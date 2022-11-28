Fire heavily damages marina warehouse in Mystic

Mystic, Conn. - Firefighters spent hours fighting a massive fire in the seaport district of Mystic. At approximately 9 pm on Sunday, November 27th, the Mystic Fire Department, along with mutual aid companies, were dispatched for reports of smoke and flames visible from Seaport Marine, in the area of 2 Washington St. As 1st alarm companies received their tones, a 2nd, and subsequent 3rd alarm, were immediately transmitted for a fully involved structure fire. A short time later the 4th alarm was transmitted followed by additional tankers and FAST teams.

3 DAYS AGO