Kentucky State

franchising.com

Smashburger Multi-Unit Operator Adding More Locations

Sachi Foods, LLC, a multi-brand, multi-unit franchisee, will develop another three Smashburger locations in the Kansas City area over the next three years. Sachi Foods currently operates three Smashburger locations including one in Kansas City, one in St. Louis, and one in Costa Rica. “Smashburger has been a great partner...
KANSAS CITY, MO
franchising.com

Urban Air Adventure Park to Expand in Florida and Utah with Three-Unit Deal Between Existing Franchisee and New Franchisee Teaming Up for Growth

Investment Partner with 25 Years of Experience in Asset Management Looks to Family Entertainment Concept as ‘Second Act’. November 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, is expanding its presence in Florida and Utah with a new franchise agreement that will bring a total of three new parks of the family entertainment center to Salt Lake City and Tampa Bay.
FLORIDA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania family-owned supply chain expanding to West Virginia

A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a 98-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, announces it will bring its services to the entire state of West Virginia. The company says it is expanding its industry-leading supply chain solutions to strengthen routes and transport of goods.   The service move into West Virginia comes on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia cash-for-worker program adds 4th destination

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A program offering cash and free outdoor adventures to remote workers to move to West Virginia with the hope of offsetting population losses has welcomed 143 new residents in the year since it launched, officials announced Tuesday.The public-private program Ascend West Virginia said it has added a fourth destination where out-of-state workers can apply to live. Applications are being accepted immediately for the Elkins area in the northeastern part of the state.Elkins is on the western edge of the Monongahela National Forest and is within reasonable distance of skiing and golf resorts. The town of about...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Nursing entrepreneurship program growing in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A relatively new venture continues to create more small businesses in West Virginia. When you think about nurses, we’re used to seeing them in hospitals or the doctor’s office, but now, that’s changing. A growing number are now going out as solo practitioners. The Center for Nurse Entrepreneurship helps nurses to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNT-TV

Potential AEP Rate Increase

President Biden approves West Virginia 2022 Summer …. FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of West Virginia for severe weather during the summer of 2022. USPS reminds citizens of holiday shipping deadlines. The United States Postal Service is going through its peak holiday...
BECKLEY, WV
franchising.com

Island Fin Poké Co. Continues to Make Waves in the Fast-Casual Category By Adding Rhode Island to its Roster

November 29, 2022 // Franchising.com // SMITHFIELD, RI - Island Fin Poké Co., continues to expand its Hawaiian flavors and its Ohana (Hawaiian term meaning family) culture all the way to the state of Rhode Island. On Wednesday, November 30, Island Fin Poké Co. will open its doors to its first location ever in Smithfield, Rhode Island and its 27th location across the US.
SMITHFIELD, RI
WVNS

Coal supply affects heating bills, guest tells Beckley Rotary Club

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Appalachian Power residential customers have watched their bills rise by more than six percent since September 2021, when West Virginia Public Service Commission approved a rate increase. With families paying higher bills to stay warm, West Virginia Coal Association Vice-President Jason Bostic told Beckley Rotary Club on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, that […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

NRGRDA Adds Beth Epperson as Contracts and Procurement Specialist

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beth Epperson is joining the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) as Contracts and Procurement Specialist for its West Virginia Hive entrepreneurial arm. She will also be responsible for the administration of the NRGRDA’s loan portfolio. Earlier in her career, Epperson worked at the 4-C Economic Development Authority for 11 years, which later became the NRGRDA.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Foster named new director of West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health Safety and Training

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health Safety and Training is getting a new director. West Virginia Governor appointed Frank Foster to the position following the retirement of Eugene White. McKennis “Kenny” Browning, who has been serving as acting director will take the position of deputy director. According to the governor’s […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

