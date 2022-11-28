ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Kentucky State Fair Board floats idea of tunnel linking downtown Louisville and expo center

4 lion cubs saved from war in Ukraine arrive at US sanctuary. Four lion cubs that were orphaned during the war in Ukraine have arrived safely at a Minnesota animal sanctuary that has pledged to provide them a permanent home. A male cub named Taras and three females named Stefania, Lesya and Prada, who are all between four and five months old, spent the last three weeks at the Poznan Zoo in Poland. The International Fund for Animal Welfare says they were born at Ukrainian breeding facilities during the war and then orphaned at a few weeks old. It says their arrival Tuesday marked the final step in an arduous journey after they survived sporadic bombings and drone attacks. Their new home is The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, north of Minneapolis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

US Marshals, ATF offer up to $20K each for 2 fugitives

NATIONAL (WEHT) – The U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are offering rewards of up to $20,000 each for two Louisville men wanted on federal narcotics charges as well as bond violation and supervised release violation charges following an incident in November 2021. Officials say Chicoby Summers, 27, and […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Erika Shields says time as LMPD chief cut short for 'political' reasons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Erika Shields' tenure as chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department began at a rocky time for department, in the wake of the killing of Breonna Taylor, city-wide protests and the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will end in January, Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced last...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Founder of homeless nonprofit arrested on drug charges in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man, who runs an organization helping the homeless, was arrested for dealing marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms. Clarksville Police officers searched the home of Paul Stensrud on Thursday. The department said they started getting complaints a few months ago but, were just now able...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of wind coming back the area Friday PM and Night. Wind Advisories may get issued yet again. Some rain will come with that (instead of fries). Falling temperatures on Saturday so keep that in mind. More rain, perhaps heavy, Monday/Tuesday. THEN...some changes. SNOW BOARD. Dec...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New rickhouse added at Log Still Distillery in Nelson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There's now a new place for bourbon barrels in Nelson County. Consulting firm Brindiamo Group said Thursday that a new rickhouse at Log Still Disitillery, at Dant Crossing in Gethsmane, will house barrels the company owns, as well as Log Still and third-party barrels. In...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Father describes 7-month-old's 'trauma' from day spent at Louisville day care where worker faces abuse charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of an infant who was allegedly abused inside a Louisville day care said his son had "a lot of trauma" that day. Ryan Russell said he fully expected Wednesday's indictment, in which a Jefferson County Grand Jury charged Racheal Flannery with 10 counts of criminal abuse. Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons.
LOUISVILLE, KY
hazard-herald.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Louisville

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Louisville, KY-IN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Metro Council to review east Louisville concrete plant decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council has agreed to review the case of a controversial concrete plant in east Louisville. The council passed a resolution on Thursday night to review the decision that was approved by the Planning Commission. Homeowners in the Lake Forest neighborhood filed a lawsuit last week...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Stereogum

Louisville’s LDB Fest Has Knocked Loose, Terror, Drug Church, Tons Of Hardcore

Louisville’s LDB Fest is one of America’s biggest annual hardcore throwdowns, and it seems to get a little bit bigger every year. Next year, the DIY mosh marathon will come to a new venue, the Triple Crown Pavilion convention center, and it’s got a beast lineup. Louisville’s own Knocked Loose, probably the biggest non-Turnstile hardcore band in the world today, will headline one night, and it’ll celebrate their 10th anniversary as a band. The other night, Los Angeles OGs Terror top the bill.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy