Bleacher Report
Raptors' Fred VanVleet Says He Wouldn't Trade Scottie Barnes for Kevin Durant
Even though Kevin Durant could swing championship odds if the Brooklyn Nets traded him, at least one member of the Toronto Raptors wouldn't want his team to make a play for the 12-time All-Star if it meant giving up Scottie Barnes. Appearing on the How Hungry Are You? show with...
Bleacher Report
Way-too-Soon 2023 NBA Playoff Bracket Prediction
We're roughly a quarter of the way through the 2022-23 NBA season, which is just enough of a sample size to get an idea of the true contenders and pretenders come spring. When trying to predict what the Nos. 1 through 8 seeds will ultimately be, we'll be looking at a number of factors. These include current record, current strength of schedule, remaining strength of schedule and how injuries have affected teams to this point and moving forward with some big names set to return.
Bleacher Report
Jayson Tatum Championed as MVP Front-Runner by NBA Twitter in Win vs. Heat
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum solidified himself in the early conversation for NBA MVP with a dominant performance on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Tatum poured in 49 points with 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead the Celtics to a 134-121 win at TD Garden. The 24-year-old shot 15-of-25 from the field and 8-of-12 from beyond the arc as Boston improved to 18-4.
Bleacher Report
Nia Long Says 'No One' from Celtics Contacted Her After Ime Udoka Suspension
Ime Udoka's fiancée, actress Nia Long, is speaking out about his suspension from the Boston Celtics in September and how it has impacted their family since the news was made public just a few months ago. In a recent interview with Brande Victorian of The Hollywood Reporter, Long slammed...
Bleacher Report
NBA Announces Start, End Dates for 2023-24 Regular-season Schedule
The NBA has reportedly informed teams the 2023-24 season will begin Oct. 24 and end April 14. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news, though there are several scheduling details yet to be determined. Most notably, the schedule will feature only 80 regular-season games if the floated...
Bleacher Report
Al Horford, Celtics Agree to 2-Year, $20M Contract Extension
The Boston Celtics and Al Horford agreed to a two-year, $20 million extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Horford was due to become a free agent after the 2022-23 NBA season. He's averaging 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds through 18 games this year. The 6'9" center has also provided valuable...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Wizards Among Teams Eyeing Suns' Jae Crowder Ahead of Deadline
As Jae Crowder remains on the trade block, the Washington Wizards have reportedly emerged as a potential suitor for the Phoenix Suns' estranged forward. "There's been some chatter about them looking at a guy like Jae Crowder," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast Wednesday (h/t RealGM). "I'm pretty confident there's been some discussions between the Wizards and the Suns. We've been talking about Jae Crowder now for about two months. It's obvious it's a hard trade to pull off. The Wizards have a bunch of guys who make decent salaries on their roster they can use in a trade."
Bleacher Report
College Football Playoff Announces Expansion to 12 Teams Starting in 2024
The College Football Playoff expansion is official. The College Football Playoff Board of Managers announced Thursday the field will expand to 12 teams beginning with the 2024 season. Executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement:. "We're delighted to be moving forward. When the board expanded the playoff beginning in...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, More Trade Scenarios Revealed
It's no secret the Los Angeles Lakers have been in the trade market amid a disappointing start to the 2022-23 season. However, potential moves might not happen until later this month. The Purple and Gold are weighing three different trade options for after Dec. 15, according to The Athletic's Jovan...
Bleacher Report
Fans Call for LeBron James Trade After Lakers Blow 17-Point Lead to Pacers
Los Angeles Lakers fans are wondering whether it's time to shake up the roster's foundation after the team blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter en route to a 116-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. The Lakers had shown signs of life in recent weeks, winning...
Bleacher Report
Rose Bowl Reportedly Reaches Agreement to Allow CFP to Expand to 12 Teams
There will reportedly be a 12-team College Football Playoff by the start of the 2024 season. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the Rose Bowl agreed to amend its contract to allow expansion to occur by the start of the 2024 campaign. The bowl game, which has a central place in college football history, was holding up the process and could have delayed it until 2026.
Bleacher Report
Stephen Curry's Trainer Says NBA Player Threw Up During Workout with Warriors Star
Stephen Curry has been lauded as one of the best conditioned athletes in the NBA, but his workout regimen is apparently not suitable for everyone in the association. Appearing on the Basketball Illuminati podcast with Amin Elhassan and Tom Haberstroh (h/t Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports Bay Area), Curry's trainer, Brandon Payne, said an unnamed player vomited while trying to go through the Golden State Warriors' star's routine.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge Rumors: Yankees, Giants 'Very Close to 50-50' for Star Free Agent
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes appears to be a two-horse race between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Giants are a "very realistic possibility" for Judge, and the odds for both teams are "very close to 50-50" (starts at 4:55 mark):. ESPN's Jeff...
Bleacher Report
Raheem Mostert Clarifies Comments Saying Dolphins Have 'Way More Talent' Than 49ers
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert was with the San Francisco 49ers from 2016 through 2021, so it certainly turned heads when he made comments appearing to criticize his former team. During an interview with NFL reporter Tyler Dunne, Mostert said "we have way more talent here" and noted the...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers to Have 'Open Mind' If Packers Approach Him About Starting Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers wants to finish the season, but he told reporters Wednesday he would understand if the team wants to give Jordan Love more playing time. "Hopefully we don't have to have that conversation, but if that conversation comes up, I'll approach it with an open mind without any bitterness or resentment," Rodgers said.
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Draymond Green Fined $25K for Obscene Language Toward Fan
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green let his frustrations get the best of him during Tuesday's loss against the Dallas Mavericks, and now he's paying for it. The NBA announced on Thursday that Green has been fined $25,000 for "directing obscene language toward a fan" early in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's contest.
Bleacher Report
Patrick Peterson Says He Doesn't Have 'Beef' with Kyler Murray Despite Criticism
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson offered some clarity Thursday regarding his previous comments about Arizona Cardinals quarterback and former teammate Kyler Murray. While Peterson turned heads by saying "Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray" on his All Things Covered podcast, he explained "I don't have any beef...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Slams Klay Thompson, Warriors for Not Helping Steph Curry in Loss vs Mavs
The Golden State Warriors were known to have issues with their depth this season, but in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, it was the starters who were the problem. Besides star point guard Stephen Curry, the rest of the starting lineup failed to make much of an impact as the Warriors went on to suffer a 116-113 loss at American Airlines Center. Curry finished with 32 points, but fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson put up just five points in 31 minutes of action.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Matt Ryan Waived by LA; Guard Was Shooting over 37% from 3
With the Dec. 15 deadline for teams to start making trades, the Los Angeles Lakers have opened up a roster spot by moving on from Matt Ryan. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Lakers will waive the 25-year-old small forward after he played in 12 games this season.
