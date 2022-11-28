This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Amazon's Create With Alexa is an AI-powered feature that enables kids to compose stories with animation and music. Available on Echo Show devices in the US, the tool invokes Alexa to guide children through selecting characters, themes, color schemes and music. The process results in a "five- to 10-line story, told across five unique scenes that are complete with sound and visual effects," the company said in a news release when the feature launched on Nov. 29.

