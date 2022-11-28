ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ualr.edu

SRI Celebrates UA Little Rock First-Generation Students

In honor of First-Generation College Student Celebration Day on Nov. 8, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s Student Retention Initiatives hosted an event to celebrate the university’s first-generation students and employees. The UA Little Rock Trio Student Support Services, Student Success Center, Care Team, and Learning Commons...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock Launches Online Exhibit Featuring Vic Snyder Collection

The UA Little Rock Center for Arkansas History and Culture (CAHC) has opened a new online exhibit featuring the congressional collection of Vic Snyder, a former Arkansas state senator and member of the U.S. House of Representatives. The collection is quite large and includes more than 680 boxes of items...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualr.edu

Workday Student Core & Project One teams work together in Architect & Configure phase

The Workday Student implementation organized by the UASYS Project One team (Project One Team) kicked off in Fall 2021 with an initial UA Little Rock Workday Student Core team (Core Team) consisting of 24 primary leads across the institution with 22 additional operational and technical subject matter experts (SMEs). Over the past 15 months, the Core Team has grown to incorporate 3 additional leads and SMEs from the UA Clinton School. A separate Advising Working Group, consisting of 33 members, will begin working in Spring 2023 to configure all of UA Little Rock, UA Bowen Law, and UA Clinton School programs of study and their respective academic requirements.
ualr.edu

Data loss prevention measures secure campus data

UA Little Rock has implemented additional technical safeguards on university workstations to mitigate the loss of highly sensitive data. These safeguards are instrumental in ensuring the campus appropriately secures highly sensitive data to comply with federal laws, UA System policies, and information security best practices. Where appropriate and technically feasible,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

