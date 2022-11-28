Several weeks ago the Bates County Sheriff’s Office began seeing Facebook post with video surveillance footage of a truck suspected in multiple burglaries and thefts in and around Bates County and Henry County. In a joint operation with Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Detectives set out to identify the subjects in the truck and match them with multiple surveillance camera footage. During this time, multiple citizens called Detectives with information about the owners of the truck and last known location of them. Several times the Sheriff’s Office received calls about the area of the truck but when deputies arrived the truck had fled the area.

BATES COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO