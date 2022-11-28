ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Two trapped in small plane after it strikes high-tension power lines

By Marc Nathanson, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bP0KU_0jPvZdre00

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Emergency crews in Montgomery County, Maryland, were working Sunday night to rescue two people from a small private plane after it struck and got lodged in a high-tension power line tower.

The plane struck the tower at about 5:30 Sunday evening, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Chief Scott Goldstein said at a press conference Sunday night.

Authorities were in contact with the plane's two occupants, who did not appear to be injured, authorities said.

However, rescue work was being delayed until the plane could be secured to the tower and the tower was confirmed to be grounded, Goldstein said.

The plane, which was stuck about 100 feet off the ground, is "not going to be stable until it's chained and strapped in place," said Goldstein, adding that heavy fog in the area could make the task difficult.

About 85,000 Montgomery County customers were without power as a result of the crash, officials with the local power company said on Twitter.

FAA officials said the plane had departed from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board said they will investigate the incident.

ABC News' Benjamin Siu contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

National Christmas Tree blazes to life with Biden lighting

WASHINGTON — (AP) — “Five, four, three, two, one!” and the towering National Christmas Tree blazed with bright color Wednesday evening as President Joe Biden marked a century-old American tradition leading the lighting near the White House. The president, joined by first lady Jill Biden and...
WASHINGTON, DC
KRMG

SBA launches women’s business centers at HBCUs nationwide

From wellness centers to fashion boutiques – these are some of the black women entrepreneurs who are getting federal support from the Baltimore Metropolitan Women’s Business Center. This hub is located at Morgan State University and it’s one of several Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) partnering with...
BALTIMORE, MD
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
107K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy