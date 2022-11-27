A couple from North Texas has been charged with defrauding over $684,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Chisanga Mable Scott, 43, and Patrick Kasong Muyej, 48, were indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, announced Chad E. Meacham, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. Scott was also charged with one count of falsely using a passport. Muyej was also charged with one count of theft of government funds, as well as eight counts of money laundering.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO