Olin Avenue Drop-off Site Closed for 2022

South Point & Sycamore Drop-off SItes Open Through Winter

The Streets Division drop-off site at 121 E. Olin Avenue is now closed for the remainder of 2022.

The site will reopen in the spring of 2023.

The official opening date will be available at a later time.

Use Other Drop-off Sites

Two other Streets Division drop-off sites will be available during the winter months.

They are located at 4602 Sycamore Avenue on the east side and 402 South Point Road on the west side.

Hours for Sycamore and South Point Drop-off Sites

The Sycamore and South Point drop-off sites will be open the following hours during this week. It is the final days before transitioning to winter hours.

Please note that the Sycamore and South Point sites will be closed on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4.

Monday, November 28, 2022 – 7:30am to 2:45pm

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 – 7:30am to 7:00pm

Wednesday, November 30, 2022 – CLOSED

Thursday, December 1, 2022 – 7:30am to 7:00pm

Friday, December 2, 2022 – 7:30am to 2:45pm

Saturday, December 3, 2022 – CLOSED

Sunday, December 4, 2022 – CLOSED

More Information

Additional information about the drop-off sites, including what they accept and additional restrictions, please visit our drop-off site page at www.cityofmadison.com/DropOffSites.

For more information about Streets Division services, please visit www.cityofmadison.com/Streets

Contacts