries around the world. GivingTuesday is the world’s largest generosity movement and is considered by many as the opening day of the giving season.
Bassfield residents discuss damage from Tuesday’s storm
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - After a wave of severe weather Tuesday, Bassfield residents made their way outside to check on the surroundings. While many are without power, some are missing even more, such as Rod Courtney, who noticed that more than half of his roof was missing on his barn.
Storm damage reported in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries or deaths have been reported in Jasper County during Tuesday night’s severe weather, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department did report some structural damages along with trees and downed power lines on the roads. As of...
6 people killed in crashes during Thanksgiving travel period in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Thanksgiving holiday travel enforcement period, which spanned Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, November 27. Also during that period, MHP issued 9,179 citations, made 172 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 212...
Northeast Jackson residents say Richard’s Disposal is inconsistent with pick-up
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bags, boxes, old furniture, and trash cans were seen on the streets of homes in East Jackson Sunday as residents say that the trash hasn’t been picked up in days. “Trash is supposed to be picked up on Monday and Thursday. Regularly, that does not...
MHSAA 3A Football Championship at a glance - Raleigh vs. Noxubee County
It’s championship week in Mississippi, and all six games are set for Friday and Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. Here’s a look at the MHSAA Class 3A State Championship game, set for 11 a.m. Friday. More: Check out the complete MHSAA 3A Football Playoff bracket Raleigh (13-1) vs. ...
