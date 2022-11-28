Read full article on original website
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 1, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday evening, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the Sherriff's Office to hear an assault report. On arrival, Deputies made contact with the reporting person Kenneth Walden, and his mother, Janet Kelley. Walden stated that early that morning, while he was in the 19000 block of Highway T in La Monte, he was assaulted by persons known to him. His phone was also taken. The incident is under investigation.
Sedalia Man Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2002 Sterling tractor truck, driven by 25-year-old Dylan M. Stetzenbach of Sedalia, was on Route W, north of NW 300 Road (southwest of Pittsville) around 10 a.m., when the truck traveled off the east side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, causing it to travel off the left side and overturn several times. The truck came to rest on the driver's side.
Two Women Injured in JoCo Crash
Two women were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1999 Chevy van, driven by 63-year-old Debra J. Bradfield of Centerview, was on Missouri 58, south of SW Route VV around 5:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The van then returned to the roadway, crossed the centerline and struck a westbound 2018 Dodge Journey, driven by 53-year-old Brandi K. Hall of Holden. The van came to rest facing south and the Dodge came to rest facing east.
Man shot in Hartsburg was delivering truck, suspect still on the run
Boone County deputies continue their search for a Fulton man, accused of shooting a man over the weekend just west of Ashland. According to court documents, the victim called deputies early Saturday morning, reporting he’d just been shot in the stomach outside a home on James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was transported to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Sedalia Police Issue Silver Alert Thursday Afternoon
On November 30th at approximately 1900 Hrs, 2022 Sedalia Police took a report for a missing person that was reported missing from her residence in the 900 block of E 6th St. The missing person, 69-year-old Melody O’Donnell, was reportedly seen leaving her residence at approximately 1300-1400 Hrs. During the course of the investigation, detectives found that O’Donnell is reportedly in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and it was determined that a Silver Alert be issued for her to ensure her safety.
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 3, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 48-year-old Christopher E. Williams of Hughesville at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Williams was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 37-year-old Alexa R. Haskew...
Green Ridge Man Suspected of Trespassing, Peace Disturbance & Harassment
On the afternoon of Nov. 22, Sedalia Police responded to the 2900 block of James Road for a report of a domestic disturbance. This was the third time Officers had been dispatched to that address that day because of an intoxicated subject who was harassing his ex-girlfriend and her neighbor.
AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY SEARCHING FOR WANTED INDIVIDUAL
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 29-year-old Paris Cheyenne Hill is wanted for Missouri and Kansas probation violation. Meyer is five-feet-four and 150 pounds. Anyone with information...
Sedalia police looking for 69-year-old last seen Wednesday
SEDALIA, Mo. — The Sedalia Police Department has issued an endangered silvery advisory for a missing woman on Thursday. 69-year-old Melody Porter O'Donnell has not been seen since the early afternoon on Nov. 30, 2022. O'Donnell was seen getting into an unknown vehicle and has not been heard from...
One dead in crash near Hominy Creek, Route WW closed
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation said in a tweet that Route WW is closed at Hominy Creek, between Keene Street and Legion Lane due to a crash. The Columbia Police Department tweeted that one person died in the crash. Another person was sent to an area hospital for reported minor injuries. (1) The post One dead in crash near Hominy Creek, Route WW closed appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Man Arrested for Harassment, Trespassing & Stalking
On Tuesday morning, Sedalia Police responded to a home in the 100 block of East 10th for a report of trespassing. A subject was seen in the yard of the residence they had been trespassed from and arrested for trespassing twice in the past week. According to the report, his...
One driver dead, two injured in Cooper County accident
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - An Illinois driver is dead, and his two occupants are injured, following an accident on I-70 in Cooper County yesterday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the PT Cruiser driven by 24-year-old Kyle Horak ran off the left side of the roadway and returned before he overcorrected. The vehicle again ran off the left side and collided with median cable barriers and overturned.
Alleged DWI Driver Arrested After Being Forcibly Removed From Vehicle
On Friday around 4 a.m., Sedalia Police observed a vehicle pull to the side of the roadway without signaling near 7th and Montgomery, and run up on the curb. The officer made contact with the driver, who was still in the driver's seat. Investigation revealed that 36-year-old Luis A. Polito...
Moving operations scheduled for portion of I-49 between Belton and Harrisonville on Dec. 2
CASS COUNTY – Crews will be working to remove temporary pavement striping from the roadway along northbound and southbound Interstate 49 between 163rd Street (Belton), to just north of Harrisonville. This work will require a mobile TMA (truck mounted attenuator) operation in various lanes and along the interstate shoulders beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, until approximately 3 p.m. the same day. Motorists should be prepared to slow down, move over, and use caution in the area during this time. All work is weather permitting.
Citizens and Law Enforcement Team Up to Take Suspected Thieves Into Custody
Several weeks ago the Bates County Sheriff’s Office began seeing Facebook post with video surveillance footage of a truck suspected in multiple burglaries and thefts in and around Bates County and Henry County. In a joint operation with Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Detectives set out to identify the subjects in the truck and match them with multiple surveillance camera footage. During this time, multiple citizens called Detectives with information about the owners of the truck and last known location of them. Several times the Sheriff’s Office received calls about the area of the truck but when deputies arrived the truck had fled the area.
Man dead, 2. hospitalized after I-70 crash in Missouri
COOPER COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Wednesday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Kyle J. Horak, 24, Benton, Illinois, was westbound on Interstate 70 near the Blackwater exit. The vehicle traveled off the left...
Sedalia police ask for help finding missing woman with Alzheimer’s
The Sedalia Police Department issued an alert Thursday for a missing 69-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer's. The post Sedalia police ask for help finding missing woman with Alzheimer’s appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Downtown Street & Alley Closures for Sedalia Christmas Parade Announced
The Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce's Christmas Parade will be held in Downtown Sedalia on Saturday, Dec. 3. While the parade starts at 6:00 p.m., preparation for the largest parade of the season will start well before that, officials said. The parade route starts at 7th Street and S. Ohio...
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS EIGHT FATALITIES OVER THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday counting period. The counting period ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 27. There were no boating crashes or boating fatalities, but two drownings reported. Officials say troopers...
Crash that led to Interstate 70 median fire was fatal
An Interstate 70 crash that led to a median fire that slowed traffic through Cooper County on Wednesday was fatal. The post Crash that led to Interstate 70 median fire was fatal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
