Essence
America's Richest Black Man Robert F. Smith, Stackwell, and Prudential Financial Launch First Ever HBCU Student Investment Program
The multi-year strategic partnership grants $500,000 in funding to students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The average college student spends about $2,270 per month on living expenses. Unfortunately, between the demand of coursework, extracurriculars and social activity, there’s little time left for many young adults to carve out working time.
Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
How one board is hoping to evolve the United States farm bill in 2023
Backed by a diverse board of directors, Kiss the Ground is backing a coalition across the country to influence the bill to create a healthier planet, more nutritious crops, and enhance ecosystems.
Fostering young Garden State artists & academics at Bowery Art Collective
The new outlet is part of what's also known as Integrated Educational Services, a group that provides academic support like SAT prep.
Kimberly Scott wants to cultivate a larger pipeline of future leaders
Kimberly Scott is the marketing partnerships and purpose senior director for Frito-Lay’s in-house creative team. Scott develops and delivers strategies for purpose and multicultural marketing activations and partnerships across the portfolio of Frito-Lay brands. What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?. My...
Penn Entertainment expands STEM scholarships to new HBCUs
Land-based and mobile gaming operator Penn Entertainment has expanded its Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) scholarship program to three Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Mississippi’s Jackson State University, Prairie View A&M University in Texas and Louisiana’s Southern University and A&M College are now participating in Penn Entertainment’s ESG...
Disparities in advanced math and science skills begin by kindergarten
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black and Hispanic students is 4%.
Assembler robot groups have potential for making larger structures
Work is being done toward having groups of robots that are capable of assembling larger structures such as buildings and even robots. Developing this kind of system requires intelligence to be built into the robots themselves so they can operate well as a team. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will play a key role in that evolution.
Here’s How Buying Black This Christmas Can Help Businesses Owned By HBCU Alumni
The purchasing power of Black Americans has never been greater than it is now, and Black entrepreneurs who are HBCU alumni provide a great way for Black shoppers to support Black businesses. NewsOne reports that HBCUs have been incubators for young Black entrepreneurs for decades. Despite the numerous social and...
PICS: In an engineering lab at the University of Michigan, tiny robots, boats and bridges inspired by origami
The tiny robots start out flat, thin wafers of layered silicon, gold and plastic. It’s the heat created by an electric current that makes them fold along etched grooves, bending themselves into grippers, tiny boxes, even bee-sized origami cranes, moving in more complex ways that most microscale robots. This...
The BOSS Network Presents Launch Summit ‘Ideas, Inspiration and Innovation’ Series
On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, The BOSS Network, presents “The Launch Summit” sponsored by JPMorgan Chase. This annual event series meant to educate, empower, and promote minority women in technology. The Launch Summit will showcase Black women entrepreneurs who have success in technology, digital and the online business space. We will exchange ideas and best practices to help attendees succeed. The event will take place virtually from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Hikvision launches new Learning and Development Campaign: Free virtual classroom training for integrators
Virtual training is designed to increase product knowledge among installing technicians and salespeople, including Dec. 9 educational webinar about the program’s value. Hikvision, a world manufacturer and supplier of security products and solutions that deliver the ideal combination of high performance and extreme value, is proud to launch its Learning and Development (L&D) campaign encouraging security businesses to sign up for its virtual training courses. Integrators and installing technicians are encouraged to sign up online for the free Instructor Led virtual training courses, each designed to educate on a variety of Hikvision products with varying skill levels. A short webinar on Friday, December 9 will help dealers—both business owners and managers—understand the value of virtual training.
Synchrony’s DEI Agenda: Applying Data to Drive Workplace Equity and Funding for Black Founders
Two significant components mark the diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts of consumer financial services giant Synchrony: Elevation of more diverse leaders, including Black executives, to senior management through intentional, data-driven initiatives and the advancement of innovative, game-changing Black startups via strategic investments. Companies that put teeth behind their workplace equity...
HBCU Alumna Creates Digital Financial Card Game for Young Black Youth to Close the Racial Wealth Gap
In the United States, the total racial wealth gap is more than $10 trillion, meaning millions of families of color are disproportionately disadvantaged, lacking resources, mobility, and stability. Ruby Taylor, MSW, the creator of a game called Play Win Invest, is tackling the inequity by making learning about wealth creation...
Caregiving simulator advances research in assistive robotics
Caregiving robots would be transformative for people with disabilities and their caretakers, but few research groups are working in this space. A new robotic simulation platform developed by Cornell researchers may help more people enter the field. The open-source platform RCareWorld provides a realistic simulation of home caregiving scenarios by...
The Government Failed to Help Black Farmers. These Women Created a Fund for Them.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decades of discrimination against Black farmers has resulted in lost land, economic instability, and a decline of diversity in the industry. During the pandemic, access to capital became an even larger barrier for farmers trying to keep their farms or, in the case of new farmers, obtain land.
How to Highlight Military Experience When Applying to Medical School
Some premedical students have military experience before applying to medical school. Their military backgrounds provide rich stories and unique perspectives that should be showcased in medical school essays and interviews. Medical school applicants can discuss values they exemplified and skills they honed in the military. These include discipline, resilience and...
