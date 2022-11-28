24 Songs That Fit Movie Trailers So Well, It Was Almost Like They Were Written For The Movie
We recently asked members of our BuzzFeed Community, "What's the single best use of a song in any movie trailer ever? One that fit the trailer so well, it felt as if it might as well have been made for it?" And movie lovers really came through with some A+ choices!
So, here are just a handful of the most popular responses shared:
1. The Social Network (2010)
"It has to be the choir version of 'Creep' by Radiohead."
You can watch the trailer here:
2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)
"The teaser trailer that used a combination of Tems' 'No Women, No Cry' and Kendrick Lamar’s 'Alright' is absolutely beautiful."
— dejajj
You can watch the trailer here:
3. Ready Player One (2018)
"The Comic-Con version, which used 'Tom Sawyer' by Rush. Maybe I'm biased because I'm a fan of Rush, but it fit so well."
— zwood320
You can watch the trailer here:
4. Fresh (2022)
"When they used 'Heads Will Roll' by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs for the teaser."
You can watch the trailer here:
5. Logan (2017)
"The teaser trailer with Johnny Cash's version of 'Hurt.'"
You can watch the trailer here:
6. Trainspotting (1996)
"The use of 'Lust for Life' by Iggy Pop. They've gone together ever since. I literally can't picture one without the other."
You can watch the trailer here:
7. Mortal Kombat (2021)
"In the trailer for the more recent film, it played the few noticeable notes from the original Mortal Kombat theme song."
You can watch the trailer here:
8. The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)
"I never saw the movie, but the trailer which used 'Castle' by Halsey was perfect."
— bella132
You can watch the trailer here:
9. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
""Hooked on a Feeling' by Blue Swede set the fun tone for the movie and got everyone extremely excited and interested in this new part of the franchise!"
You can watch the trailer here:
10. Watchmen (2009)
"Using 'The End Is The Beginning Is The End by The Smashing Pumpkins' by The Smashing Pumpkins was so memorable. I’m still bummed the experience of watching the actual movie wasn’t anywhere near as good as watching that trailer in the theater."
— bella132
You can watch the trailer here:
11. Promising Young Woman (2020)
"The string rendition of Britney Spear's 'Toxic.' It's a perfect blend of fun and suspense that complements the movie's feel."
— rdplaty
You can watch the trailer here:
12. Us (2019)
"The creepy version of 'I Got Five On It' by Luniz."
You can watch the trailer here:
13. Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
"The one where they used 'Neighborhood #3' by Arcade Fire."
You can watch the trailer here:
14. Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)
"The one that used 'Blue Monday' by New Order."
You can watch the trailer here:
15. Iron Man (2008)
"Using 'Iron Man' by Ozzy Osborne in the very first trailer. The one where it ends with the title screen while you hear the song. Goosebumps. That was an amazing trailer."
You can watch the trailer here:
16. The Departed (2005)
"The first one to come to mind is this trailer that used The Dropkick Murphys' 'Shipping Up to Boston.'"
You can watch the trailer here:
17. Brittany Runs a Marathon (2019)
"The trailer that used 'Last Hurrah' by Bebe Rexha. It really does go with the message of Brittany being done with all the negative habits in her life, and trying to work up to a goal that seemed impossible before."
— monikap6
You can watch the trailer here:
18. Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
"The one that used a remix of 'Requiem for a Dream.' It’s instrumental, but it was so powerful and was rearranged to fit the trailer so specifically, it felt new and different. I don’t think I’d ever watched just the trailer for something so many times before this one. To this day, it still makes me excited for the movie even though I’ve seen it a hundred times!"
You can watch the trailer here:
19. War Dogs (2016)
"The trailer that used 'Delirious' by Steve Aoki. It's one of the best trailers I've ever seen, and was a fantastic song choice."
You can watch the trailer here:
20. 9 (2009)
"Using the song 'Welcome Home' by Coheed and Cambria in the trailer for an animated film was so epic, and I think it's one of the most badass trailers ever made."
You can watch the trailer here:
21. Downsizing (2017)
"The Talking Heads’ 'Once in a Lifetime' in this trailer convinced me to see the movie, which was a mistake…but the trailer did its job!"
You can watch the trailer here:
22. Dear John (2010)
"Way back when I was a junior in college, my friends and I became OBSESSED with 'Set Fire to the Third Bar' by Snow Patrol after seeing this trailer."
You can watch the trailer here:
23. Last Night in Soho (2021)
"This was a realllllllly great trailer. It used a slowed-down and purely haunting version of 'Downtown' by Petula Clark (sung by Anya Taylor-Joy) that I still think about, TBH. Like, I was not expecting that song to fit so well, but it really worked."
And finally:
24. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
"'Immigrant Song' by Led Zeppelin. It’s a fitting song for a movie about a Viking god, and the Asgardians themselves migrate to Earth at the end, so it works well thematically."
— 6eor6e
You can watch the trailer here:
