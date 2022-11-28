ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brodnax, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thenewsprogress.com

Holiday cheer begins sweeping through Mecklenburg

Holiday time is officially upon Mecklenburg County. There are several Grand Tree illuminations, Christmas parades, and other fun holiday celebrations for you to pencil in to your schedule this month!. Boydton will host its Annual Grand Illumination Monday, December 5 at 5:30p.m. on the Courthouse Square. There will be live...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Southside Senior Citizens Center celebrates 50th anniversary

BRODNAX – Nov. 5, 2022 was a very special day for the Southside Senior Citizens Center located at 3495 Grandy Road, Brodnax, Virginia. Over 50 people attended the luncheon to celebrate 50 years of service to Southside Virginia. Clara M. Smith served as Mistress of Ceremony. Green’s Chapel Church...
BRODNAX, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Breakfast With Santa is Dec. 3

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick Chamber of Commerce and the Lawrenceville Rotary Club are sponsoring Breakfast With Santa Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Elm Acres, 100 Raney Street. The cost is $5 per plate at the door. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia Police Department Blue Christmas returns Dec. 21

In December 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit its peak, the Emporia Police Department conceived of a safe, socially-distanced event which would allow them to give back to the community in the spirit of the holiday season. Thus, the first “Blue Christmas” event was held. Two years later,...
EMPORIA, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Prince George Shoney’s closes

The Shoney’s restaurant located in The Crossings shopping center will soon close its doors. "Our franchise agreement with Shoney's Inc. expires January 19, and we've chosen not to re-up it. We're going to close it down. We don't do a lot of night business, so we're just going from seven to three," Division Director of Shoney’s in Richmond, Tom Edenstrom told the media. "We've started to place employees at Captain D's, a sister company of ours. We're trying to keep everybody employed and work things through and wind it down."
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
warrenrecord.com

Dragon Cafe prepares for expansions

Local residents are discovering the cheeseburgers, cheesesteaks, hot dogs and more offered by Dragon Cafe, located inside Dragon Cave II on Norlina’s Hyco Street. Soon, the menu is set to expand to include Cooper’s Express, which specializes in fried chicken. That’s not all, however. The cafe’s Mamdoh “De” Abouremara and his team are working to renovate the second floor of Dragon Cave II to offer a sit-down eating space for the whole family.
NORLINA, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Goodness grows here!

SEVERN – For a town of less than 200 full-time residents, Severn is a busy place on a sun-splashed, nip-in-the-air, late autumn morning. Eighteen-wheelers rumble to and fro along a stretch of Main Street in front of a tiny brick U.S. Post Office. Ditto for regular size cars and trucks…as well as “whirring” sounds made by a fleet of forklifts, some packed with items, some en route to make pick ups.
SEVERN, NC
Brunswicktimes Gazette

FY23 School Finance Report presented

LAWRENCEVILLE – Dr. Kristy Somerville Midgette, Division Superintendent, presented the FY23 Finance Report to the members of the Brunswick County School Board. The FY23 expenditures and revenues as of Oct. 31, 2022 indicate Brunswick County Public Schools has expended $7,491,637.68 from the categorical budget and received a total of $4,577,449.89 in revenues.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Murder suspect sought, Considered armed and dangerous

WAVERLY —Shelton Hardy of Surry County is at large and wanted on two counts of 1st degree murder, one count of attempted 1st degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. According to Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles, at approximately 10:26 p.m. Wednesday, a...
WAVERLY, VA

