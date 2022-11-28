Good afternoon everyone. About a week ago, there was a new AMEX Offer for InKind, which is an app that you can use to pay your restaurant bill / tab at participating restaurants. The AMEX Offer gives you a $50 statement credit after you spend $50 with InKind, so you can basically get $50 in free InKind credit. The best way to trigger the $50 statement credit is to go to the link in the AMEX Offer (http://pass.inkind.com/amex-special) and purchase a $50 InKind eGift Card. I added the InKind AMEX Offer to my card, made the $50 InKind eGift Card purchase on November 22, and received the $50 statement credit 2 days later on November 24. You can also stack the $50 credit with the $25 referral credit, giving you $75 in free InKind credit. I will also show you how to use the app to pay a restaurant bill.

