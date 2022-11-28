ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

KWQC

13-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash in Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A 13-year-old boy was injured and a woman is facing charges following a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in Sterling. Around 7:52 a.m. Monday, Sterling police responded to a hit-and-run crash at 6th Avenue and East Lefevre Road. The boy was walking southbound on 6th Avenue in...
STERLING, IL
WQAD

Arrests made in September shooting that injured 2 in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — East Moline police arrested two men on Wednesday in connection to a September shooting that left two people injured. Trino L. Teague, 29, of Silvis, and Michael A. Teague, 30, of Moline were arrested during the service of a search warrant in the 1300 block of 10th Avenue in East Moline Wednesday.
EAST MOLINE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13-year-old injured in hit-and-run; Sterling woman arrested

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Maria Aguilar Ortiz, 49, after she reportedly injured a 13-year-old boy in a hit-and-run on Thursday. According to Sterling Police, the boy was walking on 6th Avenue when he was hit by a red SUV at East Lefevre Road at 7:52 a.m. Police said the SUV driver continued […]
KWQC

2 men arrested in connection to East Moline shooting

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline Police have arrested two men in connection to a September 25th shooting. Trino L. Teague, 29, of Silvis, IL, and Michael A. Teague, 30, of Moline, IL have both been charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Felon in Possession, and are currently both being held at the Rock Island County Jail, according to police.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Clinton man charged with shooting his brother, police say

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was charged after police say he shot his brother. Steve Donte Hester, 32, is charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony. The Clinton Police Department responded Nov. 25, around 12:50 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of Nottingham West Apartments, in the 2700 block of South 18th Street. Witnesses said they heard six gunshots outside the apartment complex and there was a man with a gunshot wound to his chest.
CLINTON, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash Identified

The Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that occurred on Wednesday November 23. The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Wayne G. Treskon of Moorison. Just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in...
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
KBUR

Burlington woman facing charges following police chase, crashing car into house

Burlington, IA- A Burlington woman is facing multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed chase before crashing into a home. The Hawk Eye reports that at about 2:36 AM on November 20th, a Burlington Police Officer spotted a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed on Roosevelt Avenue before taking the eastbound 34 exit.
BURLINGTON, IA
WQAD

2 motorcyclists collide with semi, 1 dead in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another person is injured after two motorcycles collided with a semi-truck in Davenport on Saturday night, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., two motorcyclists were driving eastbound on Rockingham Road at "a high rate...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Man arrested after hitting teenager with car in Davenport Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man was arrested after allegedly hitting a teenager with his car during an altercation Monday, according to the Davenport Police Department. At about 4:09 p.m., officers responded to Adams Elementary School after receiving a report of a child being struck by a vehicle. Investigators found...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

No injuries in house fire Monday

No one was injured in a Monday morning house fire in Davenport, according to a news release. Shortly before 11 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Gaines Street with five fire apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel. The first...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man found passed out at intersection charged with drug possession and OWI

An Iowa City man who was found passed out at a North Liberty intersection has been charged with OWI and drug possession. Officers responded to the intersection of Highway 965 and Forevergreen Road for reports of a man who had reportedly sat through several light changes without moving. Upon arrival, they came in contact with 21-year-old Miguel Medina Espinoza of Hawks Ridge Drive sitting in the driver’s seat, with the vehicle running and in gear.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. GREYSON KILLINGER, 36, 5’6”, 160 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for two counts felony...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Man sentenced to federal prison for robbing 3 Davenport banks

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison for robbing three Davenport banks earlier this year. Rayontrez Demar Brown, 26, must serve three years of supervised release once he completes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
DAVENPORT, IA
1470 WMBD

Portion of U.S. 150 to be renamed after slain sheriffs deputy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A Knox County sheriffs deputy killed in the line of duty in April will have part of a highway named after him. Lawmakers during the fall veto session approved a resolution naming part of U.S. 150 the “Deputy Sheriff Nick Weist Memorial Highway.”. Weist was...
KNOX COUNTY, IL

