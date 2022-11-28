Read full article on original website
thenewsprogress.com
Holiday cheer begins sweeping through Mecklenburg
Holiday time is officially upon Mecklenburg County. There are several Grand Tree illuminations, Christmas parades, and other fun holiday celebrations for you to pencil in to your schedule this month!. Boydton will host its Annual Grand Illumination Monday, December 5 at 5:30p.m. on the Courthouse Square. There will be live...
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Southside Senior Citizens Center celebrates 50th anniversary
BRODNAX – Nov. 5, 2022 was a very special day for the Southside Senior Citizens Center located at 3495 Grandy Road, Brodnax, Virginia. Over 50 people attended the luncheon to celebrate 50 years of service to Southside Virginia. Clara M. Smith served as Mistress of Ceremony. Green’s Chapel Church...
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Breakfast With Santa is Dec. 3
LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick Chamber of Commerce and the Lawrenceville Rotary Club are sponsoring Breakfast With Santa Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Elm Acres, 100 Raney Street. The cost is $5 per plate at the door. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia Police Department Blue Christmas returns Dec. 21
In December 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit its peak, the Emporia Police Department conceived of a safe, socially-distanced event which would allow them to give back to the community in the spirit of the holiday season. Thus, the first “Blue Christmas” event was held. Two years later,...
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Prince George Shoney’s closes
The Shoney’s restaurant located in The Crossings shopping center will soon close its doors. "Our franchise agreement with Shoney's Inc. expires January 19, and we've chosen not to re-up it. We're going to close it down. We don't do a lot of night business, so we're just going from seven to three," Division Director of Shoney’s in Richmond, Tom Edenstrom told the media. "We've started to place employees at Captain D's, a sister company of ours. We're trying to keep everybody employed and work things through and wind it down."
City of Roxboro announces changes to holiday parade safety measures
Roxboro has announced a few changes to safety measures after the tragedy at the Raleigh Christmas Parade.
warrenrecord.com
Dragon Cafe prepares for expansions
Local residents are discovering the cheeseburgers, cheesesteaks, hot dogs and more offered by Dragon Cafe, located inside Dragon Cave II on Norlina’s Hyco Street. Soon, the menu is set to expand to include Cooper’s Express, which specializes in fried chicken. That’s not all, however. The cafe’s Mamdoh “De” Abouremara and his team are working to renovate the second floor of Dragon Cave II to offer a sit-down eating space for the whole family.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Goodness grows here!
SEVERN – For a town of less than 200 full-time residents, Severn is a busy place on a sun-splashed, nip-in-the-air, late autumn morning. Eighteen-wheelers rumble to and fro along a stretch of Main Street in front of a tiny brick U.S. Post Office. Ditto for regular size cars and trucks…as well as “whirring” sounds made by a fleet of forklifts, some packed with items, some en route to make pick ups.
Road closures, parking restrictions planned for Hopewell’s Light Up the Night
This weekend, the City of Hopewell will welcome the holiday season with the Light Up the Night celebration. As crowds come into the city to celebrate the season, drivers near the downtown area will have to look out for road closures and parking restrictions throughout the day.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
FY23 School Finance Report presented
LAWRENCEVILLE – Dr. Kristy Somerville Midgette, Division Superintendent, presented the FY23 Finance Report to the members of the Brunswick County School Board. The FY23 expenditures and revenues as of Oct. 31, 2022 indicate Brunswick County Public Schools has expended $7,491,637.68 from the categorical budget and received a total of $4,577,449.89 in revenues.
Police searching for teen runaways from Petersburg mental health clinic
The Petersburg Bureau of Police is currently searching for two teens who have reportedly run away from a mental health clinic in South Petersburg.
Police make second arrest in Petersburg Thanksgiving weekend Diamond Street shooting
The Petersburg Bureau of Police has made a second arrest in a Diamond Street shooting that occurred over Thanksgiving weekend.
Couple find 3 deer carcasses improperly disposed of on personal property in Dinwiddie
A Dinwiddie couple expressed frustration after coming across improperly disposed deer carcasses on private property.
NC offering up to $25,000 reward in January 2021 shooting that left mother dead
Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of 38-year-old Patrice Faison from Jan. 2021.
Staffing issues closes Petersburg fire station despite over 150 job applications
Closing the doors due to a lack of firefighters goes against what Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham requested the city manager to due during the last city council meeting on November 15.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Murder suspect sought, Considered armed and dangerous
WAVERLY —Shelton Hardy of Surry County is at large and wanted on two counts of 1st degree murder, one count of attempted 1st degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. According to Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles, at approximately 10:26 p.m. Wednesday, a...
cbs17
Man arrested who shot 6 at Oxford October funeral service, including 18-month-old
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The man accused of shooting six people, including an 18-month-old, at a funeral service has been arrested, the Oxford Police Department announced Wednesday. Officers said they arrested Mario Demeatris Harris of Oxford on Friday for the Oct. 22. shooting that happened on Piedmont Avenue at...
Crews working to repair water main break in Petersburg
Utility crews are working to repair a water main break in the area of N. West Street Tuesday morning between Washington Street and Hinton Street.
Drifting Returns to South Boston Speedway in 2023; Sobo Drifts Kicks off Speedway’s 2023 Schedule of Spectator Events
Riding on the momentum of a successful 2022 season debut, drifting will return to South Boston Speedway on Saturday afternoon, March 4, 2023. The SoBo Drifts event will mark the first spectator event of the 2023 season at South Boston Speedway. “We had a great time at our two drifting...
NBC12
17-year-old in custody after teen dies in Colonial Heights shooting
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) -A 17-year-old male is in custody after police say he allegedly shot and killed another teen in Colonial Heights Wednesday afternoon. On Nov. 30, around 1:15 p.m. responded to a home in the 1100 block of Shuford Avenue on the report of a person shot. Officers...
