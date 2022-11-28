ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

102.3 The Bull

Ernest's Stadium Gig With Morgan Wallen Was a 'Dream,' Both as an Artist and a Friend

What's better than playing a stadium show to more than 50,000 captivated fans? Splitting the bill with one of your best friends, of course. Speaking to Taste of Country on the red carpet of the 2022 BMI Awards in Nashville, Ernest re-lived the experience of being the opening act for Morgan Wallen's first-ever headlining stadium show, which took place at Arlington, Texas' Globe Life Field in October. The show served as the conclusion to Wallen's Dangerous Tour, and it set a venue attendance record.
ARLINGTON, TX
102.3 The Bull

Eric Church Launches Solid Entertainment in Partnership With Manager John Peets

Eric Church is keeping his ever-expanding empire in-house with the creation of Solid Entertainment, a new partnership between the star and his longtime manager, John Peets. The company — conceived as an "all-inclusive enterprise," according to a press release — will oversee investments surrounding Church's various brand expansions, such as his downtown Nashville bar and venue, Chief's, his SiriusXM channel, Outsiders Radio and his mainstay merch operation and fan club, the Church Choir.
NASHVILLE, TN
102.3 The Bull

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off the Fire Alarm at Jason Aldean's Bar and It's Hilarious! [Watch]

Luke Bryan isn't afraid to pull a prank or two, and for his latest stunt, he brought fellow artist Kane Brown into the fray. In a video shared by Bryan on social media this week, he and Brown are at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville, and they decide to unleash a little bit of chaos on the place. In the clip, Bryan stands with his hand on the fire alarm and says, "Kane and I are at Aldean's bar. We're gonna shut the bar down, cost him a little bit of money."
NASHVILLE, TN
102.3 The Bull

102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls, TX
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas.

