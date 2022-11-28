Read full article on original website
Marlene
3d ago
QANON dopes follow an unknown thing , yet demand videos, photos and facts(?) for everything else. How do they square that?
Reply(6)
49
MORE COW BELL
2d ago
Well if people want to read that garbage that’s up to them. If I see anything written by Qanon I just scroll past it. Because all they have to say is lies.
Reply(2)
16
stop the lies.
3d ago
Fascists are nothing but lying Republicans targeting with murderous intent toward those they use to blame for just about everything and anything. If lies, hate, and violence is your idea of free speech, you probably are a lying hate filled fascist using the word “ freedom” to fool other hate filled self claimed “ victims” using nothing but group ignorance.
Reply(7)
13
Comments / 178