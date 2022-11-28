ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: ‘Live at Bridge School Benefit 1997′ Listening Party

You know it's a great radio show when you open with Metallica covering Soundgarden's "All Your Lies," and that's not even close to the coolest moment of the broadcast. We went deep on Reload, tossed out a cover from Weezer and cranked up a heavy live track from Metallica's COPENHELL headlining performance from this past summer. As if that wasn't enough, I pulled out the latest record in the Metallica Vinyl Club, Live at Bridge School Benefit 1997, for a special listening session, and I ended the show with two tracks from the band's recent old-school gig in Florida.
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: Honoring the Zazulas + Metallica’s Early Days

I think it's appropriate to say this was a radio show unlike any other. Yeah, we've played old-school songs before and we always love celebrating the early days of Metallica, but on the latest edition of The Ultimate Metallica Show, we pulled out all the stops. We threw up our horns in honor of the late, incredible Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the two legends who heard Metallica's demo tape, No Life 'Til Leather, and knew they were listening to something special.
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Calls On Metallica to ‘Step Up’ for Torch-Passing ‘Big 4′ Show

Back in 2011, the iconic "Big 4" bill united thrash metal icons Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax together for a handful of dates, and that's an experience Megadeth's Dave Mustaine has been keen to replicate for some time now. In fact, in a recent interview, he once again put out the call to Metallica to "step up" so that another "Big 4" show could happen, perhaps with a twist that Mustaine also suggested.
The Independent

Elton John to play Glastonbury as epic tour draws to close

Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain.The festival announced Friday that the star will play the 2023 festival’s final night on June 25.The festival tweeted: “We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final U.K. show of his last ever tour.”Glastonbury draws upwards of 200,000 people to Worthy Farm in southwest Engand to see dozens of the world’s biggest stars. Last year’s lineup...
CNN

The incredible true story of the time an astronaut played golf on the moon

Pictures of Apollo 14 astronaut Alan Shepard playing golf on the moon have wowed viewers for decades, yet for almost half a century, nobody knew how far his famous second shot actually traveled. That was until British imaging specialist Andy Saunders restored the original flight footage.
These Missouri Metalworkers Have Jobs Thanks to Metallica

Thanks to the generosity of rock's biggest band, these Missouri metalworkers have jobs. It's a direct result of a scholarship program made possible by Metallica. Fox 2 St. Louis just shared this inspiring story of Herman Hueffmeier and Jessica Brown. They were both able to achieve their goal of learning a trade in the metalworking industry thanks to a $100,000 grant provided by Metallica to East Central College in Missouri.
