Cheatham County, TN

5 Local Places to Shop for Holiday Gifts in Cheatham County

By Lee Rennick
Cheatham County Source
 5 days ago

There is nothing like shopping locally during the holidays. It stimulates the local economy and creates the character of the community. When you buy from a local business 68% of the money you spend stays in the local economy, verses 43% if you buy from a national chain store. According to fundera.com, Local business generates 70% more local economic activity per square foot than big box retail. And 61% of people shop at local businesses because of their unique product selection.

Here are five local businesses in Cheatham County offering great holiday gift items for the home and family. Here are stores offering boutique women’s clothing, books, home goods, jewelry and natural gift items.

Hello Sunshine Boutique

Website: https://hellosunshineboutique.com/

Hello Sunshine Boutique is the dream that became a reality of Crystal Jackson. In late 2017, she opened this store so she could offer plus sized women stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing. She began selling online, eventually expanding her selection to all sizes of women. Her clothing can be found online at https://hellosunshineboutique.com/ , or in these local shops: The Livery Stables Gift Shop, 1104 Main Street, Pleasant View, Tennessee and Good Vibes Nutrition, 605 N. Main Street, Ashland City, Tennessee.

Norwood Jewelers and Gifts

606 North Main Street

Ashland City, Tennessee

( 615) 792-5107

https://www.norwoodjewelers.com/

Dean Norwood opened Norwood Jewelers and Gifts in Ashland City in 1989. Norwood went to Conner Jewelers Institute in Huntsville, Alabama and also attended Gem School America. From a family of local entrepreneur, he enjoys being a small-town jeweler where clients are friends.

The store creates custom designed or hand-picks every piece of jewelry and gift they sell. A wide variety of diamonds, colored stones, gold and silver jewelry is offered, along with a line of Citizen and Speidel watches. They can restring pearls, do all types of jewelry repairs, create a one of a kind piece from family heirlooms or even scraps. Plus, they offer jewelry appraisal as well.

Savage Chic Boutique

100 Mulberry Street

Ashland City, Tennessee

(615) 804-6968

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/savagechicboutique37015

Family owned and operated, the store carries Amish soaps, salt- scrubs and lip balms; handmade soy candles; men’s and women’s clothing; new and vintage furniture; housewares and items for fur babies. Friendly owner, great prices, and always something new to see in the store.

La Belle Naturelle

2515 Highway 49

Pleasant View, Tennessee

(615) 631-5658

Website: https://www.labellenaturelle.net/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lbnstorefront/

La Belle Naturelle provides natural beauty products with the highest levels of customer satisfaction. None of their products are animal tested, but personally tested by the owner.  The company was born out of need. The owner’s daughter had itchy and scarred skin from most of the over the counter products they purchased. They made their first product, ad body butter, and her daughter’s skin ended up changed forever. Instead of dry and flakey, it was soft and the scarring from all of the itching went away. She has had no problems since. They have created many more products since that first body butter. Special items can be found at Pleasant View Village Market while picking up beautiful plants and food items.

Stonebridge Books, Gifts and Music

116 North Main Street

Ashland City, Tennessee

(615) 792-9651

Stone Bridge provides an eclectic mix of books, music, jewelry, gifts and more. The store also offers music lessons, a stage in the back for special events, and Mama D’s Deli which serves homemade soups and sandwiches.

Cheatham County Source

