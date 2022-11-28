An Iowa City man who was found passed out at a North Liberty intersection has been charged with OWI and drug possession. Officers responded to the intersection of Highway 965 and Forevergreen Road for reports of a man who had reportedly sat through several light changes without moving. Upon arrival, they came in contact with 21-year-old Miguel Medina Espinoza of Hawks Ridge Drive sitting in the driver’s seat, with the vehicle running and in gear.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO