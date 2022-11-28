Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain.The festival announced Friday that the star will play the 2023 festival’s final night on June 25.The festival tweeted: “We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final U.K. show of his last ever tour.”Glastonbury draws upwards of 200,000 people to Worthy Farm in southwest Engand to see dozens of the world’s biggest stars. Last year’s lineup...

