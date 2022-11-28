ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski Are All Smiles at New York Knicks Game Amid Romance: See Photos!

By In Touch Staff
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
Date night! Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski sat courtside at the New York Knicks basketball game on Sunday, November 27, as their romance continues to heat up.

Both the actor, 29, and model, 31, enjoyed a beer and cuddled up while watching the Knicks play the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden. Emily was bundled up in a brown North Face jacket paired with jeans and high-heeled boots while Pete opted for a hoodie and sweatpants. The comedian also sported his signature look: sunglasses inside.

The budding couple sat next to Ben Stiller and his wife, Christine Taylor, whom they spoke to multiple times during the basketball game.

This is hardly Pete and Emily’s first public outing together. They were first spotted together earlier this month holding hands in Brooklyn on what appeared to be a date. At the time, sources told Life & Style exclusively that Emily is “definitely into” Pete. However, the My Body author was “hoping they can fly under the radar for a bit” now that things between them had “gotten out” in the public.

“They were spotted having a romantic dinner together,” the insider said of their first outing. “They met up through mutual friends since they travel in the same circles in New York.”

Days after their first date, the couple was spotted hugging in New York City on November 16, according to a video obtained by TMZ.

This budding relationship comes just after Emily filed for divorce from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on September 8, after four years of marriage, according to online court records obtained by Life & Style. The Inamorata founder has yet to speak publicly about the reason behind their breakup, but the Uncut Gems producer allegedly cheated on Emily “multiple times,” a source revealed to In Touch in August.

“I feel all the emotions,” Emily told Harper’s Bazaar in an October 20 interview about the divorce. “I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different.”

She added, “The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”

Pete, for his part, was most recently linked to Kim Kardashian. They started dating after meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live in October 2021 and were hot and heavy for nearly nine months until they decided to “amicably split” in August, which multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style at the time.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Emily and Pete at the NY Knicks game.

