dallasexpress.com

Local Police Arrest Off-Duty Officer from Nearby Department

A Fort Worth police officer was arrested on Monday, November 28, by Saginaw Police and placed on restrictive duty in relation to accusations of a domestic violence incident, according to a news release. Saginaw police were called to the 1100 block of Parkhill Drive in response to the incident. When...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Police Searching for Suave Robber

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking the public for aid in identifying a well-dressed man suspected of robbing a bank. Officials said that the robbery occurred on November 23 at a Bank of America on West 7th Street in Fort Worth, according to a press release. Security cameras captured images of the robber, but his face was obscured by a white surgical mask.
FORT WORTH, TX
drydenwire.com

Arrest Warrant Issued For Contractor Facing Charges Of Theft By Contractor

WASHBURN COUNTY -- Criminal felony charges have been filed against Brandon Lee Schmidt, age 30, alleging that he took payment for a contract to complete a construction job, but failed to complete that job. A warrant for Schmidt’s arrest has also been filed. The criminal complaint indicates that Schmidt is believed to have relocated to Palmer, TX.
PALMER, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Couple Charged with Federal Loan Fraud

A couple from North Texas has been charged with defrauding over $684,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Chisanga Mable Scott, 43, and Patrick Kasong Muyej, 48, were indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, announced Chad E. Meacham, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. Scott was also charged with one count of falsely using a passport. Muyej was also charged with one count of theft of government funds, as well as eight counts of money laundering.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas officer fired, another suspended for not helping crash victim

DALLAS - One Dallas police officer was fired and another was suspended months after the department said they failed to help a driver involved in a fiery crash. Cpl. Leonard Anderson has been terminated. The Dallas Police Department said Anderson and trainee, Darrien Robertson, briefly chased a car that sped...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas store customer facing murder charge for shooting unarmed robber

DALLAS - A Dallas man is charged with murder for shooting and killing an unarmed robber he believed was attacking two dollar store employees. After the shooting, the man stayed on the scene and spoke with police. Dallas police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson was legally carrying the gun he used...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Multiple Sunday Homicides Jack up Dallas Murder Rate

A recent string of homicides has officially made November a more lethal month than October, as three killings over the weekend continued the upward trajectory of the city’s murder rate. As of Sunday, November 27, 12 street murders have been logged by the Dallas Police Department (DPD), a 100%...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local City Council Considers Extending Curfew for Minors

The Fort Worth City Council is reviewing its curfew ordinance for minors, with the possibility of extending it to 2026. Fort Worth’s curfew hours for minors ordinance currently dictates that anyone under 18 is not allowed to remain in a public place from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. of the following day from Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday nights, however, they are permitted to stay out till midnight.
irvingweekly.com

Two Young Men Arrested in Grand Prairie Teen Murder Case

On Monday, November 28th, at around 4:15 a.m., the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive where officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Demarcus Harrell Jr, 17 years of age, was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug Trafficking

A Dallas man is facing a life in prison for drug trafficking.Photo byAnna Sullivan/UnsplashonUnsplash. A local Dallas man is currently facing up to life in federal prison on drug trafficking charges and is accused of being responsible for an overdose death in Collin County. WFAA reports that 37-year-old Brian Demarcus Davis has been indicted on four charges that include: conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of narcotics trafficking.
DALLAS, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted by Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on S. Lancaster Road

The victim has been identified as Phillips Betts, 26. On November 29, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at the Family Dollar store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Suspect wanted after robbing Fort Worth bank, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — The search is underway for a suspect wanted in connection to robbing a Fort Worth bank the day before Thanksgiving, police said. The crime happened at the Bank of America located in the 2700 block of W. 7th Street, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release.
FORT WORTH, TX

