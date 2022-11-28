Read full article on original website
David Melton — UPDATED
David Andrew Melton Jr., known to most as “Drew,” 57, Warsaw, died at 2:48 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, after a brief illness at Fort Wayne’s Lutheran Hospital. Born July 20, 1965, in Warsaw, Drew was the son of David Melton Sr. and Nancy (Biddle) Melton. He was a 1984 graduate of Warsaw Community High School and went on to work in the automotive trades.
James ‘Jimmy’ Lee Mornout Jr.
James Lee Mornout (Arnett) Jr., affectionately known by all as simply “Jimmy,” 60, Warsaw, died at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. He was born Aug.19, 1962, in Lafayette. Jimmy was dearly loved by his parents, Faye A. (Savoldi) Arnett and Oliver...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Sherri Makinson v. Juliana Cerda and Alejandro Cruz Cadena, $535. SAC Finance Inc. v. Joshua M. Cruz-Cavins, $8,440.75. Debra Kester v. Glen Douthitt, $610. Money Matters Professional Collections LLC v. Jenna D. Holley, $2,948.74.
Benita Bibler Joins RE/MAX Results
WARSAW — RE/MAX Results recently announced that Benita Bibler has joined their team at the Warsaw office. Bibler is a native and active resident of the Warsaw area, growing up in Silver Lake and raising her family in the community for over 27 years. After graduating from Warsaw Community High School, Bibler attended Indiana Wesleyan University, completing her bachelor’s degree in business. She worked in the banking industry as a marketing coordinator and enjoyed the interaction with the customers and the community. After several years in this role, Bibler transitioned to a stay-at-home mom, raising her three kids with her husband, Bill.
Jose Jaime Mendoza
Jose Jaime Mendoza, 60, Warsaw, died at 9:10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Sept. 7, 1962, in La Cuevita, Municipio Apaseo Alto Guanajuato, Mexico, to Maria De Carman (Vega) Mendoza and Juan Mendoza. On Aug. 17, 1985, he was married to Estela Mendoza Rodriguez, and they were blessed with 37 years of marriage before Jose died.
Timothy Lee Anglin
Timothy Lee Anglin, 62, rural Columbia City, died at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. He was born March 18, 1960. On July 27, 2002, he married Cheryl L. Hartzell; she survives. He is also survived by a daughter, Ashley Anglin, Columbia City; a...
Kellie Jo King
Kellie Jo King, 62, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home in Warsaw. She was born Aug. 27, 1960. She is survived by three sons, Darren Diaz, Warsaw, Homer J. Knight, Columbia City and Kyle Knight; one grandchild; brothers, Robert (Marlene) Addison, Columbia City and John Kramer, Fort Wayne; and a sister, Jane Cole, Columbia City.
Virginia A. Forte
Virginia Ann (Getha) Forte, 85, Mishawaka, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. She was born March 15, 1937. On Jan. 19, 1957, in Lakeville, she was united in marriage to Dennis D. Forte, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Sharon R.) Forte, Mishawaka, Dennis (Sharon...
Larry Lee Westafer
Larry Lee Westafer, 67, Bourbon, died Nov. 29, 2022, at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Larry was born Nov. 6, 1955. Larry is survived by his mother, Dori Westafer, Bourbon; and his brother, Ronald Westafer, Bourbon. Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, Bourbon, is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Mock — UPDATED
Larry Mock, 84, Syracuse, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Hubbard Hill Estates, Elkhart. He married Susan Kay Darr on Dec. 6, 1958; she preceded him in death. Larry is survived by his three children, Bryan Mock, Wichita, Kan., Amy (James) Weeber, Goshen and Laura (Lowell Stahlhut) Mock, Fort Wayne; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
William Henry Smith
William Henry Smith, 86, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in his home. He was born Sept. 6, 1936. He married Sue Kay Richeson on April 19, 1959; she survives. He is also survived by his sons Bruce William (Sarah) Smith, Kokomo and Brian Earl Smith, Plymouth; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters Dorothy “Dusty” Lane and Mary Anne Smith.
William ‘Bill’ Charles Dille — UPDATED
William “Bill” Charles Dille, 92, Warsaw, formerly of the Argos community, died at 12:05 p.m. Nov. 29, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. He was born Oct. 30, 1930. On July 2, 1955, he married Sharon A. Thompson; she preceded him in death. Bill is survived by...
Margie Ballentine
Margie Lea Ballentine, 56, Silver Lake, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at her home in Silver Lake. Margie was born June 1, 1966, in McAlester, Okla., the daughter of James and Mary (Pogue) Leadford. She was united in marriage to David Ballentine. One of Margie’s favorite hobbies was diamond painting....
Matthew R. Haroulakis
Matthew R. Haroulakis, 37, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Parkview North Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Matthew was born Feb. 25, 1985, Leominster, Mass., to Richard and Ann (Creighbaum) Jensen. He was a resident of the area since 2000 and lived several locations during his military career. He worked for LaSalle Bristol in Elkhart in the human resources department in addition to his military positions. He graduated from Triton High School in 2003, then he went on to get his master’s degree in business administration from Bethel College and Midwest Horse Shoeing School in Macomb, Ill. He loved his family. He was an artist, horse fairer and a great metal worker, and he enjoyed fishing and animals. He was also an outdoorsman.
Marlene Uecker — UPDATED
Marlene Uecker, 85, Churubusco, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Cedar Ridge, Fort Wayne. She was born July 2, 1937. Marlene was married to Bernard Uecker on June 29, 1963; he preceded her in death. Marlene is survived by two sons, Nick (Deb) Uecker and Jerry (Connie) Uecker; a brother,...
Kendall Gene Anglemyer
Kendall Gene Anglemyer, 63, Osceola, died at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at his residence in Osceola. Kendall was born Dec. 6, 1958. On May 26, 1979, Kendall married Davona Hoke; she survives in Osceola. He is also survived by his daughter, Stephanie Anglemyer Nappanee; one granddaughter; a great-granddaughter;...
Thomas Fisher — PENDING
Thomas Fisher, 86, Mentone, died at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Life Care Center, Rochester. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home of Rochester.
Marjorie Conwell Coleman
Marjorie “Marge” Conwell Coleman, 93, Pierceton, formerly of Alexandria, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows, Warsaw. She was born Dec. 25, 1928. She married Richard Conwell; he preceded her in death. She later married Charles Guion; he preceded her in death. She then married Cecil Coleman; he preceded her in death.
Joan Willard — UPDATED
Joan Willard, 91, Pierceton, died Nov. 29, 2022, at Majestic Care, Goshen. She was born Feb. 7, 1931. On Feb. 25, 1949, she married Robert Willard, who preceded her in death. Joan is survived by her two daughters, Connie (Robert) Williamson, Homosassa, Fla. and Carol Ann (Brent Rose) Carpenter, North Webster; one son, Charles Willard, Milford; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Paula Grimes
Paula Grimes, 71, Fort Wayne, formally of Knox, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Fort Wayne. She was born Monday, Nov. 19, 1951. Surviving are son, Jeff Plis, Laporte; stepsons, Michael (Joyce) Grimes Jr., Mesa, Ariz., Richard Grimes, Laporte and Gena (Darin) Mandeville, Lexington, Ky.; stepdaughter, Shannon Grimes, Knox; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Sandy (Bob) Palen, Laporte, Sherrie (Neil) Gerdan, Bremen and Linda Friend, North Liberty.
