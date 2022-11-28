ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Does Not Rank Well With Waste Management

(Rutherford County, TN) As many people know, Rutherford County has been in the midst of an ongoing problem on deciding what to do about waste as the life of the landfill is reportedly nearing. At last report, County Mayor Joe Carr stated (See previous story here)... A new report shows...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Middle Tennessee Electric Issues Traffic Advisory for This Sunday - I-24 at Old Fort Parkway

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) advises caution for motorists as workers and contractors are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-24 in Rutherford County this Sunday. The work will be performed on Sunday morning (December 4) at the I-24 / Old Fort Parkway interchange, which is exit 78 in Murfreesboro. The electrical line work is part of a planned interstate crossing that's necessary to accommodate the continued growth in Blackman and surrounding areas on the west side of Murfreesboro.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Tennessee drivers react to TDOT’s proposed paid express lanes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee drivers have mixed reactions to Department of Transportation’s “Choice Lanes,” a proposal to improve congestion in the state. Choice Lanes, which is part of TDOT’s public-private partnerships, are paid express lanes that drivers can choose to take at a price to get to their destination quicker.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

More Apartments and Condominiums as Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Continue to Grow

(Rutherford County, TN) Rutherford County has grown by over 88-thousand residents since 2010, which equals a 12-year growth rate of more than 30%. With the population growth comes an increased need for housing. Murfreesboro City Manager Craig Tindall said the supply of housing has not been able to keep up with the growth, which is one reason we are seeing more apartments and condominiums…
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

New Business Filings in Tennessee Highest Ever for a 3rd Quarter

(TENNESSEE BUSINESS NEWS) New business filings in the third quarter of 2022 were the highest for a third quarter in the 24-year history of the data being collected, according to the new Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report issued by Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office. The 1.1% year-over-year...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Reducing Tennessee traffic comes with big price tag, TDOT says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic jams are getting worse in East Tennessee, but the state wants to ease the traffic headaches. Tennessee Department of Transportation officials recognized Tennessee has a major congestion problem. They are working on some possible solutions, but it has a hefty price tag. TDOT officials said...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

U.S. Postal Service Tractor Trailer Truck Overturns on I-24 Thursday Morning

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) An accident involving a tractor-trailer truck occurred on Interstate 24 in the eastbound lane heading out of Murfreesboro and towards Chattanooga on Thursday morning. The crash at mile marker 82 delayed traffic for well over two hours, starting at 7:59 Thursday morning. The tractor-trailer truck that overturned was a U.S. Postal Service truck.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Sumner County Source

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98571 Village Green DrGallatin7/6/2022. ALDI98217 Indian Lake Blvd #700Hendersonville2/7/2022. Cash Saver93213 W Main StHendersonville11/21/2022.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

EDUCATION: Collaborative Conferencing in Rutherford County, Commentary by JC Bowman

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) COMMENTARY: Seemingly every year across the state “collaborative conferencing” gets debated by stakeholders and policymakers. In Rutherford County schools, this issue is now being debated by educators. The initial training in the principles and techniques of interest-based collaborative problem-solving used in collaborative conferencing was initially to be developed by the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS) in conjunction with representative organizations of school leaders and administrators and professional employees' organizations.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

