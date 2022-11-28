Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WGME
Dead River's acquisition of Bangor heating firm ends 3 generations of family ownership
BANGOR (BDN) -- Dead River Company has acquired a longtime Bangor-area heating fuel supplier, continuing its pattern of buying smaller, family-owned heating operations in New England. Dead River acquired Maine Energy Company in September for an undisclosed amount, according to Lisa Morrissette, a Dead River spokesperson. Maine Energy has been...
mainebiz.biz
Music to their ears: Camden approves Bay Chamber expansion
Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School was recently approved to begin renovations after finalizing the purchase earlier this year of its first permanent home at 5 Mountain St. in Camden. After more than 60 years of offering concerts and music education in the midcoast region, the Rockport arts organization bought...
mainebiz.biz
Millinocket-to-Searsport rail connection proposed to boost distribution of wood pellets
Global export of Maine-produced wood pellets is the goal of a proposed forest products campus and rail transportation corridor at One North, a 1,400-acre, mixed-use industrial site in Millinocket that was formerly the Great Northern Paper mill site. One North is managed by Our Katahdin, a nonprofit founded in December...
mainepublic.org
Judge orders bankrupt Maine biomass company to sell assets
Two biomass plants in Maine were sold at auction Wednesday in bankruptcy court in Bangor. The corporate owner, Stored Solar, filed for bankruptcy in September. Hartree Partners, an energy investment group that was Stored Solar's primary creditor, assumed ownership of the company. Hartree Partners now owns the biomass plants in...
mainebiz.biz
With acquisition, Bangor-based engineering firm is in five states
Haley Ward Inc. said it has acquired Ambit Engineering Inc., a civil engineering and land surveying firm in Portsmouth, N.H. It's the Bangor-based engineering firm's third acquisition in three months and expands Haley Ward's footprint to include five states — Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Florida. “Ambit’s New...
New Downtown Bangor Consignment Shop Has Neat Name And Sells Cool Stuff
Quietly and without much fanfare, a really cool new consignment shop opened in a building in downtown Bangor, appropriately on Small Business Saturday, of all days. Red Rabbit Bazaar is the brainchild of Maine native Cara Oleksyk. "This is just the beginning. Currently, the consignment books are open and Red...
Newport Man Who Left 3 Dogs in a Bangor Storage Unit Charged
A Newport man who put three dogs in a single kennel and left them in a storage unit is now facing charges. Bangor Police say 26-year-old Randall Melvin is charged with two misdemeanors, including cruelty to animals and failure to provide shelter. He had his first court appearance on November 23rd and is expected to be in court again in February of 2023.
themainewire.com
Climate Change Alarmism is About Control, Not Maine’s Environment
For more than 30 years, Americans have been propagandized with a climate alarmist apocalyptic message: global warming (now climate change) is an existential threat to the planet caused by humans (specifically by capitalism, greed and fossil fuels) and we must stop using fossil fuels to save the planet. The propagandists include the left, the Democratic Party, academia and most of the grant-driven science community. They have now been joined by the Sunrise County Economic Council, which was originally a center-right non-profit established to promote economic development in Washington County, but has now morphed into a full service leftist grant whore promoting state power and climate alarmism.
Police Investigating after Body Washed Ashore on Sears Island, Maine
The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office is working together with multiple agencies to investigate a body that was washed ashore on Sears Island in Searsport. The male body was found by hikers Saturday morning around 9:15 a.m. Waldo County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Jeff Rice said the “body appeared to have been in the water for a significant period, and the victim appeared to be in his 20s,” according to News Center Maine.
The Best Place To Live In Maine
It is overwhelming to find a town that meets all your needs, but this town in Maine might just check all your boxes. This is the best place to live in Maine.
WMTW
Maine teacher accused of assaulting 5-year-old student
BUCKSPORT, Maine — A teacher at RSU 5 in Bucksport is accused of assaulting a student. Bucksport Police say they were called on Nov. 21 about an alleged assault that happened on Oct. 20 involving a teacher and a 5-year-old male student. After investigating, police arrested 52-year-old Christian Koelbl...
Acadia Light Show Open in Trenton through the End of the Year
If you're like me, you like to take a ride and look at holiday lights and decorations! Now the Acadia Light Show is open at Timberland RV Park in Trenton!. The show is open Thursday-Sunday nights, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. now through December 11th and then 7 nights a week December 15 through the end of the year.
newscentermaine.com
Former Bangor educational leader dies
Betsy Webb worked in education for 38 years. For 13 years, she served as superintendent for Bangor's schools before retiring in 2020.
wabi.tv
Penobscot County man faces life in prison for drug, gun charges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County man could face life in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges in federal court in Bangor Tuesday. 33-year-old Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Court records say Catalano and others trafficked the...
Maine Teacher Charged For Alleged Assault Of 5 Year Old
A teacher in the state's mid-coast region has been charged for allegedly assaulting a student. According to an article on the WABI TV website, police have charged 52 year old Christian Koelbl for allegedly assaulting a kindergarten student at the GH Jewett School in Bucksport. Police were notified of the...
NECN
Authorities Seize 46 Guns, Drugs, $16,000 Cash in Maine Drug Raid
Authorities seized 46 guns, 23 grams of fentanyl, six grams of crack cocaine and $16,000 in cash in a drug raid this week in Downeast Maine. The joint investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Maine Warden Service and the Maine Maritime Patrol also resulted in the arrest of a Deer Isle man and his girlfriend on drug trafficking offenses.
WMTW
Body recovered from Sears Island shoreline
SEARSPORT, Maine — A body was recovered from the shoreline of Sears Island Saturday morning. The male whose remains were located has not yet been identified. Hikers in Searsport spotted the remains around 9 a.m. and alerted the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. “The Waldo County Sheriff's Office is...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATED: Portion of Route 17 in Washington reopens after tractor trailer crash
WASHINGTON — A tractor trailer truck may have come to a stop completely off the road before emergency crews arrived shortly after an approximate 7:10 a.m. dispatch from 911, but it would be hours before traffic flows again through a portion of Augusta Road, Route 17, in Washington. The...
foxbangor.com
Penobscot Grand Jury hands down indictments
A Lagrange man arrested by Bangor Police on an outstanding attempted murder warrant has now been indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury. Patrick Lloyd, 36 was originally from Massachusetts and that is where the attempted murder charge came from. When police stopped Lloyd, they found a handgun hidden in...
penbaypilot.com
Karen Elaine Anderson, obituary
WALDOBORO — Karen Elaine Anderson, 67, of Waldoboro passed away peacefully at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine on November 14, 2022, knowing faithfully she was going to be with her Savior. Born in Rockland, Maine on December 16, 1954 to Kenneth Russell Anderson and Beverly Ann (Young) Anderson, she was the second of three siblings.
Comments / 0