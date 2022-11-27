Read full article on original website
TWU Introduces ‘Zero Tuition Guarantee’
Texas Woman’s University (TWU) has announced it will cover full tuition for students enrolling who qualify for financial aid. Students may be eligible if they qualify for Federal Pell Grants, are first-time or transfer students at TWU, and are enrolling as full-time students. The guarantee also requires that students “maintain a 2.0 GPA and complete 75% of courses attempted for renewal eligibility.”
This City Hall Employee Earns More than the President
One of the metropolitan cornerstones of Texas, Dallas holds the spot as the ninth-largest city in the United States. With more than 1.2 million residents, Dallas is supported by an extensive city government apparatus, with around 14,000 employees. Of those, one employee holds a unique privilege: receiving a larger salary...
Free Two-Day Clinic to Be Held This Weekend
Remote Area Medical (RAM) will hold a free, two-day medical, dental, and vision clinic in Dallas from December 3–4. In collaboration with The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth, RAM will conduct the pop-up clinic at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas. RAM...
Respiratory Illnesses on the Rise in North Texas
From the flu to COVID-19 to RSV, hospitals across North Texas are witnessing an uptick in respiratory illnesses. It is challenging to gauge the extent of the spread of sickness in the region. While viruses can be detected via testing, there is no comprehensive picture of infection rates. For one, many people will contract a sickness and recover without ever consulting a doctor or having their illness identified.
Local Flight Dispatchers Picketed Outside Dallas Love Field
Airline workers are turning up the pressure against management as air travel kicks into full swing ahead of the holiday season. Nearly 100 off-duty flight dispatchers for Southwest Airlines spent Monday morning picketing outside of Dallas Love Field Airport. The dispatchers intended the event to send a message to management that the working conditions they have experienced over the past few years were unacceptable.
Multiple Sunday Homicides Jack up Dallas Murder Rate
A recent string of homicides has officially made November a more lethal month than October, as three killings over the weekend continued the upward trajectory of the city’s murder rate. As of Sunday, November 27, 12 street murders have been logged by the Dallas Police Department (DPD), a 100%...
DFW Hotel Industry Cautiously Optimistic for 2023
Dallas hotels are expected to round out 2022 with an average revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $78.13, according to an estimate from CBRE and Kalibri Labs. They also predict that Fort Worth will see a RevPAR of $74.22 for the entire year. The predictions are noteworthy because, if accurate,...
Best DFW Neighborhoods to See Christmas Lights
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as the neighborhoods of the metroplex are abuzz with the electric glow of Christmas lights. Bereft of the White Christmas depicted on the silver screen, Dallasites create elaborate Christmas displays. Seemingly overnight, lawns are transformed from gardens into Santa’s workshop or a nativity scene. Each year after Thanksgiving, one by one, neighborhoods start sparkling in the night — is it ever too early to put up Christmas decorations?
‘Contamination’ Holds up Dallas Development Plans
Chemical contamination is holding up the redevelopment plans for Hensley Field that the City of Dallas recently unveiled. The site used to host a Naval Air Station, which was decommissioned in 1998, however, underlying chemical contamination has been an issue for years, and it has put the City at odds with the U.S. Navy.
Local Shop Harkensback Reopens at New Location
Julie McCullough is the owner of Harkensback, a small store that she operated in the Bishop Arts District for years. Her store, once a beacon in the Bishop Arts community, now shines bright in Oak Cliff — but with a lot more space. Like many, the government mandates during...
Local School Board Shutters Two Elementary Schools
The Board of Trustees of the Allen Independent School District (ISD) voted Monday night to rezone enrollment boundaries so that it could repurpose two elementary schools on the east side of town, angering parents and prompting one school board member to resign abruptly. As previously reported in The Dallas Express,...
Long-Lost Texas Dog Reunites Family Across the Country
A family who lost their dog in 2017 while living in Galveston enjoyed a holiday surprise when their furry friend turned up at a Fort Worth shelter. The dog, named Bolt, escaped from a weak spot in the fence while owners, Alexis and Robert, were busy preparing their home for Hurricane Irma, which was expected to slam into the island city.
DART Launches ‘Clean Team Initiative’
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is planning on cleaning up its light rail system to provide a better experience for customers, reported the Mass Transit Mag. DART began its “DART Clean Team Initiative,” which hires additional cleaning personnel to clean the trains, removing any debris and trash that may have accumulated there. This is meant to be a supplement to already existing cleaning protocols.
Child Wounded in Local Drive-By Shooting
A 10-year-old boy was left injured and hospitalized after a drive-by shooting on Monday night, according to law enforcement officials. Officers responded to a shooting call that took place at a home in the 2800 block of Avenue I, near Beach and Rosedale streets, around 8:20 p.m. on November 28.
Dogs Join the Staff of Local Hospital
Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano is one of the first hospitals in Texas to utilize full-time companion dogs on its staff, reported NBC DFW. Kahlua and Frenchie are golden-lab mix dogs that offer a kind of care that medicine cannot provide. The dogs, who are cousins, were trained by Canine Companions, a national organization that has provided more than 5,000 service dogs to people with disabilities, according to its website.
Resigned Local School Board Trustee Speaks Out
As previously reported in The Dallas Express, Allen Independent School District’s (AISD) school board recently took a controversial vote that resulted in two elementary schools being slated for closure, prompting outrage from district parents and the abrupt resignation of Trustee Vatsa Ramanathan. Commenting on his decision, Ramanathan stated, “It...
City Officials Face Difficulty Enforcing Marijuana Decriminalization
During the recent election cycle, more than 70% of Denton residents voted in favor of Proposition B, an ordinance that ends arrests and citations for possessing less than 4 ounces of marijuana. However, city officials have expressed reluctance to abide by the ordinance functionally decriminalizing the possession of small amounts...
Local Police Searching for Suave Robber
The Fort Worth Police Department is asking the public for aid in identifying a well-dressed man suspected of robbing a bank. Officials said that the robbery occurred on November 23 at a Bank of America on West 7th Street in Fort Worth, according to a press release. Security cameras captured images of the robber, but his face was obscured by a white surgical mask.
Local Police Arrest Off-Duty Officer from Nearby Department
A Fort Worth police officer was arrested on Monday, November 28, by Saginaw Police and placed on restrictive duty in relation to accusations of a domestic violence incident, according to a news release. Saginaw police were called to the 1100 block of Parkhill Drive in response to the incident. When...
Nonprofit United Way Receives Its Largest-Ever Donation
The Perot Foundation gave $15 million to United Way of Metropolitan Dallas (UWMD) as part of Giving Tuesday, the largest donation in the organization’s history, reported NBC DFW. “It’s significant … because this generous commitment uniquely positions United Way to drive measurable transformative change in the areas of education,...
