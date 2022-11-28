ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Center, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peakofohio.com

Reckless driving complaint leads to OVI arrest

A reckless driving complaint near the Mac-O-Chee Castle led to an OVI arrest for a Quincy woman Tuesday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received the complaint just before 7 a.m. The caller reported they observed a vehicle heading south on County Road 1 at a high rate of...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine woman cited after crash

A Bellefontaine woman was cited after she wrecked her vehicle early Tuesday morning around 6 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Brookiah Bunley, 25, was driving westbound on County Road 13, around the 5900 block, when she drove off the right side of the road and into a field.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Man Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Tuesday Evening

A two vehicle crash on West Lima Street in Kenton around 5:40 Tuesday evening injured a Kenton man. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 57 year old William Collins was driving east on Lima when 60 year old Teresa Rowe, of Kenton, who was driving west, attempted to make a left hand turn.
KENTON, OH
The Lima News

Lima woman gets 8 years for destructive OVI crash

LIMA — A Lima woman will spend eight years in prison for a drunk driving accident in which four college students were injured — one of whom lost her ear. Christine Simpson, 59, was sentenced for two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, on Wednesday afternoon. Her driver license will be suspended for ten years after her release and she received six points on her driver’s license.
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Coroner ID’s woman killed in Washington Twp. crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman killed in a crash on Wednesday in Washington Township. On Wednesday, November 30 at 10:52 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

OSHP investigates 3-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Interstate 71 near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, Morrow County. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton was operating a...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Piqua man faces sentencing in Ross Co. for abduction and assault

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Piqua man returns to court today for sentencing in the 2020 abduction of a woman who said she was assaulted and held at knifepoint. In 2020, Johnathon K. Curtis of Piqua was charged with abduction and felonious assault. In April of 2020, deputies with...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Arrest warrant issued for Piqua man

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Piqua man, who is wanted in connection with several burglaries in Shelby County. The person of interest was identified as Jeremy Lee Jones, 32 of 1146 Chevy Lane, Piqua. Jones was not at the residence at the time of the search warrant on Nov. 23. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jones. Jones is known to be on the run as detectives have been in contact with him asking that he turn himself in.
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Deputies seek evidence after fatal hit-and-run crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Investigators are looking for answers after a man was found dead on a Clark County bridge early Friday morning. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s office, a passerby called for help around 4:30 a.m. on November 25, after they said they saw what they believed to be a person lying on […]
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Columbus man picked up on five felony charges in Bellefontaine

A Columbus man was charged with five felonies Tuesday afternoon just before 2 o’clock. The Bellefontaine Police Department was called out to the 700 block of Stone Hollow Place regarding a suspicious vehicle that was parked in the roadway. Officers made contact with the vehicle and observed four individuals,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – November 30, 2022

Deputies and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to US Route 33 near Mitchell Dewitt Road for a person experiencing a mental health crisis in a vehicle. The person was transported to Memorial Hospital and no report was taken. 4:41am Property Damage Crash. Deputies and units from...
UNION COUNTY, OH
WDTN

1 dead, 1 injured in Washington Twp. crash

According to a release, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp. around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Drivers are being asked by authorities to reroute if heading in this direction.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy