Christian Kahl, President of FINCAD, looks at how using cutting-edge analytics and technology can help investors cope – and even benefit from – market conditions. If there are two areas that remain constant in the derivatives markets, they are change and uncertainty. Just look at the events in the UK over the past couple of months where pension funds made unprecedented requests for emergency capital to avoid insolvency and meet collateral demands, following a raft of surprise fiscal policy announcements that rattled the markets, resulting in two weeks of declines in UK government bonds and gilts. Sterling reached historic lows against USD before rebounding after the government announced a U-turn on its policy, alleviating concerns of a ratings downgrade for UK government bonds. Despite the Bank of England intervening to the tune of £70billion to stabilise the markets, the events resulted in a scenario that worked against both the derivative portfolios and collateral positions of many pension funds. Along with other institutional macro investors, these funds increasingly struggle to keep pace during such turbulence.

1 DAY AGO