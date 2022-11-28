Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Does Not Rank Well With Waste Management
(Rutherford County, TN) As many people know, Rutherford County has been in the midst of an ongoing problem on deciding what to do about waste as the life of the landfill is reportedly nearing. At last report, County Mayor Joe Carr stated (See previous story here)... A new report shows...
wgnsradio.com
Middle Tennessee Electric Issues Traffic Advisory for This Sunday - I-24 at Old Fort Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) advises caution for motorists as workers and contractors are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-24 in Rutherford County this Sunday. The work will be performed on Sunday morning (December 4) at the I-24 / Old Fort Parkway interchange, which is exit 78 in Murfreesboro. The electrical line work is part of a planned interstate crossing that's necessary to accommodate the continued growth in Blackman and surrounding areas on the west side of Murfreesboro.
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee ships $405.5 billion in goods to other states each year, 13th most in U.S.
(Tennessee Business) A recent analysis found that Tennessee ships approximately $405.5 billion in goods to other states every year, accounting for 2.8% of the country’s total. Overall, Tennessee ships the 13th most goods to other states. The last few years have starkly shown how interconnected the world has become....
WSMV
Tennessee drivers react to TDOT’s proposed paid express lanes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee drivers have mixed reactions to Department of Transportation’s “Choice Lanes,” a proposal to improve congestion in the state. Choice Lanes, which is part of TDOT’s public-private partnerships, are paid express lanes that drivers can choose to take at a price to get to their destination quicker.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Sealed Bids to buy the first Federal Post Office in Lebanon, TN to be turned in Dec. 2nd, 5th and 6th
In Lebanon, Tennessee, the Wilson County Government is selling a building that is listed on the historic registry. 203 East Main Street (Lebanon, TN) is the address of the city’s very first U.S. Federal Post Office building. WGNS' Scott Walker reported... Further Details on the Sealed Bid Process. The...
wgnsradio.com
More Apartments and Condominiums as Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Continue to Grow
(Rutherford County, TN) Rutherford County has grown by over 88-thousand residents since 2010, which equals a 12-year growth rate of more than 30%. With the population growth comes an increased need for housing. Murfreesboro City Manager Craig Tindall said the supply of housing has not been able to keep up with the growth, which is one reason we are seeing more apartments and condominiums…
Silver Alert cancelled for Rutherford County man
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Saly Mouthouta was last seen Wednesday. He has medical conditions that may impair his ability to return home without assistance.
Man arrested for stealing handheld scanners across multiple states
Authorities have arrested a man wanted for stealing handheld scanners across multiple states.
wgnsradio.com
New Business Filings in Tennessee Highest Ever for a 3rd Quarter
(TENNESSEE BUSINESS NEWS) New business filings in the third quarter of 2022 were the highest for a third quarter in the 24-year history of the data being collected, according to the new Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report issued by Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office. The 1.1% year-over-year...
wvlt.tv
Reducing Tennessee traffic comes with big price tag, TDOT says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic jams are getting worse in East Tennessee, but the state wants to ease the traffic headaches. Tennessee Department of Transportation officials recognized Tennessee has a major congestion problem. They are working on some possible solutions, but it has a hefty price tag. TDOT officials said...
MNPD helicopter follows ex-con through two counties, helps ground units make arrest
An ex-convict is back behind bars thanks, in large part, to the coordination between ground units in Cheatham County and the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter that was surveilling the suspect across two counties.
With remains found in Williamson Co., a family questions whether its their son
Skeletal remains have been found in Williamson County, and now a mom wants to know if it's her son — Nieko Lisi.
Dozens of customers, friends mourn loss of Hermitage gas station worker who brightened their days
About 100 people stood in the cold Wednesday evening to honor a gas station worker who gave them big smiles from small interactions.
wgnsradio.com
U.S. Postal Service Tractor Trailer Truck Overturns on I-24 Thursday Morning
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) An accident involving a tractor-trailer truck occurred on Interstate 24 in the eastbound lane heading out of Murfreesboro and towards Chattanooga on Thursday morning. The crash at mile marker 82 delayed traffic for well over two hours, starting at 7:59 Thursday morning. The tractor-trailer truck that overturned was a U.S. Postal Service truck.
Boyfriend arrested in Williamson County after woman reported missing in East TN
A man taken into custody in Williamson County Tuesday is now facing criminal homicide charges following a woman's recent disappearance in Hamilton County.
‘Honest, good man’: Hermitage community mourns clerk killed at Kwik Sak
The Hermitage community is mourning the loss of a man who Metro police said was killed at the hands of two young teens from Kentucky.
wilsonpost.com
MT. JULIET MOVER: Julie Ruesewald, Owner, The Basement Marketplace
Please tell us a little about yourself. “I was born in Livingston, Tenn., and graduated from Livingston Academy. I have lived in Mt. Juliet/Old Hickory for the past 20 years.”
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98571 Village Green DrGallatin7/6/2022. ALDI98217 Indian Lake Blvd #700Hendersonville2/7/2022. Cash Saver93213 W Main StHendersonville11/21/2022.
wgnsradio.com
EDUCATION: Collaborative Conferencing in Rutherford County, Commentary by JC Bowman
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) COMMENTARY: Seemingly every year across the state “collaborative conferencing” gets debated by stakeholders and policymakers. In Rutherford County schools, this issue is now being debated by educators. The initial training in the principles and techniques of interest-based collaborative problem-solving used in collaborative conferencing was initially to be developed by the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS) in conjunction with representative organizations of school leaders and administrators and professional employees' organizations.
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
