An Entire Texas City Needs To Boil Its Water Before Using & Locals Are Pissed

More than two million Houston residents currently need to boil their water before even using it for cooking, bathing or drinking.

A boil water advisory was recently issued by the City of Houston’s Main Water System after a power outage caused water pressure to drop below the required minimum of 20 pounds per square inch.

According to the official notice, residents should not drink water without boiling it first, while those who are facing power outages should use bottled water instead.

"To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes," the advisory reads. "The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes."

Some city’s locals have taken their discomfort to Twitter, as many say they weren’t notified about this situation until hours after. Some even found out about the news through their Twitter feeds.

\u201cIt took the City of Houston 9 hours to issue a boil water notice. Welp that would have been nice to know earlier.\u201d — Niamh Osborne Taft (@Niamh Osborne Taft) 1669609523

"It took the City of Houston 9 hours to issue a boil water notice. Welp, that would have been nice to know earlier," a user shared on a tweet.

"Oh nothing, just the fourth largest city in the United States issuing a boil water notice due to poor water infrastructure," wrote another Twitter user.

\u201cI never got a text message from the City about the boil water notice. I got a press release in my old inbox for the blog that has been inactive more than seven years. And I saw it on Twitter. That\u2019s it.\u201d — Noah \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Noah \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1669645948

"I never got a text message from the City about the boil water notice. I got a press release in my old inbox for the blog that has been inactive for more than seven years," a local tweeted. "And I saw it on Twitter. That’s it."

According to the official advisory, Houston’s public water system will notify locals when the notice is no longer active.