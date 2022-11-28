ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24 Songs That Fit Movie Trailers So Well, It Was Almost Like They Were Written For The Movie

By Allie Hayes
 3 days ago

We recently asked members of our BuzzFeed Community , "What's the single best use of a song in any movie trailer ever? One that fit the trailer so well, it felt as if it might as well have been made for it?" And movie lovers really came through with some A+ choices!

So, here are just a handful of the most popular responses shared:

1. The Social Network (2010)

Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

"It has to be the choir version of 'Creep' by Radiohead."

eyeballorigami

You can watch the trailer here:

2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

© Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

"The teaser trailer that used a combination of Tems' 'No Women, No Cry' and Kendrick Lamar’s 'Alright' is absolutely beautiful."

dejajj

You can watch the trailer here:

3. Ready Player One (2018)

Jaap Buitendijk /© Warner Bros. Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

"The Comic-Con version, which used 'Tom Sawyer' by Rush. Maybe I'm biased because I'm a fan of Rush, but it fit so well."

zwood320

You can watch the trailer here:

4. Fresh (2022)

© Searchlight Pictures /Courtesy Everett Colletion

"When they used 'Heads Will Roll' by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs for the teaser."

abbydixon

You can watch the trailer here:

5. Logan (2017)

Ben Rothstein /TM & copyright © 20th Century Fox Film Corp

"The teaser trailer with Johnny Cash's version of 'Hurt.'"

zendamooney

You can watch the trailer here:

6. Trainspotting (1996)

Miramax / Â©Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

"The use of 'Lust for Life' by Iggy Pop. They've gone together ever since. I literally can't picture one without the other."

babsboatwright

You can watch the trailer here:

7. Mortal Kombat (2021)

© Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection

"In the trailer for the more recent film, it played the few noticeable notes from the original Mortal Kombat theme song."

sockcucker

You can watch the trailer here:

8. The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)

Universal / Â©Universal/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

"I never saw the movie, but the trailer which used 'Castle' by Halsey was perfect."

bella132

You can watch the trailer here:

9. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Walt Disney Co. / Â©Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

""Hooked on a Feeling' by Blue Swede set the fun tone for the movie and got everyone extremely excited and interested in this new part of the franchise!"

emily0202

You can watch the trailer here:

10. Watchmen (2009)

Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

"Using 'The End Is The Beginning Is The End by The Smashing Pumpkins' by The Smashing Pumpkins was so memorable. I’m still bummed the experience of watching the actual movie wasn’t anywhere near as good as watching that trailer in the theater."

bella132

You can watch the trailer here:

11. Promising Young Woman (2020)

© Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

"The string rendition of Britney Spear's 'Toxic.' It's a perfect blend of fun and suspense that complements the movie's feel."

rdplaty

You can watch the trailer here:

12. Us (2019)

Claudette Barius / Â©Universal/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

"The creepy version of 'I Got Five On It' by Luniz."

serenafischer

You can watch the trailer here:

13. Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

"The one where they used 'Neighborhood #3' by Arcade Fire."

mmcfarlane9000

You can watch the trailer here:

14. Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

"The one that used 'Blue Monday' by New Order."

mollyhovan

You can watch the trailer here:

15. Iron Man (2008)

Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

"Using 'Iron Man' by Ozzy Osborne in the very first trailer. The one where it ends with the title screen while you hear the song. Goosebumps. That was an amazing trailer."

amystaggs

You can watch the trailer here:

16. The Departed (2005)

Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

"The first one to come to mind is this trailer that used The Dropkick Murphys' 'Shipping Up to Boston.'"

dream82mp

You can watch the trailer here:

17. Brittany Runs a Marathon (2019)

© Amazon Studios / courtesy Everett Collection

"The trailer that used 'Last Hurrah' by Bebe Rexha. It really does go with the message of Brittany being done with all the negative habits in her life, and trying to work up to a goal that seemed impossible before."

monikap6

You can watch the trailer here:

18. Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

New Line Cinema / Â©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

"The one that used a remix of 'Requiem for a Dream.' It’s instrumental, but it was so powerful and was rearranged to fit the trailer so specifically, it felt new and different. I don’t think I’d ever watched just the trailer for something so many times before this one. To this day, it still makes me excited for the movie even though I’ve seen it a hundred times!"

catec4b9ff3447

You can watch the trailer here:

19. War Dogs (2016)

Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

"The trailer that used 'Delirious' by Steve Aoki. It's one of the best trailers I've ever seen, and was a fantastic song choice."

kdilaurentis

You can watch the trailer here:

20. 9 (2009)

Focus Features / Â©Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

"Using the song 'Welcome Home' by Coheed and Cambria in the trailer for an animated film was so epic, and I think it's one of the most badass trailers ever made."

alysaurus688

You can watch the trailer here:

21. Downsizing (2017)

Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

"The Talking Heads’ 'Once in a Lifetime' in this trailer convinced me to see the movie, which was a mistake…but the trailer did its job!"

lazulilibra

You can watch the trailer here:

22. Dear John (2010)

Scott Garfield/©Screen Gems / courtesy Everett Collection

"Way back when I was a junior in college, my friends and I became OBSESSED with 'Set Fire to the Third Bar' by Snow Patrol after seeing this trailer."

jenniferabidor

You can watch the trailer here:

23. Last Night in Soho (2021)

© Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

"This was a realllllllly great trailer. It used a slowed-down and purely haunting version of 'Downtown' by Petula Clark (sung by Anya Taylor-Joy) that I still think about, TBH. Like, I was not expecting that song to fit so well, but it really worked."

spenceralthouse

And finally:

24. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Null / Â©Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

"'Immigrant Song' by Led Zeppelin. It’s a fitting song for a movie about a Viking god, and the Asgardians themselves migrate to Earth at the end, so it works well thematically."

6eor6e

You can watch the trailer here:

You've read their picks, but now it's your turn to share! Which trailer/music combos did they forget? What do you think is the single best use of a song in any movie trailer ever? Share your picks in the comments below!

Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

Watch Once Upon A Time In Londongrad from BuzzFeed Studios, a new true crime docuseries based on the explosive BuzzFeed News investigation, now streaming on Peacock.

Peacock & BuzzFeed

