Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Kentucky pizzeria boasts top 50 US ranking
Kentucky may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about pizza, but a restaurant in Louisville is putting its name on the map.
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Fair Board floats idea of tunnel linking downtown Louisville and expo center
4 lion cubs saved from war in Ukraine arrive at US sanctuary. Four lion cubs that were orphaned during the war in Ukraine have arrived safely at a Minnesota animal sanctuary that has pledged to provide them a permanent home. A male cub named Taras and three females named Stefania, Lesya and Prada, who are all between four and five months old, spent the last three weeks at the Poznan Zoo in Poland. The International Fund for Animal Welfare says they were born at Ukrainian breeding facilities during the war and then orphaned at a few weeks old. It says their arrival Tuesday marked the final step in an arduous journey after they survived sporadic bombings and drone attacks. Their new home is The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, north of Minneapolis.
US Marshals, ATF offer up to $20K each for 2 fugitives
NATIONAL (WEHT) – The U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are offering rewards of up to $20,000 each for two Louisville men wanted on federal narcotics charges as well as bond violation and supervised release violation charges following an incident in November 2021. Officials say Chicoby Summers, 27, and […]
wdrb.com
Erika Shields says time as LMPD chief cut short for 'political' reasons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Erika Shields' tenure as chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department began at a rocky time for department, in the wake of the killing of Breonna Taylor, city-wide protests and the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will end in January, Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced last...
wdrb.com
Louisville-area hospitals seeing increased demand as respiratory illnesses remain on the rise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One week after the Thanksgiving holiday, health experts are urging precautions after concerns of a growing "Triple-demic" According to officials with Baptist Health Floyd, the emergency room hit a weekly high Monday of 190 patients with various illnesses. "We are seeing unprecedented amounts of people," said...
wdrb.com
Founder of homeless nonprofit arrested on drug charges in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man, who runs an organization helping the homeless, was arrested for dealing marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms. Clarksville Police officers searched the home of Paul Stensrud on Thursday. The department said they started getting complaints a few months ago but, were just now able...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of wind coming back the area Friday PM and Night. Wind Advisories may get issued yet again. Some rain will come with that (instead of fries). Falling temperatures on Saturday so keep that in mind. More rain, perhaps heavy, Monday/Tuesday. THEN...some changes. SNOW BOARD. Dec...
wdrb.com
Metro Council passes ordinance requiring Louisville landlords to test for lead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Landlords in Louisville will now be required to test for and remove any lead found at their properties. Metro Council unanimously passed the ordinance Thursday. Lead based paint was frequently used in homes and apartments built prior to 1978. "We know that children in west Louisville...
wdrb.com
New rickhouse added at Log Still Distillery in Nelson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There's now a new place for bourbon barrels in Nelson County. Consulting firm Brindiamo Group said Thursday that a new rickhouse at Log Still Disitillery, at Dant Crossing in Gethsmane, will house barrels the company owns, as well as Log Still and third-party barrels. In...
wdrb.com
White Flag shelter open in Bullitt County for those needing warm place to sleep
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A White Flag shelter is open in Bullitt County for those needing to get out of the cold. The shelter opened at 8 p.m. Thursday. It's the first night of the winter season it will be open. From now through the end of March, the shelter...
spectrumnews1.com
Post-holiday cases of flu, COVID and RSV could rise in the coming days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare’s Dr. Paul Schulz says large indoor holiday gatherings are a set up for influenza-like illnesses to spread, but since Thanksgiving, flu, COVID, and RSV cases have only increased slightly. At Norton Healthcare flu cases are up 3% and COVID cases went up by...
wdrb.com
Father describes 7-month-old's 'trauma' from day spent at Louisville day care where worker faces abuse charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of an infant who was allegedly abused inside a Louisville day care said his son had "a lot of trauma" that day. Ryan Russell said he fully expected Wednesday's indictment, in which a Jefferson County Grand Jury charged Racheal Flannery with 10 counts of criminal abuse. Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons.
hazard-herald.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Louisville
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Louisville, KY-IN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wdrb.com
158-acre historic southern Indiana farm to be transformed into public park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic Floyd County farm is set to transform into a public park. The 158-acre Sillings-Schoen-Mitsch property on State Road 64 near Georgetown, Indiana, includes a 1910s-era farmhouse and three barns. When the owner — Zelpha Schoen Mitsch — died in 2015, she left the farm...
wdrb.com
Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
wdrb.com
Metro Council to review east Louisville concrete plant decision
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council has agreed to review the case of a controversial concrete plant in east Louisville. The council passed a resolution on Thursday night to review the decision that was approved by the Planning Commission. Homeowners in the Lake Forest neighborhood filed a lawsuit last week...
Stereogum
Louisville’s LDB Fest Has Knocked Loose, Terror, Drug Church, Tons Of Hardcore
Louisville’s LDB Fest is one of America’s biggest annual hardcore throwdowns, and it seems to get a little bit bigger every year. Next year, the DIY mosh marathon will come to a new venue, the Triple Crown Pavilion convention center, and it’s got a beast lineup. Louisville’s own Knocked Loose, probably the biggest non-Turnstile hardcore band in the world today, will headline one night, and it’ll celebrate their 10th anniversary as a band. The other night, Los Angeles OGs Terror top the bill.
wdrb.com
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of 2 Louisville fugitives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Marshals and the ATF are asking for help finding two fugitives linked to a violent west Louisville gang. The agencies are offering $20,000 rewards for information about Chicoby Summers, 27, and Jerlen Horton, 28. The men have been on the run for a year. According...
wdrb.com
Local artist known for friendliness, smiles on Bardstown Road dies at 59
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An artist who was a fixture on Bardstown Road for years has died. Mark Anthony Mulligan was often seen in the Highlands sitting on a bench, dancing on the sidewalk or on board a TARC bus. He always had a sense of humor and a signature smile.
Louisville 2023 recruiting class sits inside Top 20 as early signing period approaches
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is quickly approaching its early signing day of December 21. Louisville's 2023 recruiting class currently holds 15 and sits among the nation's top 20. The group is ranked No. 18 nationally and fourth in the ACC by the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Five-star target...
Comments / 0