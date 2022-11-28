Read full article on original website
CNET
Cyber Monday Deals: Last Chance to Grab Discounted Beats Headphones
Cyber Monday deals have now transitioned into Cyber Week sales. While these Beats models are no longer at their all-time lowest prices, these deals come pretty close and make great gifts for the holidays. Beats deals include the popular Beats Studio3 noise-canceling headphones and one of our favorites, the Beats...
CNET
Yes, Microsoft Really Is Selling a Cozy Hoodie for Your Shivering Xbox
Each year, as colder temperatures sweep in and you bundle up on the couch near a fire, one object in your home watches wistfully from afar. If you weren't considering the comfort of your Xbox controller before, now's your chance to make things right. Microsoft's Xbox Gear Shop is offering an article of clothing intended for nothing but your small, inanimate gaming companion.
CNET
Cyber Monday Deals Still Available: Cyber Week Sales from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and More
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Cyber Monday is in the rearview mirror, but retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy have sales that are still going strong. They won't last for much longer though, so if you want to save some money before the holidays, make the most of these remaining sales while you can.
CNET
These Apple Cyber Week Deals Are Almost Gone: Last Chance to Save on iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and More
Even though the day has passed, Cyber Monday deals on everything Apple are still going strong, but they certainly won't last much longer. Whether you're looking for sales on AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks or iPads, these final days of Cyber Week are the time to snag those discounts. After all, no one wants to miss out on the chance to upgrade their gear or treat someone to their next favorite Apple product this holiday season.
CNET
Best Cyber Week Laptop Picks: Final Chance on Deals From Apple, HP, Lenovo and Dell
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Cyber Monday has transitioned into Cyber Week, and just like last year, retailers are pushing out some of the best laptop deals we've seen all year. Models from Apple, HP, Acer, Dell, Lenovo and more are available at amazing prices. That means there should be something for everyone, including anyone looking for a new MacBook, Chromebook or Windows laptop.
CNET
Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update
Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
CNET
Use Alexa to Make Animated Kids' Stories on Your Amazon Echo Show. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Amazon's Create With Alexa is an AI-powered feature that enables kids to compose stories with animation and music. Available on Echo Show devices in the US, the tool invokes Alexa to guide children through selecting characters, themes, color schemes and music. The process results in a "five- to 10-line story, told across five unique scenes that are complete with sound and visual effects," the company said in a news release when the feature launched on Nov. 29.
CNET
Energizer and Panasonic Batteries Are Now on Sale at Woot, Starting at Just $3
The holidays are just around the corner, so you may be buying presents that are battery-operated. It's one thing to see the excitement on your child's face when they open their new toy. It's another thing to follow it up with disappointment that they can't play with it since the batteries weren't included.
CNET
Disney Channel, ESPN Lose 2 Million Subscribers Each
Both Disney Channel and ESPN each lost 2 million subscribers this fiscal year, The Walt Disney Co. reported Tuesday. At 74 million subscribers, the two cable networks are the media conglomerate's largest, according to the filing Disney disclosed through the Securities and Exchange Commission. The subscriber loss reflects the media...
CNET
Amazon Spin and Win: Last Chance to Play to Win $20 in Credit
If you're already shopping Amazon's Cyber Monday deals, don't miss out on its Spin & Win game you can play in the Amazon app to potentially save more money. There are six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
CNET
Best Budget Laptop for 2022
When you're spending several hundred dollars on a device, you want to make sure you get something that meets your performance needs, but you also don't want to spend big money on features you don't need. The best budget laptop models can handle all your everyday tasks like checking emails, scrolling through social media, typing up documents and more, and they can be available for less than $500.
CNET
DoorDash to Lay Off 1,250 Employees
DoorDash, a food delivery service that saw significant growth during the pandemic, announced Wednesday it would lay off about 1,250 corporate employees. "I am truly sorry and I apologize to have some of you wake up to this news as opposed to reading it during more normal hours," Tony Xu, DoorDash's CEO, said in a blog post.
CNET
Walmart Cyber Monday Deals: The Best Discounts Ending Tonight
Back on Oct. 19, Walmart outlined its full deals strategy for November, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And now, the clock is ticking on those final deals. We've outlined the best ones here -- including discounts on Apple's first-generation AirPods Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and smartwatches from Apple, Samsung and Fitbit -- but they're all expected to turn into pumpkins come midnight.
CNET
6 Best Melatonin Supplements of 2022
Having a hard time getting to sleep at night? There's a supplement for that. Melatonin, a natural hormone in our brains, can be taken at night to help you sleep. By doing so, your brain will tell your body it's time to sleep. The artificial melatonin in a supplement mimics the naturally occurring melatonin in our brains when it gets dark out. It's a natural sleep aid with no prescription required.
