Virtual training is designed to increase product knowledge among installing technicians and salespeople, including Dec. 9 educational webinar about the program’s value. Hikvision, a world manufacturer and supplier of security products and solutions that deliver the ideal combination of high performance and extreme value, is proud to launch its Learning and Development (L&D) campaign encouraging security businesses to sign up for its virtual training courses. Integrators and installing technicians are encouraged to sign up online for the free Instructor Led virtual training courses, each designed to educate on a variety of Hikvision products with varying skill levels. A short webinar on Friday, December 9 will help dealers—both business owners and managers—understand the value of virtual training.

19 HOURS AGO