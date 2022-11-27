Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Man Killed at Family Dollar Store in Fight with EmployeesTy D.Dallas, TX
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenArlington, TX
Popular steak restaurant opens first location in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Family Dollar Store Customer Facing Murder Charge for Shooting Unarmed RobberLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Man indicted for shooting two Sachse police officers
26-year old year old Josiah Perez now stands accused of the aggravated assault against public servants. Police say on September second, two officers were sitting in a squad car at an urgent care center on highway 78.
Dallas man facing federal life sentence for drug trafficking charges, says U.S. Department of Justice
PLANO, Texas — A Dallas man faces up to life in federal prison on drug trafficking charges, and he's also accused of being responsible in an overdose death, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Justice officials said in a news release that 37-year-old Brian Demarcus Davis (A.K.A "Tink")...
dallasexpress.com
Local Police Arrest Off-Duty Officer from Nearby Department
A Fort Worth police officer was arrested on Monday, November 28, by Saginaw Police and placed on restrictive duty in relation to accusations of a domestic violence incident, according to a news release. Saginaw police were called to the 1100 block of Parkhill Drive in response to the incident. When...
One killed, one wounded in Fort Worth shooting; suspected gunman is jailed
One person is dead in Fort Worth and the accused killer is locked up – but only after a high speed chase Wednesday. Two shooting victims were found in a field on East Roberts near South Riverside in southeast Fort Worth.
dallasexpress.com
Local Police Searching for Suave Robber
The Fort Worth Police Department is asking the public for aid in identifying a well-dressed man suspected of robbing a bank. Officials said that the robbery occurred on November 23 at a Bank of America on West 7th Street in Fort Worth, according to a press release. Security cameras captured images of the robber, but his face was obscured by a white surgical mask.
drydenwire.com
Arrest Warrant Issued For Contractor Facing Charges Of Theft By Contractor
WASHBURN COUNTY -- Criminal felony charges have been filed against Brandon Lee Schmidt, age 30, alleging that he took payment for a contract to complete a construction job, but failed to complete that job. A warrant for Schmidt’s arrest has also been filed. The criminal complaint indicates that Schmidt is believed to have relocated to Palmer, TX.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Couple Charged with Federal Loan Fraud
A couple from North Texas has been charged with defrauding over $684,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Chisanga Mable Scott, 43, and Patrick Kasong Muyej, 48, were indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, announced Chad E. Meacham, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. Scott was also charged with one count of falsely using a passport. Muyej was also charged with one count of theft of government funds, as well as eight counts of money laundering.
fox4news.com
Dallas officer fired, another suspended for not helping crash victim
DALLAS - One Dallas police officer was fired and another was suspended months after the department said they failed to help a driver involved in a fiery crash. Cpl. Leonard Anderson has been terminated. The Dallas Police Department said Anderson and trainee, Darrien Robertson, briefly chased a car that sped...
fox4news.com
Dallas store customer facing murder charge for shooting unarmed robber
DALLAS - A Dallas man is charged with murder for shooting and killing an unarmed robber he believed was attacking two dollar store employees. After the shooting, the man stayed on the scene and spoke with police. Dallas police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson was legally carrying the gun he used...
2 arrested, charged with capital murder of 17-year-old, Grand Prairie police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old, police said Wednesday. The Grand Prairie Police Department (GPPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 28 in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive and found the teen with a gunshot wound.
dallasexpress.com
Multiple Sunday Homicides Jack up Dallas Murder Rate
A recent string of homicides has officially made November a more lethal month than October, as three killings over the weekend continued the upward trajectory of the city’s murder rate. As of Sunday, November 27, 12 street murders have been logged by the Dallas Police Department (DPD), a 100%...
Dallas store customer fatally shoots suspected burglar who was fighting with employees, police say
DALLAS — Police say they've arrested a North Texas man who shot and killed another man who was suspected of stealing from a Family Dollar store in Dallas and getting into an altercation with two female employees. Kevin Jackson, 47, faces a murder charge in the case, officials said.
dallasexpress.com
Local City Council Considers Extending Curfew for Minors
The Fort Worth City Council is reviewing its curfew ordinance for minors, with the possibility of extending it to 2026. Fort Worth’s curfew hours for minors ordinance currently dictates that anyone under 18 is not allowed to remain in a public place from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. of the following day from Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday nights, however, they are permitted to stay out till midnight.
Dallas officer terminated after failing to help driver in fiery crash following brief chase, police say
DALLAS — A Dallas officer has been fired and another was suspended after an incident in May in which the two failed to help a driver who got into a fiery crash following a brief chase, according to police. Dallas police on Wednesday announced the firing of Senior Cpl....
irvingweekly.com
Two Young Men Arrested in Grand Prairie Teen Murder Case
On Monday, November 28th, at around 4:15 a.m., the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive where officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Demarcus Harrell Jr, 17 years of age, was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug Trafficking
A Dallas man is facing a life in prison for drug trafficking.Photo byAnna Sullivan/UnsplashonUnsplash. A local Dallas man is currently facing up to life in federal prison on drug trafficking charges and is accused of being responsible for an overdose death in Collin County. WFAA reports that 37-year-old Brian Demarcus Davis has been indicted on four charges that include: conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of narcotics trafficking.
Former Dallas cop faces more charges for firing gun inside Uber ride
This morning former Officer Anthony Heims turned himself in on a misdemnor deadly conduct charge. He quickly bonded out after appearing before a judge. Heims a was fired after his arrest for firing his service weapon through the roof of an Uber
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted by Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on S. Lancaster Road
The victim has been identified as Phillips Betts, 26. On November 29, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at the Family Dollar store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound.
Suspect wanted after robbing Fort Worth bank, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — The search is underway for a suspect wanted in connection to robbing a Fort Worth bank the day before Thanksgiving, police said. The crime happened at the Bank of America located in the 2700 block of W. 7th Street, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release.
