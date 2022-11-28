Read full article on original website
yourcentralvalley.com
Drought-hit California cities to get little water from state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the state to start 2023, water officials announced Thursday. The news of limited water comes as California concludes its driest three-year stretch on record and as water managers...
yourcentralvalley.com
Renewable ‘cow power’ growing in California
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – California has become a leader in “cow power,” according to the California Farm Bureau Federation. The state currently has more than 100 methane digesters to produce renewable fuel and clean energy. More than 100 others are in development, with growth provided by...
yourcentralvalley.com
It is always cheaper to take the train from Fresno when touring California
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – One of the advantages of living in the Central Valley is its accessibility to numerous California destinations in a decent amount of travel time. Amtrak’s San Joaquins service provides a way to travel up and down the Central Valley and connects travelers with the rest of California. With this alternative, we wanted to compare the cost of traveling on the train and traveling by car. Is it less expensive to travel by train or car in California?
yourcentralvalley.com
How bad is RSV in California?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Just two weeks after the first death of a child under the age of 5 due to flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was reported in California, positive tests for RSV have skyrocketed, and they show no signs of slowing down. According to Dr. Jim...
yourcentralvalley.com
California’s last series of violent volcanic eruptions created a national park
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — While Hawaii is experiencing the reawakening of the world’s largest active volcano, it has been more than 100 years since California’s volcanoes have seen any action. Before it became Lassen Volcanic National Park, Lassen Peak rocked Northern California with a series of eruptions between...
yourcentralvalley.com
Groups to defend citizens’ power to amend Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Foes of a proposal that would make it harder for citizens to amend Ohio’s constitution vowed Tuesday to unleash the same broad activist coalition against it that delivered a scorching rebuke to a Republican-backed anti-union law last decade. Opponents including the union-backed group We...
yourcentralvalley.com
Victims’ families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho’s stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. “The only cure to pain is love — it’s...
yourcentralvalley.com
Rain and snow forecasted for the San Joaquin Valley for Thursday
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Get the winter gear ready, the San Joaquin Valley is about to experience cooler temperatures, rain for the metro area and snow for the mountains this Thursday, National Weather Service (NWS) data says. The weather agency says beggining on Thursday until early Friday, a...
