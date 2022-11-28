Read full article on original website
Related
Video of a Cruise Ship During a Storm Is Tripping Us Out
The drinks aren't even staying on the tables!
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
Massive 200-foot washed-up driftwood log scores near-perfect 4.8 stars rating on Google: 'Big Log Boi'
If only we were all as popular or as highly rated as this washed-up log. I recently discovered something interesting on the Internet. It's a log with a 4.8-star rating on Google. That's a pretty impressive rating for anything, never mind a large log.
The World’s Best Beaches, According to Tripadvisor
When many of us think of our “happy place,” we think of the beach. Just close your eyes and picture it: the sound of the waves crashing, the warm sun, the gentle breeze, the swaying palm trees…. It may sound like a fantasy, but perfect beaches really do exist. There are plenty of reasons why […]
Stunning Aerial Video of 'Norwegian Prima' Has Us Ready to Take a Cruise
This ship is so state-of-the-art!
Time Out Global
The six best Christmas towns to visit around the world
No matter the time of year, it’s always Christmas at these festive-themed destinations. Perhaps you really do, as the song goes, wish it could be Christmas every day. Well, in a few parts of the world, that’s totally a thing. Dotted across the globe, there are entire towns and villages that deliver serious Christmas energy – no matter what time of the year you visit.
New York’s ‘Off Limits’ Town! What’s the Story of This Secluded Place?
Stay away from Oniontown, New York. Dutchess County New York is an area of 825 square miles of city and countryside, mostly countryside. One small portion of this area, named Oniontown, is off limits to you. This short half mile stretch of road will greet you with 'do not enter' and no trespassing signs yet some have ignored the warnings, and regretted it.
Hilton’s Offering Me 100,000 Hilton Honors Points. Here’s Why I Said No
Hilton Honors must think I’m a prime target to purchase a Hilton Vacation Club membership because they’re constantly flooding my email with offers. Most times I’ll get an offer for a very low price for a 3-4 night stay at a Hilton Vacation Club resort in Orlando, Myrtle Beach or Las Vegas. This shows how targeted of an offer it is because why would I pay to stay 5 miles from my home in Orlando? But I’m straying from the topic…
NYC Getting Hanukkah Themed Bar, Win A 2 Night Stay At Kalahari & 25% Off Clothing Arts- The Rehash!
I hope that you all had a nice Thanksgiving weekend and didn’t eat too much!. We usually try to go away over the long weekend for a night or two but this year we stayed home. Maybe next year we’ll go back to some time away…. How has...
Toys for Tots Games Livestream Friday with Pizza in Motion!
For those who can’t make our in-person Toys for Tots Happy Hour and for those who can’t get enough of us, we have the online edition of our Toys for Tots Happy Hour. Ed of PizzainMotion, Trevor of Tagging Miles, and Jeanne Marie of Le Chic Geek will be competing on a Livestream together to raise money for Toys for Tots, and you can join in too!
easyJet boosts its Manchester base
EasyJet is continuing with its network boosts, with Manchester getting an extra aircraft for summer 2023. The low-cost carrier will base an additional aircraft at a north of England airport, with it being the 21st aircraft to be based at Manchester. It will move in from May 2023, operating through the summer season. It brings the number of new-generation A320neo aircraft to six in Manchester.
TRIP REPORT: Fall fun in the Windy City – A Coach, A Coach. My Kingdom for a Coach
A Coach, A Coach. My Kingdom for a Coach. AA99 London Heathrow to Chicago O’Hare (Main Cabin Extra) Trying a different Deep Dish Pizza (Pequods) BA296 Chicago O’Hare to London Heathrow (World Traveller) A Coach, A Coach. My Kingdom for a Coach. Not the end, for 2022… maybe…...
Earn Up to 5,000 Bonus Points For One Stay 2022 With Choice Privileges
You can earn 5,000 bonus points with one qualifying stay of a minimum of three nights — or you can earn 2,000 bonus points with one qualifying stay of a minimum of two nights — at participating hotel or resort properties which are part of the brand portfolio of Choice Hotels in many locations within the United States through Saturday, December 31, 2022…
Iberia’s new revenue-based Avios earning scheme goes live… and it is a HOT MESS
Iberia’s new revenue-based earning scheme has gone live. And whilst it looks simple at the headline level, it’s a little more complex in the real world. Let us start at the beginning. In theory, it sounds passable with earnings starting from €1 = 5 Avios, depending on your status level.
My Experience with the InKind App to Pay Restaurant Bill, $25 Referral Credit, & $50 AMEX Offer
Good afternoon everyone. About a week ago, there was a new AMEX Offer for InKind, which is an app that you can use to pay your restaurant bill / tab at participating restaurants. The AMEX Offer gives you a $50 statement credit after you spend $50 with InKind, so you can basically get $50 in free InKind credit. The best way to trigger the $50 statement credit is to go to the link in the AMEX Offer (http://pass.inkind.com/amex-special) and purchase a $50 InKind eGift Card. I added the InKind AMEX Offer to my card, made the $50 InKind eGift Card purchase on November 22, and received the $50 statement credit 2 days later on November 24. You can also stack the $50 credit with the $25 referral credit, giving you $75 in free InKind credit. I will also show you how to use the app to pay a restaurant bill.
Should I Get To Philadelphia Airport Early To Have Lunch At The Centurion Lounge?
I have an upcoming trip to Philadelphia and haven’t flown there in years, except for that time when our JetBlue flight was diverted there for a medical emergency. Since my flight home doesn’t leave until mid-afternoon, I have the opportunity to get to the airport a little earlier than usual and possibly check out the AMEX Centurion Lounge.
Register for FTU Virtual Seminar on Saturday, December 3 ($25) or Free with Online Annual Membership
Good afternoon everyone, I hope you had a great Cyber Monday! If you are not busy this Saturday, December 3, I highly recommend attending the FTU Virtual Seminar (tickets available for $25) or free if you have the FTU Online Annual Membership. The seminar starts on Saturday, December 3, at 8am PT / 11am ET. I have attended all of the FTU Virtual Seminars over the last 2 years and they are always well done, educational, and entertaining – and I am sure this seminar will be no exception! I will be presenting about Vacasa Vacation Rentals and here is the rest of the schedule.
Thrillist
You Can Sleep Under the Northern Lights in an Igloo Frozen Into a Secluded Lagoon
Even if you don’t love those wanderlusty travel pics that populate Instagram, they can be deeply alluring. Off the Map Travel puts together unique travel packages for travelers who are looking for something a little special, something off the beaten path. It has announced a new package that includes the opportunity to sleep in a glass igloo frozen in a secluded Icelandic lagoon. It's the perfect perch to hunt for the northern lights without even needing to throw on a coat.
BoardingArea
210K+
Followers
29K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0