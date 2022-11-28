Read full article on original website
Don’t Miss the Mistletoe and Magic Events in Tyler, Texas
The magic of the holiday season is alive in East Texas. We have already enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday and ate a whole lot now it’s time for Mistletoe and Magic here in Tyler, Texas. The series of events is put on by the Junior League of Tyler, Inc. The location of the events will be at the Rose Garden Center and the fun will take place from Wednesday, November 30th through Sunday, December 4th.
Mineola ISD, PD, & DQ Teaming Up to Help ETX Kids This Christmas
If you love soft serve treats and helping kids this is going to be right up your alley -- and all you really gotta do is eat cool treats. In Mineola, TX something special is being blended together and I'm not just talking about DQ Blizzards. It was announced today...
This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List
If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
Win Your Way In To The Holiday Blues Concert Coming To Kilgore, TX
We Have The Hookup For You To Win Tickets To A Special Holiday Concert For Folks Who Love That Brown Liquor Music!. The holidays are here and All Around Booking is kicking off the holiday season with a show for those who love the Blues at The El Greco in Kilgore!
Winnsboro, Texas School to Add a Useful Trade to It’s Curriculum Next Year
Hey kids, learning a trade is okay. There is such a stigma nowadays involving trade workers. For some reason, its constantly pushed that you have to go to college. Its the only way to earn a six, or even seven or more, figure salary. What they don't tell you is that going that route leaves you with a debt that you'll spend 10, 15, 20 years, or even longer, paying off. That's ridiculous. Its okay to learn a trade that, guess what, can pay extremely well with almost no debt to pay off. Winnsboro, Texas ISD will be offering a trade that students will be able to start learning in the 2023-2024 school year, meat processing.
Texas drag show draws protestors, counter-protestors
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The show “A Drag Queen Christmas” went on as planned on Nov. 29, while also drawing protestors and counter-protestors. The show had an increased police presence along with protestors and counter-protestors who were asked to move further away from the venue at times. As was previously reported by our sister station, […]
Longview's KFRO adds FM station
LONGVIEW, Texas — KFRO launched its new FM station just before Thanksgiving, transmitting from Longview's tallest building. Scott Rice, who relaunched the AM station earlier this year, said the FM station at 94.1 is transmitting from the VeraBank building in downtown Longview. "From the top of that building, it...
KLTV
WebXtra: City of Longview faces challenge in addressing Green Street overpass
3-year-old Canton girl named 2023 CMN hospitals “Miracle Child”. A three-year-old girl from Canton has been named the 2023 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals “Miracle Child.”. KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. SFA Board...
Whataburger restaurants across East Texas fundraising for Blue Santa on Tuesday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas Whataburger restaurants are holding fundraisers for Blue Santa on Tuesday. Local police are partnering with the businesses to raise money to buy Christmas presents for children. Wood County The event is happening at the Mineola Whataburger at 2200 N. Pacific Street and Walmart from 5-7 p.m. The fast […]
Tyler, TX Man Charged With Online Solicitation of a Minor Under 14
A Tyler, Texas man was arrested earlier this month after attempting to meet young girls online for sex through an online messaging service. While this “predator sting” operation wasn’t done by law enforcement the details of the case were handed over to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. After reviewing the details 67-year-old Newell Vandergriff was arrested and charged, his bond to be released from custody was set at $350,000.
The Top Nominees For Tyler Metro Chamber Community Image Awards
The Best Of The Best In East Texas As Voted Upon By The Community Will Be Honored With The 2022 Community Image Award!. We asked you to nominate and vote for your favorites and now we are ready to reveal the Top 3 Winners of the Tyler Metro Chamber Of Commerce's 2022 Community Image Awards.
Longview, TX Woman Says ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Gifts aren’t Right for People of Faith
A Longview, TX Woman said she didn't feel that 'Let's Go Brandon'-themed gifts aren't a good choice for people of faith. I gotta say, this is one brave lady to post about both religion AND politics in a Longview, Texas social media group. But she did. And boy, did people respond.
KLTV
House fire on Tyler’s west side displaces 3 people Tuesday night
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters worked together Tuesday night to put out a large house fire in Tyler. The fire destroyed a home in the 9200 block of Lakeshore Drive. According to Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth, a homeowner heard a noise upstairs at around 8:07, went to see what it was, and saw a fire. The residents were able to get out safely. No one was injured, including firefighters.
Chapel Hill and Kilgore get set for postseason rematch in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Character is revealed when your back is again the wall, and in the regional round of the playoffs, Chapel Hill found themselves down 17-nothing at the half, but were able to rally and beat Lumberton 35-23. “Very proud of our program and where our culture is at and just how these […]
Gilmer Mirror
CHUY’S TEX-MEX GRAND OPENING IN LONGVIEW
NOVEMBER 28, 2022 – LONGVIEW: Chuy’s, the Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant known for its authentic, fresh food and eclectic design, will officially open to the public on Tuesday, December 6. The restaurant, located at 208 E. Loop 281, will serve lunch and dinner daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Patrons can also enjoy Chuy’s happy hour drink specials and $5 queso weekdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
KLTV
Houston man avoids prison for Tyler catalytic converter thefts
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man has pleaded guilty to stealing catalytic converters in Tyler. Kennedy Watkins made the plea in the courtroom of Judge Jack Skeen Jr. Tuesday. Skeen gave Watkins eight years of deferred adjudication, but withheld a finding of guilty for Watkins. As part of his...
KTRE
Hospitality Health E-R shooting in Longview
The Mauna Loa volcano on the island of Hawaii began erupting on Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m. This massive miniature train project has been a passion for the host, George Ellis, and many pieces of the nine-section railroad town were his toys when he was a child.
Man Arrested In Rusk County, TX After Attempting To Steal Car
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Shared Details About This Crime On Their Facebook Page. Two East Texas police departments were summoned to a gas station after a man who caught someone attempting to steal his car was shot and the suspect took off afterwards. The Incident Happened On Monday (Nov....
Murder suspect from Minnesota arrested in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A woman wanted on a murder charge out of Minnesota was arrested in Longview Monday. Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a warrant for second degree murder Monday after the Longview Police Department received a tip from the Gregg County Crimestoppers Network, police said.
Tyler PD sergeant retiring after 11 years
TYLER, Texas — Members of the Tyler Police Department are honoring one of their own as they celebrate the retirement of Sergeant Wendell Gardner. Sgt. Gardner started his career at the Tyler Police Department in March of 1998. He went from a career as a Registered Nurse to joining his three brothers, three of them being officers and one being a dispatcher, at the Tyler Police Department.
