Review: Whiteout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk & Nicola Yoon

“Green Book” actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has died at the age of 60, Variety has confirmed. The NYPD responded to a call early Monday morning just before 4 a.m. in the Bronx and found Vallelonga Jr. laying unconscious and unresponsive on the ground. Following the arrival of EMS to the location, the actor was pronounced dead on the scene. The NYPD also arrested a 35-year-old man named Steven Smith on charges of concealment of a human corpse. Vallelonga Jr. was the son of late actor Tony Lip, whose real name was Frank Vallelonga. Before Lip died in 2013, he consistently took on...
Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy have signed an overall TV deal with Amazon under their Intrepid Pictures banner, Variety has confirmed with sources. Intrepid was previously under an overall deal at Netflix. While there, the company put out multiple hit shows in the horror genre, including both “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” as well as “Midnight Mass” and “The Midnight Club.” Flanagan was the creator of the first three of the aforementioned series and the co-creator of the fourth. Macy executive produced them all. Intrepid still has at least one project coming out at...
Review: A Fire Endless by Rebecca Ross
A Fire Endless is a magical and action filled series ender. I could not stop reading. Look at me, I had done a good job and portioned out my reading and that plan went out the window as soon as I reached about 50%. I ended up reading the rest in two days. Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts.
Review: What We Devour by Linsey Miller
If you love a YA Fantasy that navigates power and sacrifice, then you have to add What We Devour to your TBR. I enjoyed Miller’s previous books Belle Revolte and Mask of Shadows so I was even more intrigued. Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts. Summary.
