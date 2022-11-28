U.Today presents the top four new stories over the past day. SHIB can finally take over Solana in market cap top if these things happen. Per CoinMarketCap’s data, Shiba Inu has yet again surpassed Solana in terms of market capitalization. It is possible that the take of SHIB over SOL at the top will remain, considering a number of positive and negative price triggers. SHIB, being Dogecoin’s copycat, is benefiting from all the factors driving up the price of the first meme coin. The next chance for another rally is DOGE’s birthday, Dec. 6. SOL, on the other hand, is still under pressure due to its affiliation with FTX and Alameda Research. As it turned out, not all SOL tokens were sold during the global sell-off, with 46.8 million SOL still owned by Alameda.

