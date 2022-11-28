Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton Is Opening a Museum and a ‘Dolly Center’ in Nashville
Even at 76 years old, Dolly Parton never seems to slow down. From music to movies, philanthropic efforts and even her own theme park, there is very little the country veteran hasn't done. Now, she has her eyes set on establishing a few brick and mortars in Nashville. "I'm going...
Ernest’s Stadium Gig With Morgan Wallen Was a ‘Dream,’ Both as an Artist and a Friend
What's better than playing a stadium show to more than 50,000 captivated fans? Splitting the bill with one of your best friends, of course. Speaking to Taste of Country on the red carpet of the 2022 BMI Awards in Nashville, Ernest re-lived the experience of being the opening act for Morgan Wallen's first-ever headlining stadium show, which took place at Arlington, Texas' Globe Life Field in October. The show served as the conclusion to Wallen's Dangerous Tour, and it set a venue attendance record.
Amy Grant Returns to the Stage Three Months After Bicycle Accident
Christian singer Amy Grant took the stage for the first time since a serious bicycle accident put her in the hospital and forced her to cancel or postpone several months of tour dates. Grant's first show back took place in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday (Nov. 27), nearly three months after...
Kelsea Ballerini Bought Her New ‘Dream Home’ From Kacey Musgraves
Kelsea Ballerini's new "dream home" is already familiar to some fans of country music. The house previously belonged to Kacey Musgraves, who featured it in a magazine photo spread before selling it to her fellow country singer. Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Musgraves sold her former home to...
Eric Church Launches Solid Entertainment in Partnership With Manager John Peets
Eric Church is keeping his ever-expanding empire in-house with the creation of Solid Entertainment, a new partnership between the star and his longtime manager, John Peets. The company — conceived as an "all-inclusive enterprise," according to a press release — will oversee investments surrounding Church's various brand expansions, such as his downtown Nashville bar and venue, Chief's, his SiriusXM channel, Outsiders Radio and his mainstay merch operation and fan club, the Church Choir.
Kid Rock Joins Fight to Preserve Historic Civil War-Era Nashville Manor [Pictures]
Kid Rock has joined the fight to preserve a historic Civil War-era mansion in Tennessee that is also a part of country music history. The rock and sometimes country singer is speaking out about the possible destruction of Beechwood Hall, an estate outside of Nashville that survived the Civil War and is now reportedly in danger of being torn down by developers.
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off the Fire Alarm at Jason Aldean’s Bar and It’s Hilarious! [Watch]
Luke Bryan isn't afraid to pull a prank or two, and for his latest stunt, he brought fellow artist Kane Brown into the fray. In a video shared by Bryan on social media this week, he and Brown are at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville, and they decide to unleash a little bit of chaos on the place. In the clip, Bryan stands with his hand on the fire alarm and says, "Kane and I are at Aldean's bar. We're gonna shut the bar down, cost him a little bit of money."
