ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Talking points ahead of England’s crunch World Cup clash against Wales

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30GZon_0jPw9fsS00

England and Wales come head to head in a crunch World Cup clash in Qatar on Tuesday evening.

Here are five talking points ahead of the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium encounter.

Turning tide of history

Wales have not beaten England since May 1984 when the debut-making Mark Hughes sealed a 1-0 win in the British Home Championship. England have won the last six encounters, with their last competitive victory being a last-gasp 2-1 success at Euro 2016.

The odds appear stacked against Wales achieving the four-goal win they need to progress to the knockout phase – they have never beaten England by such a margin in the 103 games between the two countries. Failing that, they need to win and hope for a draw between the United States and Iran.

Kane able to go again?

“It was a problem of tiredness – really, really tired” – the alarming comments made by Antonio Conte just two and a half weeks ago after Harry Kane underwhelmed as Tottenham exited the Carabao Cup.

Questions over the 2018 Golden Boot winner’s freshness have continued onto Qatar, where he has yet to find the net, with England greats Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer suggesting the record-chasing goalscorer should be rested against Wales.

The 29-year-old also had an injury scare after receiving a kick to his foot in the opener against Iran, meaning Southgate’s selection decision will be interesting.

Can Bale and Ramsey inspire Wales?

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey have failed to make the impact they had hoped to at this World Cup.

Skipper Bale did win and convert the penalty to secure a 1-1 draw against the United States, but both players have fallen well short of their own high standards.

The pair have pushed Wales to dizzy heights over the last decade or so, and Dragons fans are hoping the two 30-somethings have one big game left in them.

Time to unleash Foden?

On the eve of the tournament, precociously talented Phil Foden admitted he has yet to translate his Manchester City form onto the international stage, having only scored twice in his 18 appearances until that point.

Foden was tipped to make a big impact in Qatar but has so far managed just 19 minutes off the bench with the Iran opener already won.

Southgate’s decision to leave him on the bench in the USA stalemate caused consternation and criticism of the England boss, who said he has a “big part” to play amid the push for the 22-year-old to start.

Rest players or push for top spot?

With the debate over Kane and clamour for Foden raging, there are other decisions to make as Southgate looks to balance the desire to finish top with keeping the squad fresh.

Jordan Henderson replaced teenager Jude Bellingham against the USA and could well make his first competitive England start in a year.

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips need minutes after returning from injuries that threatened their World Cup places, while Trent Alexander-Arnold offers an exciting option at right-back.

It would be out of character for Southgate to make wholesale changes but the need to keep players engaged and fresh means some alterations are likely having used the same line-up for the first two games.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal

Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
New York Post

Uruguay players accost refs in ugly scene after World Cup elimination

Yellow card for … stalking the refs. Uruguay players accosted the officials, grabbed them and followed them into the tunnel in an ugly scene following their match Friday that resulted in the team’s World Cup ouster. Several of the players were issued symbolic post-match yellow cards for their behavior. Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post Daily updated schedules, scores, news and moreWhy USA could be more dangerous at World Cup nowChristian Pulisic celebrates USA win from hospital — with a promiseAll The Post’s World Cup gambling picks It was not clear precisely what provoked the reactions — apart from facing the bitter end of their World Cup run. Late in Uruguay’s 2-0 win over Ghana, chasing a third goal that would have swung the goal-differential tiebreaker to advance in their favor over South Korea, Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani was tripped up in the 18-yard area, but no penalty was awarded. Cavani, Diego Godín and Jose Maria Gimenez were a few of the players involved in the altercations. South Korea scored a dramatic tie-breaking goal in stoppage time of its match with Portugal to take the spot over Uruguay as the Group H runner-up.
The Spun

Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination

Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
The Independent

What TV channel is the Netherlands vs USA on? Kick-off time and where to watch

The Netherlands face the USA in a World Cup last-16 clash.The Netherlands finished top of Group A as they beat Qatar 2-0, following an opening win and draw against Senegal and Ecuador respectively.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginLouis van Gaal’s side have failed to impress so far, despite the goals of Cody Gakpo, and the USA may fancy their chances of an upset.The USA finished second in Group B and qualified thanks to a 1-0 win over Iran, which followed draws against Wales and England. Here’s everything you need to know.When is Netherlands vs USA?The...
The Independent

World Cup results: The scores so far from Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December. The tournament is the first Fifa men’s World Cup to play out in the northern hemisphere’s winter, after it was moved from its original summer scheduling to combat Qatar’s intense heat. Brazil came into tournament as the slight favourites to win the World Cup ahead of their South American rivals Argentina. The most fancied European nations at the start of the competition were England, Spain, France and Germany, with Belgium and Netherlands...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
New York Post

Christian Pulisic gives the injury update everyone was waiting for: ‘Didn’t get hit in the balls’

Christian Pulisic sacrificed his body to lift the United States men’s national team into the knockout round of the World Cup. But his own knockout did not include the body part many spectators painfully envisioned when he gave the US a 1-0 lead against Iran on Tuesday. “No, I didn’t get hit in the balls,” Pulisic, who was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion, told reporters Thursday in Qatar, per Fox Sports. “I’m alright. It was very painful. That bone is there for a reason to protect you and I hit it well. I was sore.” Pulisic’s injury came as he crashed the net...
The Independent

Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?

The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginCody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial...
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Uruguay players went after referees following elimination

Uruguay were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup on Friday in heartbreaking fashion, and the behavior of some players after the match is sure to be closely reviewed by FIFA. Uruguay failed to advance beyond the group stage despite beating Ghana 2-0. South Korea scored a goal in stoppage time to defeat Portugal, which resulted in Portugal winning Group H and South Korea advancing as the runner-up. Uruguay and South Korea both finished with 4 points and a goal differential of 0, but South Korea advanced based on total goals scored. Had Uruguay netted another goal against Ghana, they would have held the tiebreaker and finished as the runner-up in Group H.
CBS Sports

World Cup bracket so far: FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule, group standings, printable wall chart, match dates, gr

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament and you can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
The Independent

The Independent

954K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy