Head of Wisconsin’s Favorite C-Store Steps Down But Leaves a Secret in Every Store
If you’ve driven any length of time in Wisconsin, Minnesota, or Iowa, there’s a good chance you've been to one of Kwik Trips' 800+ stores. Even if you've made many trips to a Kwik Trip (or Kwik Star as they're known in Iowa due to copyright issues) you probably had no idea about this tribute to their owner, Don Zietlow.
cwbradio.com
Humbird Woman Receives Leading Impact Award From Dairy Girl Network
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) A Wisconsin dairy producer has been recognized for her passionate involvement and leadership achievements that positively impacts the dairy industry. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, Dairy Girl Network awarded Pam Selz-Pralle of Humbird with its first-ever Leading Impact award at the recent DGN Forward TogetHER biennial national conference.
cwbradio.com
Local Governments Across Wisconsin Dealing With Increasing Debt Burdens
(By Jenny Peek, Wisconsin Public Radio) Local governments across Wisconsin are dealing with increasing debt burdens, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. Acording to Jenny Peek wtih Wisconsin Public Radio, the report found that total debt owed by the state's cities, counties, villages and towns rose by 5.4 percent to $11.04 billion in 2020, the highest amount on record.
Legislative audit finds significant waste in two Wisconsin coronavirus grant programs
(The Center Square) – No one really knows just how much of Wisconsin’s nearly $600 million in small business coronavirus grant money was wasted or given to scammers. The Legislative Audit Bureau on Tuesday released a limited review of the “We’re All In” and “Wisconsin Tomorrow” programs, and confirmed that the state handed out money to ineligible businesses. “LAB reviewed 172 program grants totaling $4.1 million and found that DOR...
Food Stamps Schedule: Wisconsin FoodShare Benefits for December 2022 and How To Use SNAP for Discounts
FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed to FoodShare...
4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI
Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Farmers Worked on Harvesting Corn and Tilling Fields Last Week
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) With 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork, many farmers spent their Thanksgiving week harvesting corn and tilling fields for next year. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service's weekly crop progress summary, above normal temperatures helped melt much of the state's snow leaving some fields muddy and difficult to access.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Both Rank In The Top Ten Of States With Most Roundabouts
Considering the fact that there were statistically none in the United States back in 1990, the rise and occurence of roundabouts on our roadways is pretty staggering. Especially when recent surveys show that there are more than 9,000 installed across the country. The number of circular navigational aids is probably...
This Is Wisconsin's Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider put together a list of the most unique holiday traditions in each state.
Why Are So Many Kangaroos Spotted On The Loose In Wisconsin?
It has been a very strange few years and there is no denying that! It has even been weird when it comes to strange animal stories making headlines. I recently came across a few from the last couple of years that made me scratch my head and they all had to do with kangaroos.
An Easy To Spot Difference Between Driving In Minnesota Versus Wisconsin
Sometimes you come across something that just makes you scratch your head and wonder. One of those things, for me at least, is why does Wisconsin use wood for a majority of its signposts while in Minnesota we use metal poles? Apparently, there is an answer to this question, and it comes from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
empowerwisconsin.org
Audit exposes more problems with Evers’ COVID grant spending
MADISON —The Evers administration wrongly issued hundreds of thousands of dollars in business grants based on changed eligibility requirements, according to the latest state audit of the billions of dollars in federal COVID relief Evers has spent at his discretion. The Legislative Audit Bureau conducted a “limited scope” review...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Wisconsin town should be put on your list immediately.
wpr.org
Debt owed by Wisconsin's local governments reaches highest level on record
Local governments across Wisconsin are dealing with increasing debt burdens, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report found that total debt owed by the state's cities, counties, villages and towns rose by 5.4 percent to $11.04 billion in 2020 — the highest amount on record.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Releases School Report Cards; Neillsville's Scores Not Accurate
The Wisconsin Department of Instruction recently released the School Report Cards. You can see the different numbers for school districts in our area in the image attached with this story. The report card looked at enrollment, open enrollment, disabilities, disadvantaged, english and then gave the district a final score. A...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Revenue Reminds Businesses About Unclaimed Property, Customer Refunds, and Uncashed Payroll Checks
Many businesses are unaware of legal requirements for sending the Wisconsin Department of Revenue uncashed payroll checks, unclaimed customer refunds, and other unclaimed property they hold. Under law, businesses, organizations, or governmental units holding unclaimed property in Wisconsin have through February 28, 2023, to initiate an unclaimed property voluntary disclosure...
spmetrowire.com
What can I do about slow mail delivery, delays?
Residents across the area say they’re still experiencing mail delays even after months of lodging complaints. Bryan Reeves, the lead customer relations coordinator of the United States Postal Service-Wisconsin District, said the postal service does take mail complaints very seriously but added they’ve only recently onboarded “several” new employees who are still becoming accustomed to their jobs.
This Is The Official State Cheese Of Wisconsin
Every state has a "state bird" or "state flower" the list goes on and on. I was surprised to see that up until earlier this year the state known for its cheese did NOT have a "state cheese." Thankfully it does now, but people are divided on it. How It...
Wausau area obituaries November 28, 2022
Dr. Curt Grauer, 97, died Nov. 16, 2022, at Mountain Terrace Senior Living Center in Wausau, WI. He was born on April 19, 1925, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Gerhard and Marie Grauer. He attended medical school at Northwestern University in Chicago.In 1950, he married Ruth Bergstrom. They were married for 71 years. He was a family physician in Wausau until his retirement. He was a long time member of St. Pauls Church in Wausau and sang for many years in the church choir. His many interests included fishing, golf, walking his dogs, singing with the Wausau Barbershop Quartet Society and learning new things through reading. He was an avid Badger and Green Bay Packer fan. He was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
