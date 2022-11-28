Read full article on original website
13-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash in Sterling
Arrests made in September shooting that injured 2 in East Moline
13-year-old injured in hit-and-run; Sterling woman arrested
STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Maria Aguilar Ortiz, 49, after she reportedly injured a 13-year-old boy in a hit-and-run on Thursday. According to Sterling Police, the boy was walking on 6th Avenue when he was hit by a red SUV at East Lefevre Road at 7:52 a.m. Police said the SUV driver continued […]
Davenport man sentenced in connection to gunfire incident at Daisy Dooks Gentlemen Club
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Nov. 28 to 57 months, or four years and nine months; in prison for possessing ammunition as a felon. Brandon Scott Hagedorn, 26, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after the prison sentence, according to a media release.
2 men arrested in connection to East Moline shooting
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline Police have arrested two men in connection to a September 25th shooting. Trino L. Teague, 29, of Silvis, IL, and Michael A. Teague, 30, of Moline, IL have both been charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Felon in Possession, and are currently both being held at the Rock Island County Jail, according to police.
Clinton man charged with shooting his brother, police say
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was charged after police say he shot his brother. Steve Donte Hester, 32, is charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony. The Clinton Police Department responded Nov. 25, around 12:50 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of Nottingham West Apartments, in the 2700 block of South 18th Street. Witnesses said they heard six gunshots outside the apartment complex and there was a man with a gunshot wound to his chest.
1 dead after motorcycle-semi crash in Davenport
nrgmediadixon.com
Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash Identified
The Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that occurred on Wednesday November 23. The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Wayne G. Treskon of Moorison. Just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in...
Burlington woman facing charges following police chase, crashing car into house
Burlington, IA- A Burlington woman is facing multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed chase before crashing into a home. The Hawk Eye reports that at about 2:36 AM on November 20th, a Burlington Police Officer spotted a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed on Roosevelt Avenue before taking the eastbound 34 exit.
Police say missing Davenport man found safe
Suspect in multiple package thefts sought by Davenport Police.
2 motorcyclists collide with semi, 1 dead in Davenport
Man arrested after hitting teenager with car in Davenport Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man was arrested after allegedly hitting a teenager with his car during an altercation Monday, according to the Davenport Police Department. At about 4:09 p.m., officers responded to Adams Elementary School after receiving a report of a child being struck by a vehicle. Investigators found...
No injuries in house fire Monday
No one was injured in a Monday morning house fire in Davenport, according to a news release. Shortly before 11 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Gaines Street with five fire apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel. The first...
Iowa City man found passed out at intersection charged with drug possession and OWI
An Iowa City man who was found passed out at a North Liberty intersection has been charged with OWI and drug possession. Officers responded to the intersection of Highway 965 and Forevergreen Road for reports of a man who had reportedly sat through several light changes without moving. Upon arrival, they came in contact with 21-year-old Miguel Medina Espinoza of Hawks Ridge Drive sitting in the driver’s seat, with the vehicle running and in gear.
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. GREYSON KILLINGER, 36, 5’6”, 160 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for two counts felony...
Galesburg authorities: Fire that destroyed unoccupied bar Saturday was intentional
GALESBURG, Ill. — A fire that destroyed an old Galesburg bar early Saturday morning may have been set intentionally, according to the Galesburg Fire Department. At about 3:18 a.m. on Nov. 26, all three fire stations and 11 on-duty personnel responded to 2051 Grand Avenue after a building was found engulfed in flames.
Davenport homeowner has inflatable decorations stolen from her yard
Connie Hart has been collecting inflatable decorations for nine years. For the first time, she had them stolen for her yard.
Man sentenced to federal prison for robbing 3 Davenport banks
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison for robbing three Davenport banks earlier this year. Rayontrez Demar Brown, 26, must serve three years of supervised release once he completes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Chicago Woman Robs an Armored Truck on Cities North Side, Gets $100,000
A Chicago woman robbed an armored truck on the cities northside and gets $100,000. WGNTV. This past Monday, 60 year old Carabine-Dierberger noticed a Chase Bank armored truck just sitting there, screaming "rob me." So she did. What a Monday!. The Chase Bank was located in the 5700 block of...
Portion of U.S. 150 to be renamed after slain sheriffs deputy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A Knox County sheriffs deputy killed in the line of duty in April will have part of a highway named after him. Lawmakers during the fall veto session approved a resolution naming part of U.S. 150 the “Deputy Sheriff Nick Weist Memorial Highway.”. Weist was...
