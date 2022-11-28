Read full article on original website
Smashburger Multi-Unit Operator Adding More Locations
Sachi Foods, LLC, a multi-brand, multi-unit franchisee, will develop another three Smashburger locations in the Kansas City area over the next three years. Sachi Foods currently operates three Smashburger locations including one in Kansas City, one in St. Louis, and one in Costa Rica. “Smashburger has been a great partner...
Urban Air Adventure Park to Expand in Florida and Utah with Three-Unit Deal Between Existing Franchisee and New Franchisee Teaming Up for Growth
Investment Partner with 25 Years of Experience in Asset Management Looks to Family Entertainment Concept as ‘Second Act’. November 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, is expanding its presence in Florida and Utah with a new franchise agreement that will bring a total of three new parks of the family entertainment center to Salt Lake City and Tampa Bay.
Pennsylvania family-owned supply chain expanding to West Virginia
A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a 98-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, announces it will bring its services to the entire state of West Virginia. The company says it is expanding its industry-leading supply chain solutions to strengthen routes and transport of goods. The service move into West Virginia comes on […]
West Virginia cash-for-worker program adds 4th destination
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A program offering cash and free outdoor adventures to remote workers to move to West Virginia with the hope of offsetting population losses has welcomed 143 new residents in the year since it launched, officials announced Tuesday.The public-private program Ascend West Virginia said it has added a fourth destination where out-of-state workers can apply to live. Applications are being accepted immediately for the Elkins area in the northeastern part of the state.Elkins is on the western edge of the Monongahela National Forest and is within reasonable distance of skiing and golf resorts. The town of about...
Nursing entrepreneurship program growing in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A relatively new venture continues to create more small businesses in West Virginia. When you think about nurses, we’re used to seeing them in hospitals or the doctor’s office, but now, that’s changing. A growing number are now going out as solo practitioners. The Center for Nurse Entrepreneurship helps nurses to […]
Local city becomes fourth Ascend West Virginia community
Ascend West Virginia, a program that pays people to move to and work remotely in West Virginia, announced its newest destination on Tuesday, and it's right here in north central West Virginia.
Potential AEP Rate Increase
President Biden approves West Virginia 2022 Summer …. FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of West Virginia for severe weather during the summer of 2022. USPS reminds citizens of holiday shipping deadlines. The United States Postal Service is going through its peak holiday...
Make sure your address is included on new broadband map
The Federal Communications Commission has released a new map, but the West Virginia Office of Broadband and Gov. Jim Justice are asking residents to double check their location.
Island Fin Poké Co. Continues to Make Waves in the Fast-Casual Category By Adding Rhode Island to its Roster
November 29, 2022 // Franchising.com // SMITHFIELD, RI - Island Fin Poké Co., continues to expand its Hawaiian flavors and its Ohana (Hawaiian term meaning family) culture all the way to the state of Rhode Island. On Wednesday, November 30, Island Fin Poké Co. will open its doors to its first location ever in Smithfield, Rhode Island and its 27th location across the US.
Coal supply affects heating bills, guest tells Beckley Rotary Club
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Appalachian Power residential customers have watched their bills rise by more than six percent since September 2021, when West Virginia Public Service Commission approved a rate increase. With families paying higher bills to stay warm, West Virginia Coal Association Vice-President Jason Bostic told Beckley Rotary Club on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, that […]
DHHR Responds To Patient Mistreatment Allegations And New Project Aims To Boost Civic Empathy, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, William R. Sharpe Hospital is a state-run facility for patients with mental illnesses. Some have raised concerns about the care provided at the hospital and DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch came into our studio to respond. News Director Eric Douglas sat down with him last week.
NRGRDA Adds Beth Epperson as Contracts and Procurement Specialist
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beth Epperson is joining the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) as Contracts and Procurement Specialist for its West Virginia Hive entrepreneurial arm. She will also be responsible for the administration of the NRGRDA’s loan portfolio. Earlier in her career, Epperson worked at the 4-C Economic Development Authority for 11 years, which later became the NRGRDA.
West Virginia pastor has guitar he owned for 45 years stolen
MT. NEBO, WV (WOWK) — Dennis Cherry learned on Wednesday that the first guitar he ever owned was stolen from the church he belongs to in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia. Cherry, who is 62 years old, says he has owned the guitar for 45 years, meaning he bought the instrument when he was only 17. […]
This Huge Flea Market in West Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals you can find when you go.
Texas man admits to role in multi-state drug operation brought down in West Virginia
A Texas man has admitted to his role in a multi-state methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin distribution operation.
West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic State of Emergency to end January 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A State of Emergency in West Virginia that was first issued in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started in the United States will end on Jan. 1, 2023, according to a proclamation by Gov. Jim Justice. The proclamation, filed on Nov. 12, says a State of Emergency was declared on […]
Strange foods that West Virginians like to deep fry
From hand-picked delicacies to Italian classics, when in doubt, deep fry it.
Foster named new director of West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health Safety and Training
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health Safety and Training is getting a new director. West Virginia Governor appointed Frank Foster to the position following the retirement of Eugene White. McKennis “Kenny” Browning, who has been serving as acting director will take the position of deputy director. According to the governor’s […]
Governor quietly moves to bring pandemic emergency declaration to an end
West Virginia’s state of emergency over the covid-19 is moving toward an end under a proclamation quietly submitted by the governor earlier this month. Under the proclamation filed with the Secretary of State’s Office on Nov. 12, the pandemic-related emergency declaration would wind down by Jan. 1, 2023.
West Virginia senator pushing for more investigation into fentanyl sales on the dark web
A West Virginia Senator is pushing for more investigations into fentanyl trafficking happening on the "dark web."
