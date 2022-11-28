ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granton, WI

Humbird Woman Receives Leading Impact Award From Dairy Girl Network

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) A Wisconsin dairy producer has been recognized for her passionate involvement and leadership achievements that positively impacts the dairy industry. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, Dairy Girl Network awarded Pam Selz-Pralle of Humbird with its first-ever Leading Impact award at the recent DGN Forward TogetHER biennial national conference.
HUMBIRD, WI
Local Governments Across Wisconsin Dealing With Increasing Debt Burdens

(By Jenny Peek, Wisconsin Public Radio) Local governments across Wisconsin are dealing with increasing debt burdens, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. Acording to Jenny Peek wtih Wisconsin Public Radio, the report found that total debt owed by the state's cities, counties, villages and towns rose by 5.4 percent to $11.04 billion in 2020, the highest amount on record.
WISCONSIN STATE
Legislative audit finds significant waste in two Wisconsin coronavirus grant programs

(The Center Square) – No one really knows just how much of Wisconsin’s nearly $600 million in small business coronavirus grant money was wasted or given to scammers. The Legislative Audit Bureau on Tuesday released a limited review of the “We’re All In” and “Wisconsin Tomorrow” programs, and confirmed that the state handed out money to ineligible businesses. “LAB reviewed 172 program grants totaling $4.1 million and found that DOR...
WISCONSIN STATE
4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI

Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wisconsin Farmers Worked on Harvesting Corn and Tilling Fields Last Week

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) With 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork, many farmers spent their Thanksgiving week harvesting corn and tilling fields for next year. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service's weekly crop progress summary, above normal temperatures helped melt much of the state's snow leaving some fields muddy and difficult to access.
WISCONSIN STATE
Audit exposes more problems with Evers’ COVID grant spending

MADISON —The Evers administration wrongly issued hundreds of thousands of dollars in business grants based on changed eligibility requirements, according to the latest state audit of the billions of dollars in federal COVID relief Evers has spent at his discretion. The Legislative Audit Bureau conducted a “limited scope” review...
WISCONSIN STATE
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
Wisconsin Department of Revenue Reminds Businesses About Unclaimed Property, Customer Refunds, and Uncashed Payroll Checks

Many businesses are unaware of legal requirements for sending the Wisconsin Department of Revenue uncashed payroll checks, unclaimed customer refunds, and other unclaimed property they hold. Under law, businesses, organizations, or governmental units holding unclaimed property in Wisconsin have through February 28, 2023, to initiate an unclaimed property voluntary disclosure...
WISCONSIN STATE
What can I do about slow mail delivery, delays?

Residents across the area say they’re still experiencing mail delays even after months of lodging complaints. Bryan Reeves, the lead customer relations coordinator of the United States Postal Service-Wisconsin District, said the postal service does take mail complaints very seriously but added they’ve only recently onboarded “several” new employees who are still becoming accustomed to their jobs.
STEVENS POINT, WI
This Is The Official State Cheese Of Wisconsin

Every state has a "state bird" or "state flower" the list goes on and on. I was surprised to see that up until earlier this year the state known for its cheese did NOT have a "state cheese." Thankfully it does now, but people are divided on it. How It...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wausau area obituaries November 28, 2022

Dr. Curt Grauer, 97, died Nov. 16, 2022, at Mountain Terrace Senior Living Center in Wausau, WI. He was born on April 19, 1925, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Gerhard and Marie Grauer. He attended medical school at Northwestern University in Chicago.In 1950, he married Ruth Bergstrom. They were married for 71 years. He was a family physician in Wausau until his retirement. He was a long time member of St. Pauls Church in Wausau and sang for many years in the church choir. His many interests included fishing, golf, walking his dogs, singing with the Wausau Barbershop Quartet Society and learning new things through reading. He was an avid Badger and Green Bay Packer fan. He was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
WAUSAU, WI

