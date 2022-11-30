Don't miss out — final chance to save 42% on the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar for Cyber Monday

Cyber Weekend has come to an end, but this incredible offer on one of Garmin's most feature-packed watches is still available — get the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar for 42% less at Amazon .

This fantastic smartwatch is currently reduced from $899.99 to a much friendlier $520.44 (saving you $380). But hurry, this deal has been very popular, so there are only a handful of products left in stock. We don't expect the price to remain this low for much longer either, so if you've been eyeing up the Fenix 6X Pro Solar for some time it's worth getting in quick.

We've tested this smartwatch at Live Science and loved it, awarding it 4.5 out of 5 stars. Our tester particularly liked its incredible array of exercise tracking, regular feature upgrades, and 21-day battery life, which can be supercharged through the sun's rays. Advanced sleep monitoring and altitude acclimation at high elevations also help you to stay aware of your health at all times. These are just some of the elements that make this a top notch fitness tracker and a suitable companion for all terrains and weathers.

This Fenix model also has a large 1.4 inch display (36% larger than previous fenix models) making it easier to see what you're doing and use the touch screen.

The Fenix 6 analytics go far beyond steps and heart rate, rating the effectiveness of your training, keeping tabs on your heart rate variability and sleep to see how well you're recovering, and of course it has Garmin's peerless mapping features. This sheer amount of tech makes it one of the best fitness trackers around.

Garmin is known for its impeccable array of rugged smartwatches. Most of the brand's watches have a huge set of specialist features, which is ideal — particularly for those interested in going off trail.

But whether it's tracking your health in detail, playing music through your Bluetooth headphones or following a route on a colour map, the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar can do it all.

This powerhouse piece of tech offers up a large 35mm transflective screen with a 280x280 resolution. This means that even in bright and sunny conditions, all your data is still easy to read at a glance. And with solar panels on the face all that sunshine is helping to charge the watch as well.

But there's more. This watch is designed to be worn 24/7 so that it can track your heart rate and give you an easy to understand sleep score every evening, plus ways to improve the benefits of time spent in bed.

Plus, the rugged watch is tested to U.S. military standards for thermal, shock and water resistance. So you can rest assured your Garmin won't fail you.

Unsure on whether this is the watch for you? Our guide to the best Garmin watches details the range and can help you pick the right watch for you.