FF Virtual Arena: Partnerships: Fintech’s Secret Sauce
This Virtual Arena will be streamed live on LinkedIn 29th November at 14:30 GMT. Partnerships have become the cornerstone of modern fintech success. Whether it be incumbent banks collaborating with early-moving underdogs, or fintechs joining forces with each other, the industry is fast learning that the only way to innovate is together.
The Fintech Fix 01/12/22
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ITN Business and FINTECH Circle produce news-style programme exploring the role of fintech in society
With our everyday lives becoming more reliant on Financial Technology, FINTECH Circle and ITN Business have produced a news-style programme, ‘Fintech for Good’, to highlight the importance of fintech and the work the sector is doing to improve people’s lives. The programme highlights how fintech is empowering...
The Importance of Trust for Banks in the Digital Era
The Fintech Forecast is a series of guest articles published each month from thought leaders at ACI Worldwide. The digital era is skyrocketing consumer behavior, from the way we communicate with each other, to the way the public digests news, and the way it banks. Everything has become more accessible and instant, and banks and financial institutions who look to modernize will come out on top.
ClearBank Selects ThetaRay AI Monitoring Tech to Accelerate Business Growth
ClearBank, the largest next-generation clearing and embedded banking platform in the UK, and ThetaRay, provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced they will collaborate in cloud-native anti-money laundering (AML) monitoring to protect ClearBank against financial crime with ThetaRay’s robust and industry-leading AI solution. Through the agreement, ClearBank will...
Stake’s Matthew Leibowitz on Markets and the Power of the Individual
In an exclusive interview with Matthew Leibowitz, the Co-Founder and CEO of brokerage platform Stake, we talk about financial markets and giving everyone the equal opportunity to engage with them. Leibowitz believes in the power of the individual – technology and the recent pandemic have produced a cultural shift in the trading world, where the average consumer has the agency to participate in the market along with Wall Street power players.
Yapily and Certua team up to simplify life insurance with open banking
Open banking provider Yapily has teamed up with embedded insurance platform Certua to make it easier, quicker, and cheaper for people to apply for and manage their life insurance cover in the UK. Despite rising levels of financial vulnerability and the need for a safety net, a significant life insurance...
CGI’s Manoj Mishra on Why Banks Risk Irrelevancy
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we have Manoj Mishra, Vice President, of consulting firm CGI, about banks and the risk of irrelevancy they face if they do not adapt to the new digital-first environment of modern finance. For Mishra, banks need to eliminate the ivory tower mindset and meet customers where they are – modern consumers are a lot more active with whom they decide to bank with and will choose based on how convenient the experience is.
Nationwide’s Matt Cox on Modern Payments and Giving Customers Back Their Control Back
In this segment of The Fintech Show, Matt Cox, the Digital Platform Chief Product Officer (now the Director of Digital and Card Payments) at Nationwide, talks about customer centricity in payments, and the emerging use cases in retail banking. With the Cost of Living squeeze, Cox anticipates that customers will become more savvy and intuitive about the different services and lines of credits now available to them.
Moneybox appoints Director of Data & Insights and new Non-Executive Director to the Board
Moneybox has announced two senior appointments to further strengthen its business and governance. Jane Cahill joins the award-winning digital wealth manager as Director of Data, Insights & CRM. Jeremy Marsden has been appointed to the Moneybox Board as an independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board Risk Committee (subject to regulatory approval).
Plum Stats: Millennial Investors Opt for US and Health as Recession Looms
UK. Millennial investors opted for US and Health stocks in Q3 as they brace their finances for a winter recession, according to new data from smart money app Plum. The three months to September 2022 saw a notable increase in the allocation of funds to American Dream, which tracks US firms from the S&P 500. American Dream took 15.49% of investment in September 2022, up from 11.94% in July.
Plum makes crypto investing available for EU customers
Plum, the European smart money app, is adding crypto investing to its range of investment options in France, Belgium, Spain and Ireland, via services provided by Bitpanda. Plum customers in these markets can now buy, sell or hold five popular cryptocurrencies through the app: Bitcoin (BTC); Ethereum (ETH); Cardano (ADA); Solana (SOL); Binance Coin (BNB). The company chose to offer these more established coins only at this stage to encourage a longer-term investing approach and reduce complexity. People will be able to buy fractional shares of these cryptocurrencies through the Plum app and can start investing in crypto with just €1. They will be able to access unlimited crypto transactions at a fixed rate of 2.5% per transaction.
Abdul Naushad on the Promise of a ‘Glocal’ Payments Ecosystem
In this segment of The Paytech Show, Buckzy’s Abdul Naushad discusses the movement of real-time payments into cross-border in the U.S. and what that means for banks. As payments become more ‘glocal,’ Tier 1 and Tier 2 banks will find partnering with fintechs a more cost-effective startegy in facilitating the new payments transition.
Dow Jones’s Joanna Appleton on Why Gen Z Want ESG
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we welcome Joanna Appleton, the VP Head of Content Strategy at Dow Jones. to talk about why investors want to invest in ESG, and how that will affect the lives of the next generation. According to Dow Jones’ research around ESG, over a quarter of queries around the topic came from Gen Z – financial institutions must be more transparent and active in their role in sustainability efforts if they want to build a strong relationship with younger audiences.
Mastercard brings The Belle Block™ to Latin America and Caribbean to educate and empower women in Web3 and crypto
Mastercard introduced The Belle Block™ in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), during the 11th edition of the Mastercard LAC Innovation Forum. The Belle Block™ is a community launched in June 2022 to educate and empower women and non-binary individuals to benefit from Web3 technology and crypto. This expansion to the region comes in partnership with WAGMI LatAm, an education initiative aimed at bringing 5 million Latin women into Web3 by 2030.
EXCLUSIVE: “Smoothing the Ride!” – Christian Kahl, FINCAD in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
Christian Kahl, President of FINCAD, looks at how using cutting-edge analytics and technology can help investors cope – and even benefit from – market conditions. If there are two areas that remain constant in the derivatives markets, they are change and uncertainty. Just look at the events in the UK over the past couple of months where pension funds made unprecedented requests for emergency capital to avoid insolvency and meet collateral demands, following a raft of surprise fiscal policy announcements that rattled the markets, resulting in two weeks of declines in UK government bonds and gilts. Sterling reached historic lows against USD before rebounding after the government announced a U-turn on its policy, alleviating concerns of a ratings downgrade for UK government bonds. Despite the Bank of England intervening to the tune of £70billion to stabilise the markets, the events resulted in a scenario that worked against both the derivative portfolios and collateral positions of many pension funds. Along with other institutional macro investors, these funds increasingly struggle to keep pace during such turbulence.
NatWest’s Solange Chamberlain on What Banks Need to do to Get to Net-Zero
Joining us for the FF Salon at Sibos 2022, we talk to Solange Chamberlain, the Chief Operating Officer, of Commercial Bank at NatWest, about how the banking sector can progress ESG efforts. More banks are setting out targets to get to net zero, and for Chamberlain, the use of consumer data points around individual carbon footprints will play a big part in getting that.
Swift Go sign-ups triple as cooperative makes significant progress on G20 goals to enhance cross-border experience
Swift today reported significant progress in 2022 toward the G20’s goals for enhancing the cross-border experience, rapidly setting a new standard for low-value payments, transforming upfront payment processing to remove friction, bringing new levels of transparency to the securities industry, and delivering breakthrough innovation to integrate CBDCs into the financial ecosystem.
Mast’s Rob Stronach on Innovating Mortgage Lending Technology
Joining us for a cocktail at Fintech Talents, we talk to Rob Stronach, the Co-Founder and CPO of mortgage origination software builder, Mast, about innovations in lending data and technology that can benefit brokers during the underwriting process. Building a cohesive lending technology platform is a big task – for a young startup like Mast, perfecting the breadth of their services for a slice of their current lenders is their current goal.
Paynt Launches New Business Funding Product for Merchants
Paynt has recently launched Paynt Funding – a fully embedded cash advance solution that allows merchants of any size to access extra funds in no time. Many small and medium-sized enterprises are currently experiencing financial pressure as the cost of doing business continues to rise. Having processed millions of transactions for SME clients worldwide, Paynt understands the needs of its merchants. This is why a quick and easy financial solution is being introduced to help businesses regain control of their cash flow.
