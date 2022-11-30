ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fury vs Chisora card: Who else is fighting this weekend?

By Alex Pattle
 15 hours ago

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora top the bill at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London this weekend, as the “Gypsy King” defends the WBC heavyweight title against his old foe.

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) claimed to have retired after retaining the belt with a knockout of Dillian Whyte in April , but he is back in action here as he seeks a third victory over fellow Briton Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs), who beat Kubrat Pulev on points in July .

Fury, 34, outpointed Chisora, 38, in 2011 and defeated the veteran via TKO in 2014, leading most to expect that the WBC champion will secure a straightforward win this weekend. If he does, Fury may fight Oleksandr Usyk next , in a bid to take the unbeaten Ukrainian’s WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles and become undisputed heavyweight champion.

In the co-main event, rising British heavyweight Daniel Dubois defends the WBA (Regular) heavyweight title.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Fury vs Chisora is set to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday 3 December.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 5pm GMT (9am PT, 11am PT, 12pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at around 9pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm PT, 4pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the fight card will air live on BT Sport Box Office at a cost of £26.95. Viewers do not need to have a BT Sport subscription to purchase the pay-per-view.

Buying the PPV will also enable viewers to stream the fights live on the BT Sport website and app.

In the US, the fight card will stream live on ESPN+.

Odds

Fury - 1/5

Chisora - 9/1

Draw - 25/1

Via Betway .

Full card

Tyson Fury (C) vs Derek Chisora (WBC heavyweight title)

Daniel Dubois (C) vs Kevin Lerena (WBA Regular heavyweight title)

Yvan Mendy vs Denys Berinchyk (lightweight)

Karol Itauma vs Vladimir Belujsky (light-heavyweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti (featherweight)

Royston Barney Smith vs Cruz Perez (super-featherweight)

Hosea Burton vs TBA (light-heavyweight)

