The Workday Student implementation organized by the UASYS Project One team (Project One Team) kicked off in Fall 2021 with an initial UA Little Rock Workday Student Core team (Core Team) consisting of 24 primary leads across the institution with 22 additional operational and technical subject matter experts (SMEs). Over the past 15 months, the Core Team has grown to incorporate 3 additional leads and SMEs from the UA Clinton School. A separate Advising Working Group, consisting of 33 members, will begin working in Spring 2023 to configure all of UA Little Rock, UA Bowen Law, and UA Clinton School programs of study and their respective academic requirements.

