New York State

Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Were At A Knicks Game Together After Speculation That They're Dating

By Larry Fitzmaurice
 3 days ago

At this point, you've probably heard the rumor that Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson are dating.

Jose Perez / GC Images / Getty Images, Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

And, really, that's all it's been at this point — rumors. Neither Emily nor Pete have confirmed anything at all regarding their relationship.

Roy Rochlin / WireImage / Getty Images, Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

But! The two recently appeared in public together, which seems to be a hint toward...something.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Code8 Beauty

Last night, Pete and Emily were sitting courtside together at a New York Knicks game — with a few brews in hand, generally just yukking it up.

Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

They were seated right next to Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, who revealed earlier this year that they reunited after being separated for a few years. Just a little fun fact for you.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

The NBA's official Twitter account also caught Pete and Emily — as well as Ben and Christine — in 4K.

🌟 A star-studded celebrity row at The Garden to watch Grizzlies/Knicks!

@NBA 01:08 AM - 28 Nov 2022

As this comment from the Denver Nuggets' IG account suggests, the photos got a lot of people talking.

@commentsbycelebs / Via instagram.com

People also spoke to a source about Pete and Emily's relationship. "Emily continues to spend time with Pete," they reportedly said. "She finds him charming and funny. He is a passionate guy and plans great dates. Emily is still taking it slowly. She is intrigued and flattered."

Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

If they are dating, it would make more than a little bit of sense — especially since Emily explained why women love Pete so much just last year.

James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images, Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

"Guys are like, 'Wow. What’s that guy got?'" she said during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers . "And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!" She also added he has a "good relationship with his mom," concluding, "We love it. It's hard to find them."

Mega / GC Images / Said Zapata / Getty Images

So, yeah, seems not totally out of the question that there's something going on here. We'll just have to wait and see!

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images, Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

